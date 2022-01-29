Maple Wood primarily exists in two locations in Genshin Impact: Yashiori Island and Ritou.

Several dozen furnishings require this material, yet it only grows in two specific locations in Inazuma. Fortunately, those two sites are fairly broad, meaning that Genshin Impact players can farm plenty of this type of wood.

Travelers can get three Maple Wood per tree (like any other tree in the game). Also, users can recollect this item after obtaining wood from 11 other trees. Thus, they don't have to go to every location to farm this material.

Interactive map for all Maple Wood locations in Genshin Impact

This interactive map includes all known locations for Maple Wood in Genshin Impact. If everything seems too clustered at first glance, readers can zoom in to see a clearer picture of where this material is located. Travelers should notice that it spawns mostly around the Statues of the Seven in Yashiori Island and Ritou.

Pick whichever of the two regions to start farming (remember, trees renew their resources once 11 other ones have been cut afterward). Of the two, Ritou is easier to navigate.

Any physical weapon user will suffice, although those with a quick attack chain are recommended for efficiency's sake.

Farming Maple Wood

A lone Maple Tree (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can easily spot these trees based on their vibrant reddish-orange leaves. There are big and small variations, but any size will only drop three logs for collection.

Players can easily collect 33 logs in roughly a minute on Ritou and then teleport back to the Statue of the Seven to start over the cycle. It's similar in the center of Yashiori Island, but a few enemies may interrupt their farming attempts.

Just attack these trees three times quickly and sprint to the next tree. The colorful leaves and proximity make the interactive map less necessary than other collectibles, especially since gamers can repeatedly farm the same dozen trees.

This YouTube video shows how easy it is to farm this wood. It uses the Ritou location, which might assist those seeking to farm this material there. Some important things to keep in mind:

Don't hold down the sprint button. Tap it, wait roughly a second before tapping it again, and repeat the process.

Some characters have a faster attack chain than others (like Xiangling compared to Noelle).

Food that restores Stamina or reduces Stamina drain while sprinting can be helpful to save time.

