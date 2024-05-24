Visiting all Lorestangir locations in Hellblade 2 will allow you to get a better understanding of all the places you visit on Senua's journey. Much like the first title, Hellblade 2 is also a very linear experience, but you can, at times, head off to explore in search of the two collectibles the game has on offer, Lorestangir and Stone Faces. Interacting with Lorestangir reveals audio logs giving you the history of the land and its people.

That said, getting to all of them can be a little difficult if you don't know where to look. We've got you covered though, as this article will show you all Lorestangir locations in Hellblade 2.

Lorestangir locations in Hellblade 2

Finding all the Lorestangirs will help you learn more about the world (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

There are a total of 18 Lorestangirs spread across the chapter of Hellblade 2. Here are all of them:

Lorestangir Location Landfall (Chapter 1) Right after you climb the cliff, continue heading down the path in front of you and you should eventually come across the post. It’s extremely hard to miss since it serves as a sort of tutorial for this collectible. Freyskaug Sighted (Chapter 2) While walking towards the entrance of the settlement with Thorgestr hand a right and walk past the huts to reach the Lorestangir post. Return Home (Chapter 2) Just as you enter the settlement, go past the house containing the hanging body and take a left. You will come across an opening, walk through it, take a left, and crawl over to the other side. Dragugar Ceremony (Chapter 2) You can find the next Lorestangir post during the Draugar ceremony. Right as you cross a cliff’s edge, take the left to find stars. Climbing to the top of these stairs and following the path forward will help you come across another Lorestangir post. Meeting the Stranger (Chapter 2) After you rescue Fargrimr and cross the broken bridge, head towards the wooden signpost. You will notice that Fargrimr will continue walking towards the right, however, you need to head left if you wish to find another Lorestangir post. Red Hills (Chapter 3) During your walk with Fargrimr you’ll come across an area that has been destroyed by Illtauga. If you head left and follow the cracked road, you will find a hidden face. Once you do, simply turn the opposite way and take a left to find your next Lorestangir post. On the Hill (Chapter 3) After exiting Fargrimr’s house, take a right and you should be able to spot the Lorestangir post atop the hill. On the Hill (Chapter 3) After you finish the first Altar puzzle, continuing down the main path will bring you across a ledge, the Lorestangir post is located just past it. On the Hill (Chapter 3) This Lorestangir post can be found after you’ve finished the second altar puzzle. Once you come across water bodies, head left of the main path, and you should be able to find some rocks. Squeeze through the gap, climb the ledges in front of you, and you’re done. On the Hill (Chapter 3) To find this post, simply head straight from the previous pillar. After traveling for a while, you will come across a cave on your right; the Lorestangir post can be found on the other side. Find the Hiddenfolk (Chapter 3) This is the last Lorestangir pillar in this chapter; you can find it on the ceiling when you go to pick up the third ball.q Enter the Caves (Chapter 4) After entering the Hiddenfolk cave, hang a right once you hear the Furies’ voice tell you not to let the torch die. Enter the Caves (Chapter 4) This Lorestangir post becomes accessible after you complete the first mist puzzle inside the caves. While you’re on top of the bridge-like area, you will come across a hidden ledge just a few steps down, you can find the Lorestangir post here and use the ledge to climb back up. Act of Sacrifice (Chapter 4) This Lorestangir post is located near the exit of the caves. Once you come across a path splitting in two directions, take the path toward the right to find the Lorestangir post. To the Sea (Chapter 5) Right as the fifth chapter begins, take a right, and you will come across a cave. The cave contains a waterfall inside; if you head left through the stream of water, the Lorestangir post should be in front of you. Sjavarrisi (Chapter 5) Head right once Astridr is done talking about her mother and the Lorestangir should be in front of you. Another Question (Chapter 5) Once you’re near the shipwreck, approach the green mist and walk past the broken ship. You will come across a crack, squeeze through it and follow the path ahead to find the Lorestangir

Another Question ( Chapter 5) The final pillar can be found while walking through the village in the middle of the storm. At the end of the road, take a left before Astrid’s hut, and you will find the Lorestangir post.

That covers the location of all Lorestangir posts in Hellblade 2. Once all of these collectibles have been found, storyteller Druth from the first game is unlocked as a narrator. Moreover, you will also get access to Grettir's story which can be accessed from the extras menu.

