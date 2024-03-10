All Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue milestones and rewards

Scopely has introduced a new Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue event to help players earn plenty of free Wheels for the Hot Rod Partners event. The new two-day event replaced the Girl Power event on March 10, 2024, bringing forward 50 milestones that can be completed to earn amazing rewards.
This article brings the complete list of milestones and requisite points to complete them in the Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue event. Check out all the rewards before you begin your quest to collect them.
List of all Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones
The latest Monopoly Go event, Winners’ Avenue, brings over 15K dice rolls, over 3K free Wheels in Monopoly Go, plenty of in-game cash rewards, and much more. The event will last until March 12, 2024. Thus, you must act fast to complete all these milestones for exciting rewards.
While this event brings many rewards, most of the community will focus on the free Wheels for the Hot Rod Partners event in Monopoly Go. The Partner event brings you a chance to collaborate with your in-game friends, and your collective efforts can get you some amazing rewards.
Things you should know before beginning your Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue journey
Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue event requires you to land on Tax and Utility tiles. Landing on the Tax tile will earn you three points, and landing on the Utility tile will help you earn two points. Gather requisite points by landing on these tiles and completing each milestone to collect the rewards.
However, even if you land on any of these Tax or Utility tiles with each roll, gathering enough points to complete some milestones will be difficult. This is why Scopely offers tycoons the option to use Roll Multipliers. You can multiply your earnings when using Roll Multipliers.
A x10 multiplier will earn you 30 points for landing on the Tax tile and 20 points for landing on the Utility tile. However, you must first understand the best ways to use Roll Multipliers.
The Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue rewards will be crucial to helping you complete the Hot Rod Partners event. Follow Sportskeeda for some crucial guides that can help you progress faster.