Best Mejiro Ryan build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Mejiro Ryan in Umamusume: Pretty Derby frequently competes in longer races that don’t fully align with her natural strengths. That said, with the right build focused on Late Runner or Pace Chaser strategies, she can thrive in both medium and long-distance races.

Ad

This article will guide you through how to create the best build for Mejiro Ryan in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Mejiro Ryan build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Mejiro Ryan needs a bit more management than some other umas (Image via Cygames)

When training her, your top priorities should be Speed and Recovery. Once her Speed is solid, shift focus to boosting her Wit and Power. Keep in mind that she can get tired if overworked, so give her enough rest between long-distance races.

Ad

Trending

Best stats

Speed is your top priority when training Mejiro Ryan. Aim to push it to 1000 or higher if possible. A strong Speed stat helps her stay competitive in medium races and ensures she doesn’t fall behind during the critical late stages of long-distance events.

After that, focus on raising her Power to at least 700. This stat helps her maintain momentum in late-game pushes and gives her the extra boost she needs. You’ll also need at least 400 Wit to activate her key skills. Higher Wit helps keep her morale up during training.

Ad

For Stamina, 400 is enough if you're stacking recovery skills; otherwise, consider raising it further to avoid burnout in longer races.

Best support cards

For this build, use a support deck with 2 Speed, 1 Power, 1 Wit, 1 Friend, and 1 Recovery card. If you want a much more balanced build that performs well in both Medium and Long races, go with 3 Speed, 1 Wit, 1 Power, and 1 Stamina.

Best skills

Skills are quite crucial for Mejiro Ryan, especially in the final stretch, where she's most likely to burn out. To keep her competitive and strong late into the race, equip her with skills that boost speed and recover stamina when it matters most. Here are some of the best skills to pair with Mejiro for optimal performance on the track:

Ad

Homestretch Haste

Slick Surge

Super Creek

Feel the Burn

Mejiro Ryan in Umamusume: Pretty Derby requires a bit more management than other characters, especially due to her race variety. Build her right, and she’ll leave the rest of the field behind.

You can also check out more articles on Umamusume: Pretty Derby below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.