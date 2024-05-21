Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 settings you need to change before playing

The visual environment of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 is rich and atmospheric, presenting vivid imagery that immerses players. The positive takeaway from this would be the unveiling of the system requirements for the game, indicating it's compatible with good GPUs. Moreover, the game's PC edition provides quality performance, making the control mechanics enjoyable. However, players must focus on and perhaps adjust certain configurations.

This article showcases a comprehensive overview of the settings you should modify before diving into the title.

Best Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 upscaling settings

Upscaler features various customizations (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The display settings of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 feature several customizations. Notably, changing the upscaling method is quite essential to boosting the FPS.

Display

Display : 1

: 1 Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution

Upscaler

Custom Upscaler : AMD FSR 3

: AMD FSR 3 Upscaler Quality Mode : Balanced

: Balanced Sharpness: 25

General

HDR : Your preference

: Your preference Gamma : 64

: 64 Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex : On + Boost (if you have an Nvidia GPU)

: On + Boost (if you have an Nvidia GPU) Variable Rate Shading: On

Best Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 graphics settings

Quality settings in graphics settings are essential to alter. (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 doesn't require a top-notch graphics card to run on your PC, but some customizations are needed to get an elevated experience. Most of the latest GPUs should be able to deliver high frames when playing the title.

Quality

Global Preset : Low

: Low Antialiasing : Low

: Low Post-Processing Quality : Medium

: Medium Effects Quality : Standard

: Standard Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Global Illumination Quality : Medium

: Medium Volumetrics : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low View Distance : Medium

: Medium Foliage Detail: Medium

Changing to the abovementioned settings is quite viable if you have a low-to-medium system configuration. Shadow quality is a significant factor in the FPS count, so keeping it low is the best option. However, if you have a high-end PC, you can always make it higher for the best visual experience.

The texture quality largely depends on how much V-RAM you have available in your system. Thus, if you have extra V-RAM available after all the customization, you can increase the texture quality. It should greatly elevate the game's visual quality without affecting performance.

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 difficulty settings

Hellblade 2 features a unique difficulty setting (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

When playing Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, certain players may favor a set difficulty level, while others could find thrill in the ever-changing dynamic difficulty. You can choose from four settings: Dynamic, Easy, Medium, and Hard.

The Dynamic setting tweaks itself based on how well you perform overall in combat situations. Expect the challenge level of these face-offs and the foes’ strength to be anything but static. They will keep evolving based on your performance—getting tougher if you excel and making way for easier gameplay upon your defeat until you get back on your feet.

To easily go through the Hellblade 2 fights, it's better to keep it on Easy. However, if you want a bit of a challenge, Medium would do. And for those willing to accompany Senua through her arduous combat, sticking with Hard should present a serious amount of tough fights.

This concludes our guide for the Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 settings you need to change before starting your playthrough.

