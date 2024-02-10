All Monopoly Go Valentines Partners rewards, milestones, and more

The highly anticipated Monopoly Go Valentines Partners event is live, with many amazing milestones and rewards for players. Tycoons need to collaborate with their in-game friends to complete different milestones and earn requisite rewards.

Like previous events, Monopoly Go Valentines Partners requires exclusive tokens (hearts) to spin the wheel.

This article will bring you all the event milestones, rewards, and other details.

Monopoly Go Valentines Partners event schedule

Here is the schedule for the Valentines Partners event

The Monopoly Go Valentines Partners event went live in the game on February 9, 2024, and will continue until February 14, 2024.

The complete milestones and rewards list for the Monopoly Go Valentines Partners event

The top prize in the Valentines Partners event (Image via Scopely)

The latest Partners event brings an array of rewards, each paving your path to riches. These include free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, sticker packs, and other bonuses. There are five different milestones you need to complete to grab those rewards.

Here are all the event milestones and requisite rewards:

Milestones Points Required Rewards 1 2,500 200 free dice rolls 2 8,400 In-game cash rewards 3 21,500 250 free dice rolls, Pink Sticker Pack, and 15 Minutes Sticker Boom 4 48,000 400 free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards 5 80,000 500 free dice rolls, Blue Sticker pack, in-game cash rewards

The top prize for completing the Monopoly Go partners event is 5K free dice rolls, 15 hours of Mega Heist, a rare five-star sticker pack, and an event-exclusive Cupid Lizzie token. However, for that, you must complete all five milestones in four slots on your board. So, you will need to collaborate with four of your in-game friends and complete all 20 milestones for the top prize.

The Monopoly Go partners event brings you 8,800 free dice rolls, plenty of in-game cash, and other incredible bonuses in total for completing the event.

How to win more in Monopoly Go Valentines Partners?

Spin the wheel for a minimum of 20 Hearts (Image via Scopely)

You must gather hearts (event-exclusive tokens) to spin the wheel in the Valentines Partners event. These are scattered around the base, and you will earn them once you land on a tile featuring them. However, you can use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.

Learn the tips to use roll multipliers to get the most out of this feature.

You will need plenty of dice rolls to complete the Valentines Partners event. Check out how you can find more free dice rolls in the game.

