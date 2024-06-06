Zhuxin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Release date and overview

Moonton Games has announced the launch of Zhuxin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and the community is eagerly awaiting her arrival in the Land of Dawn. The new champion has been on the Advanced Server since March and has helped a lot of players win games using her magical abilities. Walking down the Mid Lane with her Lantern, this Mage has the potential to replicate such results on the normal server as well.

Since the official MLBB X page announced June 29, 2024, as the launch date of Zhuxin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, this article tries to provide a complete overview about the latest champion.

Zhuxin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Overview

After the recent patch update (MLBB patch 1.8.78C), Moonton Games has announced a new Mage for its most popular MOBA title.

It appears that Zhuxin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang comes from the dreamy lands of Zhu'an. The ember butterflies surround the enigmatic Mage while she enters the Land of Dawn holding her Lantern of Spirits.

The recent official post does not talk much about her skills, but those who have tried her out on the Advanced Server are well aware of her powers. Here is a brief overview of the unit's skills. However, do note that these are subject to change.

Zhuxin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Skill overview

Passive skill: Crimson Butterflies

Zhuxin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang uses her Mana on the ember butterflies to follow her Spirit Lantern while channeling the Lantern Flare. Once she stops channeling, the butterflies disappear and her Mana is restored.

First skill: Fluttering Grace

Zhuxin deals Magic Damage to enemies within a fan-shaped area (like Aurora's first skill in MLBB). It applies three stacks of Soul Snare, and all the while she can also reduce enemy heroes' movement speed.

Second skill: Lantern Flare

Zhuxin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang uses her second skill to move the lantern, using the skill button to attack enemies within a range, applying Soul Snare.

She can also use her second skill, Franco's Hook, once the enemy hero has stacks of Soul Snare. In such a situation, the butterflies will capture them, and once you release the button, she will throw all the enemies to the target location.

Ultimate skill: Crimson Beacon

Her ultimate helps her blink towards a target location and enter a flying state while gaining a shield. While in this state, she creates a field around her that deals Magic Damage and applies Soul Snare stacks to the enemies.

