Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Mauga

Season 8: Call of the Hunt has finally gone live on Overwatch 2 servers. Players worldwide are excited about the fresh content and their new Samoan Tank Hero Mauga. With the arrival of this 39th Hero, gamers will try different types of composition with it. Since the 5v5 meta, Tank is a crucial role to play, and picking the proper composition can help you win matches and make it easier to climb the rank ladder.

However, after its release, developers will give them a sufficient time stamp to try different compositions with the new Hero Mauga of Overwatch 2. Approximately after a week, players can access Mauga in competitive mode, and we might see another overpowered Tank making its way into the scene. In the meantime, let’s have a closer look at some of the best compositions players might try with Mauga.

Disclaimer: The team compositions are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Ranking the best Mauga compositions in Overwatch 2

5) Mauga + Soldier:76 + Sojourn + Mercy + Zenyatta

Team composition of Mauga, Soldier:76, Sojourn, Mercy, and Zenyatta in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Mauga

Mauga DPS: Soldier:76 + Sojourn

Soldier:76 + Sojourn Support: Mercy + Zen

The above composition is the simplest and easiest to play with. Starting with the Samoan Hero Mauga, who will help take space in the frontline area. On the other hand, Soldier:76 and Sojourn, both hitscan DPS characters, can create a nuisance inside the arena by taking higher grounds or giving damage from behind the Tank.

Moreover, Mauga’s ultimate Cage Fight can be paired up with the two of the deadliest ultimates in-game alongside Tactical Visor and Overclock in Overwatch 2. While Mauga traps himself alongside enemies within his vicinity, both the DPS can use their ultimates to wipe the team.

In addition to this chaos, Mercy can use her ability to simultaneously damage, boost, and heal both the DPS. Meanwhile, Zenyatta can use his discord orbs to boost the damage and get the job done for his team.

4) Mauga + Hanzo + Junkrat + Lucio + Zenyatta

Team composition of Mauga, Hanzo, Junkrat, Lucio, and Zenyatta in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Mauga

Mauga DPS: Hanzo + Junkrat

Hanzo + Junkrat Support: Lucio + Zenyatta

In order to accomplish a victory in Overwatch 2, each character must play their role properly. It’s a highly experimental composition and requires immense precision. Mauga and Lucio will be the best combo to reach the enemy backline. Lucio can pair up with Mauga’s Overrun ability to quickly place himself out of position state to lure the adversaries towards him. In the meantime, Hanzo and Junkrat can eliminate the enemies without any obstacles.

Since the developers recently introduced Hanzo’s mythic skin in the Season 7 Battle Pass, the pick rate of Hanzo is touching the skies. Moreover, it’s the only character in-game who possesses a one-shot ability without using ultimate. On the other hand, Junkrat can place himself on higher grounds and spam his gun to deal damage from different places and angles. Zenyatta’s Discord orbs will make the task easier, while his healing orbs can heal Mauga while he’s out of position.

3) Mauga + Bastion + Sombra + Baptiste + Lifeweaver

Team composition of Mauga, Bastion, Sombra, Baptiste, and Lifeweave in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Mauga

Mauga DPS: Bastion + Sombra

Bastion + Sombra Support: Baptiste + Lifeweaver

The following composition is solely based on the huge damage output from Gunny, Cha-Cha, and the turret form of Bastion. Mauga’s passive ability that allows him to withstand any upcoming projectiles will have a massive impact on this lineup. On the other hand, Bastion, who is usually famous for being a Tank melter of Overwatch 2, might focus on the opponent’s Tank and give them an early headstart to a team fight.

Amidst the chaos, Mauga can use his Overrun to reach the enemy backline and be a menace for the Supports. Sombra, on the other hand, can do the same by teasing the DPS and Support characters. After getting a buff in one of the patches of Overwatch 2, she became quite overpowered with her new ability, Virus, which can significantly damage adversaries.

Baptiste and Lifeweaver will be out-of-the-box choices for this composition. The former can use calculated projectiles from his gun to heal Mauga from a distance, while Lifeweaver can use his pull to help teammates escape tough situations.

2) Mauga + Genji + Symmetra + Mercy + Kiriko

Team composition of Mauga, Genji, Symmetra, Mercy, and Kiriko in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Mauga

Mauga DPS: Genji + Symmetra

Genji + Symmetra Support: Mercy + Kiriko

This composition is suitable for those who prefer Dive-style gameplay. With the help of Mauga’s Overrun and Cardiac Overdrive ability, he can swiftly dive into the enemy backline and do some serious damage. On the other hand, Genji can dash into the enemy horde to finish off the low-health pool enemies.

Moreover, Symmetra’s ability excels mostly in close-range combats of Overwatch 2. Pairing it up with Mauga’s ultimate and both the railgun can create a nightmare for the enemies.

Kiriko, on the other hand, is a must-pick choice as she can use her Swift Step to teleport on Mauga and others. She can utilize her Suzu to protect them from any upcoming negative effects. Amidst this chaos, Mercy can damage boost both the DPS to help them finish the opponents.

1) Mauga + Ashe + Pharah + Mercy + Ana

Team composition of Mauga, Ashe, Pharah, Mercy, and Ana in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Mauga

Mauga DPS: Ashe + Pharah

Ashe + Pharah Support: Mercy + Ana

Mauga will be the best frontline Tank in this deadly composition. Pairing up with his railguns, Ashe can use her dynamite to double the damage output and kill the adversary within the blink of an eye. On the other hand, Pharah can remain airborne and create chaos on the battlefield. Pairing her up with Mercy will provide the deadliest duo in Overwatch 2.

Additionally, being a long-range Support character, Ana can position herself in a suitable position beyond enemy sights to focus only on Mauga. She will follow the “Protect the President” playstyle in Overwatch 2 to keep the Samoan Tank safe from incoming projectiles.

On the other hand, Cage Fight, one of the deadliest ultimates in-game, can be paired up with Ashe’s B.O.B. While the ultimate allows Mauga to trap enemies inside a dome, B.O.B or Phara’s Rocket Barrage can get the rest of the job done by wiping the team.

This sums up all the best compositions available for the new Tank Hero Mauga. As the game continues to evolve, players will keep devising compositions with the new Hero and might achieve success in different ways. To know more about Overwatch 2 team compositions, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.