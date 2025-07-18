All Mejiro Ryan event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Mejiro Ryan in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a runner suitable for Medium and Long races. She excels at closing the gap from behind as a Late Chaser. You can train her to focus on stats such as Speed, Power, and others in order to maximize her performance during races. Like all the other characters in this game, she has her own unique base stats set and personality.

This article will go over all the Mejiro Ryan event choices in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and explain their effects.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Mejiro Ryan event choices and effects

Mejiro Ryan from her introduction clip (Image via Cygames)

Training your characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is fairly easy and uncomplicated. That said, it's best to know your options before you set yourself on certain training paths. Since Mejiro Ryan is most suited for Medium and Long races, it's best to focus your attention on stats such as Speed and Stamina for her.

Boosting these stats will help improve her in her respective category, and you may stand a chance to win more Long races in the Team Trials mode. Here are all the choices you will face while going through the Mejiro Ryan event:

Muscle Jealousy

Option 1 (Top): Guts +10

Guts +10 Option 2 (Bottom): Wisdom +10

Real Gains

Option 1: Power +10, Skill points +15

Power +10, Skill points +15 Option 2: Wet Conditions hint +1

The Pony Girl and the Wolf Prince

Option 1: Energy +5, Stamina +5

Energy +5, Stamina +5 Option 2: Energy +5, Speed +5

Rest Day

Option 1: Energy +10, Skill points +5

Energy +10, Skill points +5 Option 2: Energy +30 and Skill points +10, or Energy +30, Skill points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, and possible Slow Metabolism status

My Signature Racewear

Option 1: Guts +20

Guts +20 Option 2: Speed +20

Heart-Pounding Aquarium

Option 1: Power +10, Wisdom +10

Power +10, Wisdom +10 Option 2: Stamina +10, Wisdom +10

Refreshingly Real

Option 1: Stamina +20 and possible Hot Topic status

Stamina +20 and possible Hot Topic status Option 2: Power +20 and possible Hot Topic status

Nerve-Racking Rest Time

Option 1: Stamina +10

Stamina +10 Option 2: Power +10

Flush with Feelings

Option 1: Wisdom +10

Wisdom +10 Option 2: Speed +10

With Relaxation and Trust Comes

Option 1: Speed +10

Speed +10 Option 2: Stamina +10

Stamina +10 Option 3: Power +10

Ryan to the Rescue

Option 1: Power +10

Power +10 Option 2: Guts +10

The Little Fans of the Umado

Option 1: Power +10

Power +10 Option 2: Wisdom +10

That's it for all the choices you will face in the Mejiro Ryan events in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Make your choices based on the character's base stats and try to keep her build somewhat well-balanced to make the most out of her in races.

