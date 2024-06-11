All the Magic Equipment changes in MLBB Project NEXT June 2024 update

Moonton Games recently announced a new hero and revamped the Equipment system in the MLBB Project NEXT June 2024 update, and the community is excited about it. However, while there were some hints in the Advance Server and rumors about the new tweaks, the gamers were yet to receive an official confirmation regarding it.

With the latest video posted from the title's official X page, Moonton Games has brought a detailed guide regarding all the Magic Equipment in the MLBB Project NEXT June 2024 update.

All Magic Equipment arriving in MLBB Project NEXT June 2024 update

Expand Tweet

Trending

The recent one-minute video posted on the official X page of Mobile Legends Bang Bang on June 11, 2024, talks about all the Magic Equipment changes arriving with the MLBB Project NEXT June 2024 update on June 19, 2024.

Clock of Destiny

Clock of Destiny will see some changes in the upcoming updates (Image via Moonton Games)

Magic Power

Max HP

Max Mana

Unique Passive - Destiny: Dealing Magic Damage grants stackable hybrid defense

Dealing Magic Damage grants stackable hybrid defense Unique Passive - Gift: Recovers some HP in a few seconds when at low HP, Restores some Mana in a few seconds when at low Mana.

Per the official video, this new Equipment might be a great fit for builds of champions like Odette, Uranus, and Esmeralda.

Wishing Lantern

Wishing Lantern is the latest inclusion in the list of Equipment (Image Via Moonton Games)

The Wishing Lantern is getting introduced to the list of Magic Equipment in the game with the MLBB Project NEXT June 2024 update. Designed to counter the high HP heroes, this new Equipment will be perfect for heroes like Cecelion, Cyclops, Lylia, and Zhuxin when she arrives in the last week of June.

Magic Power

CD Reduction

Each time a certain amount of Magic Damage is dealt to enemy heroes, it throws a projectile to deal more Magic Damage based on the unit's current HP.

Glowing Wand

Glowing Wand has seen some adjustments (Image via Moonton Games)

The Necklace of Durance has been merged into Glowing Wand increasing the power of the Magic Equipment from Project NEXT June 2024 update. With the adjustments made to this new Equipment (check below), it can be a great choice for top-tier Support units like Angela and Rafaela.

New Unique Passive - Lifebane: Dealing damage to a target will reduce their shield and HP Regen effects.

While the official video only talks about these changes in the Magic Equipment in MLBB Project NEXT June 2024 update, the Advance Server mentioned some more changes. While those are subject to change, you can check out more details about those changes in our previous article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.