  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All Mejiro Ryan event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

All Mejiro Ryan event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 18, 2025 20:04 GMT
All Mejiro Ryan event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Mejiro Ryan event choice guide (Image via Cygames)

Mejiro Ryan in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a runner suitable for Medium and Long races. She excels at closing the gap from behind as a Late Chaser. You can train her to focus on stats such as Speed, Power, and others in order to maximize her performance during races. Like all the other characters in this game, she has her own unique base stats set and personality.

Ad

This article will go over all the Mejiro Ryan event choices in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and explain their effects.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Mejiro Ryan event choices and effects

Mejiro Ryan from her introduction clip (Image via Cygames)
Mejiro Ryan from her introduction clip (Image via Cygames)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Training your characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is fairly easy and uncomplicated. That said, it's best to know your options before you set yourself on certain training paths. Since Mejiro Ryan is most suited for Medium and Long races, it's best to focus your attention on stats such as Speed and Stamina for her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Boosting these stats will help improve her in her respective category, and you may stand a chance to win more Long races in the Team Trials mode. Here are all the choices you will face while going through the Mejiro Ryan event:

Muscle Jealousy

  • Option 1 (Top): Guts +10
  • Option 2 (Bottom): Wisdom +10

Real Gains

  • Option 1: Power +10, Skill points +15
  • Option 2: Wet Conditions hint +1

The Pony Girl and the Wolf Prince

  • Option 1: Energy +5, Stamina +5
  • Option 2: Energy +5, Speed +5
Ad

Rest Day

  • Option 1: Energy +10, Skill points +5
  • Option 2: Energy +30 and Skill points +10, or Energy +30, Skill points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, and possible Slow Metabolism status

My Signature Racewear

  • Option 1: Guts +20
  • Option 2: Speed +20

Heart-Pounding Aquarium

  • Option 1: Power +10, Wisdom +10
  • Option 2: Stamina +10, Wisdom +10

Refreshingly Real

  • Option 1: Stamina +20 and possible Hot Topic status
  • Option 2: Power +20 and possible Hot Topic status

Nerve-Racking Rest Time

  • Option 1: Stamina +10
  • Option 2: Power +10

Flush with Feelings

  • Option 1: Wisdom +10
  • Option 2: Speed +10

With Relaxation and Trust Comes

Ad
  • Option 1: Speed +10
  • Option 2: Stamina +10
  • Option 3: Power +10

Ryan to the Rescue

  • Option 1: Power +10
  • Option 2: Guts +10

The Little Fans of the Umado

  • Option 1: Power +10
  • Option 2: Wisdom +10

That's it for all the choices you will face in the Mejiro Ryan events in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Make your choices based on the character's base stats and try to keep her build somewhat well-balanced to make the most out of her in races.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications