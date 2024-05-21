Best Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 controller settings

The correct use of controls in Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 will make it much easier to navigate and fight in the game. Notably, the title doesn't give much of a hint during the playthrough and there are button prompts and no tutorials. Thus, the proper controller settings can make your journey with Senua more enjoyable while playing this title set in 10th-century Iceland.

This article will present some of the best controller settings for Hellblade 2.

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 best controller settings for an elevated experience

The combat mechanics in Hellblade 2 are unique. Furthermore, the movement mechanics along with other settings are essential to grasp properly. However, it's important to customize a few settings for both the keyboard mouse and controller if you want to glide through the game more easily.

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 keyboard-mouse settings

Hellblade 2 keyboard-mouse settings (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

General

Move Forward : W

: W Move Backwards : S

: S Move Left : A

: A Move Right : D

: D Look Up : Up arrow

: Up arrow Look Down : Down arrow

: Down arrow Look Left : Left arrow

: Left arrow Look Right : Right arrow

: Right arrow Interact : F

: F Focus (HOLD) : E

: E Sprint: Left shift

Combat

Fast Attack : Left click

: Left click Heavy Attack : Right click

: Right click Block/Parry : Q

: Q Evade: Space

Miscellaneous:

Pause : Esc

: Esc Photo mode: P

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 Xbox controller settings

Hellblade 2 Xbox controller settings (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

General

Move Forward : Up (Left stick)

: Up (Left stick) Move Backwards : Down (Left stick)

: Down (Left stick) Move Left : Left (Left stick)

: Left (Left stick) Move Right : Right (Left stick)

: Right (Left stick) Look Up : Up (Right stick)

: Up (Right stick) Look Down : Down (Right stick)

: Down (Right stick) Look Left : Left (Right stick)

: Left (Right stick) Look Right : Right (Right stick)

: Right (Right stick) Interact : A, B

: A, B Focus (HOLD) : LT, RT

: LT, RT Sprint: LB

Combat

Fast Attack : X

: X Heavy Attack : Y

: Y Block/Parry : RB

: RB Evade: A

Miscellaneous:

Pause : Menu button

: Menu button Photo mode: Up (D-pad)

In Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, the fluid transitions between cinematics and gameplay often blur the lines of Senua's control. Thus, if you are stuck and there is no indication during these moments, prompt Senua to move forward. Furthermore, utilizing Senua's Focus ability is crucial for puzzle-solving tasks since it presents varied contextual uses.

While in combat, Senua can block or parry attacks although timing might pose challenges. Alternatively, try evading by watching the enemy weapon closely as it approaches Senua since a successful dodge sequence creates openings for counter-attacks.

Additionally, Senua can unleash a slow yet forceful strike through her Heavy attack. These well-timed heavy blows prove significantly effective in shattering the defenses of those enemies who possess the ability to block or are equipped with shields. These create an opening for further counterattacks.

This concludes our guide on the best controller settings for Senua's Saga Hellblade 2.

