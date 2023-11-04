Mauga Overwatch 2 release date, what to expect, and more

Blizzard made numerous announcements regarding Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon 2023, currently being held at the heart of the United States West Coast.

Much content, including competitive rework, new Heroes, and upcoming Battle pass themes, has been announced. However, the main attraction of the day was the much-anticipated Samoan Hero, Mauga.

The Tank Hero, equipped with two Gatling guns, will be the 39th Hero addition to the game.

For now, he’ll be available in-game for all players through this weekend.

Be that as it may, Overwatch 2 developers have other plans regarding him, as this is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on to know more.

Expected release date for Mauga

Release date

After being rumored to be in development for a few seasons, the Tank Hero has finally been revealed.

On the opening day of BlizzCon 2023, Overwatch 2’s game director, Aaron Keller, announced that Mauga will be playable in the upcoming season 8.

Considering the current Battle pass has 31 days left, we can estimate that the next season will go live around December 5.

How to get Mauga

During the sneak peek of the forthcoming Season 8, the devs revealed glimpses of Mauga’s gameplay.

As of this writing, he is available for a test run through this weekend in all game modes except competitive.

Following past trends, players will likely be able to obtain this new Tank Hero either by purchasing the premium Battle pass for 1000 Overwatch coins or grinding their way to tier 45 for free acquisition.

Abilities and passives

This behemoth is armed with two chain guns: a “Gunny” on his left and a “Cha-Cha” on his right. By the looks of it, Mauga seems to be yet another overpowered Overwatch 2 Tank.

During a short Q&A session hosted among the Overwatch devs, one of them shared a funny story about how they named both of the chainguns over their team chat.

They felt like Mauga was the type that would name both his guns.

Despite the top contenders being “Lefty” and “Righty,” they didn't feel right. After a while, they decided upon “Cha-Cha,” taken from the first three letters of his chaingun. By the same token, as Mauga is using a gun, they named the other “Gunny.”

“Gunny” is an automatic incendiary chaingun, while “Cha-Cha” is an automatic volatile weapon that deals critical damage to adversaries.

Additionally, both of Mauga's abilities are overpowered.

“Overrun” allows him to charge forward, dealing damage, and stagger through the frontline of his enemies. On the other hand, “Cardiac Overdrive” helps reduce damage taken by allies in Mauga's vicinity, and restores health when they deal damage.

These abilities synergize well with his passive, "Berserker," which allows him to gain temporary health while dealing critical damage.

What to expect from Overwatch 2 in 2024?

Besides Mauga, Aaron Keller disclosed a great deal about what is in store for Overwatch 2 in 2024.

He mentioned it’ll be a busy year for the Overwatch devs as they intend to drop numerous major updates.

The devs provided a brief roadmap of what they have planned for the players.

Here are the key takeaways regarding Overwatch 2 from BlizzCon 2023:

Competitive rework and a new mode named Clash

New Battle pass themes

Mauga and three new Heroes

For more relevant Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.