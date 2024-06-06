Mobile Legends Bang Bang Coupon Pass: Release date, skin discounts, and more

Moonton has recently announced the launch of its Mobile Legends Bang Bang Coupon Pass which can help you get all in-game skins at a discounted price. Per the announcement on the official MLBB X page, the Coupon Passes will be live from June 8, 2024.

This article talks about everything you need to know about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Coupon Pass.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Coupon Pass: Schedule

Moonton Games recently announced new Coupon Passes along with the launch date of a new Mage hero. Per the official X post, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Coupon Pass will arrive on June 8, 2024, and stay live until August 31, 2024. During this period, you can earn plenty of coupons to gain perks in-game.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Coupon Pass: How to get MLBB skins at a discount

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Coupon Pass will help you get skins at a discounted price. Purchase the pass between June 8 and August 31, 2024, to get 11 coupons right away. The other perks of buying the pass include:

Rebate up to 655%

Savings of roughly around 1800 Diamonds

After purchasing the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Coupon Pass, you can claim a 200 Diamonds Skin Coupon which can be used to purchase any skin from the shop.

You can use the Pass for six new skins with Launch Week Discount, allowing you to get upcoming cosmetics like Ruby Soul Reaper for cheap. However, if you already own some of the skins included in the Coupon Pass before purchasing it, you will be refunded a certain amount of Diamonds, based on the price you paid for that skin.

Furthermore, you will get a discount (of 100 Diamonds) for this year's MSC Pass. These coupons are also usable for two limited-time skin draws, and you can use them to exchange for some skins. That means you can buy event-exclusive cosmetics, a la the Jujutsu Kaisen x MLBB collaboration skins, at a discounted price.

Finally, you can also get an MLBB Coupon Pass event exclusive animated Avatar Border for eight coupons.

MLBB Coupon Pass: Cost and rules

The Coupon Pass in Mobile Legends Bang Bang costs $4.99. However, there are some rules you need to adhere to:

The Coupon Pass can only be used while purchasing skins. You cannot get a discount when gifting skins to friends.

You can use the 200 Diamonds Coupon to purchase skins costing less than 200 Diamonds for free. However, the remaining amount will not be refunded.

Finally, the skin-specific Coupons will only last until August 31, 2024. Thus, you must use them before that time.

