All Mauga skins in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s Season 8: Call of the Hunt finally went live with a lot of new content alongside a plethora of new skins for their new addition to the Tank roster, Mauga. However, since it will be the first season for this Hero, he is yet to receive a set of diverse and appealing skins that will add an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay experience.

For the time being, let’s take a close look at all the skins that are available for Mauga.

Note: This article is subjective and reflect's the writer's opinions

All Mauga Skins that Overwatch 2 has to offer

Generally, all Hero skins are classified into a total of four groups:

Common, also known as Free

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Common/Free Skins

1) Overwatch 2 Mauga

Overwatch 2 Mauga (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This skin was introduced recently after Season 8: Call of the Hunt of Overwatch 2 went live on servers.

Rare Skins

1) Lava Mauga

Lava Mauga (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The new Tank Mauga hails from Samoa, the land of Volcanos. So, the developer tweaked the original skin a bit and added the Lava red color. It’s worth the price and has a nice look.

Price: 300 Overwatch Credits

2) Ocean Mauga

Ocean Mauga (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Since Samoa is an island surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, designers added a blue color to symbolize the Ocean.

Price: 300 Overwatch Credits

3) Palm Mauga

Palm Mauga (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This skin represents the green color of the Palm trees of Samoan island. It looks amazing on the Tank and is worth every penny.

Price: 300 Overwatch Credits

4) Sand Mauga

Sand Mauga (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The skin represents the color of sand. However, it doesn’t look that good on Mauga. People might prefer sticking to the default Mauga skin or any other options.

Price: 300 Overwatch Credits

Epic Skins

Blizzard is yet to release any epic skins for Mauga.

Legendary Skins

1) Bonesplinter Mauga

Bonesplinter Mauga (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Legendary skin has been introduced in the current Battle Pass of Season 8: Call of the Hunt. It represents the ethnic wear of Samoa and looks fantastic on Mauga.

Price: Battle Pass exclusive

2) Magma Mauga

Magma Mauga (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is another addition to the list of Legendary skins for Mauga. You can buy this skin from the item shop in Overwatch 2.

Price: 1900 Overwatch Coins

Players have been logging onto the servers to check out the new Tank and contents since the release of Season 8, and they have high expectations from the developer. We hope that as the season continues to evolve, new skins will be released for Mauga to keep the community engaged.

For more news and updates related to Overwatch 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.