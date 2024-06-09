MLBB Project NEXT update June 2024: All Equipment modifications

The MLBB Project NEXT update, June 2024, will introduce a new hero. However, the community is more excited about the biggest changes this update will bring, i.e., the revamped Equipment system. Per the official press release, the first Project NEXT update of this year focuses on fixing imbalances by making adjustments to some of the existing Equipment and introducing new items.

While you can check more details about the MLBB Project NEXT update from our previous article, this one focuses on the adjustments made to different Equipment.

All changes made to the Equipment in the upcoming MLBB Project NEXT update June 2024

The MLBB Project NEXT update June 2024 will arrive on June 19, 2024. With Zhuxin arriving in the game on the last week of June (possibly as the new hero for this update), there will be some changes in the MLBB tier list next month.

However, with Moonton admitting the reworks to the Equipment system, the company has been wondering about its impact on the gameplay. Here are the promised new Equipment:

Sky Piercer

Sky Piercer and Malefic Gun are some of the new equipment in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

60+ Physical Attack

20+ Movement Speed

Price: 1500 Gold

Unique Passive: After dealing damage to an enemy hero, execute the hero if their HP is lower than 6%. Gain 10 stacks of Lethality for each kill and lose 30% of current stacks for each death. Each stack for Lethality increases the HP threshold of the execute effect by 0.1%, stacking up to 60 times.

Malefic Gun

45+ Physical Attack

25%+ Attack Speed

15% Lifesteal

Passive Skill - Malefic Energy: Landing a Skill increases the Basic Attack range by 15% for 3s. The effect has a 6s cooldown.

Wishing Lantern

+70 Magic Power

+10% Cooldown Reduction

Price: 2160 Gold

Unique Passive - Seeker: For every 800 Magic Damage dealt to an enemy hero (calculated before damage reduction), a projectile is launched at the enemy hero, dealing Magic damage equal to 10% of their current HP.

New Talents arriving in the upcoming MLBB Project NEXT update June 2024

The MLBB Project NEXT update June 2024 will be introducing some new Talents as well, such as:

Temporal Reign

Temporal Reign and War Cry are some of the new Emblem talents (Image via Moonton Games)

The Next Ultimate cast decreases other active skills’ remaining cooldowns by 1.5 times within 4s.

This only applies to the heroes themselves.

Cooldown: 20s

War Cry

War Cry talent grants damage increase the more one attacks. The talent features are stated below:

After every 3 consecutive damages dealt to enemy heroes with separate Basic attacks or skills, all damage dealt increases by 8% for 6s.

A single Basic attack or skill that deals damage multiple times only counts as 1.

Cooldown: 6s

Other adjustments in MLBB Project NEXT update June 2024

Some other items will receive adjustments in the MLBB Project NEXT update in June 2024.

Glowing Wand

Moonton Games decided to merge the Glowing Wad with the Necklace of Durance in this update. This works perfectly against heroes with Lifesteal as it reduces Regen and provides extra Burn while dealing damage.

Queen's Wings

Queen's Wings is set to receive some adjustments in the upcoming Project NEXT update (Image via Moonton Games)

The developers have merged Queen's Wings with Bloodlust Axe, and the new Queen's Wings will provide a bonus shield using its passive.

Thunderbelt

Thunderbelt can now provide both physical and magic defense against enemies.

Clock of Destiny

After the adjustments made to the Clock of Destiny in MLBB Project NEXT update June 2024, it will now help you provide extra hybrid defense.

Expert Gloves

With 30+ Adaptive Attacks, it will help to buff adaptive attacks for adaptive equipment-specific builds.

Winter Crown

This is the revamped version of Winter Truncheon arriving in the Project NEXT update in June 2024.

