All Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue milestones and rewards

Scopely has introduced a new Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue event to help players earn plenty of free Wheels for the Hot Rod Partners event. The new two-day event replaced the Girl Power event on March 10, 2024, bringing forward 50 milestones that can be completed to earn amazing rewards.

This article brings the complete list of milestones and requisite points to complete them in the Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue event. Check out all the rewards before you begin your quest to collect them.

List of all Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones

Here is the complete milestones and rewards list of Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The latest Monopoly Go event, Winners’ Avenue, brings over 15K dice rolls, over 3K free Wheels in Monopoly Go, plenty of in-game cash rewards, and much more. The event will last until March 12, 2024. Thus, you must act fast to complete all these milestones for exciting rewards.

Event milestones Points required Rewards 1 10 80 Wheels 2 5 Green Sticker Pack 3 5 25 free dices 4 15 100 Wheels 5 30 90 free dices 6 10 In-game cash rewards 7 15 150 Wheels 8 10 Green Sticker Pack 9 15 10 minutes Cash Grab 10 90 225 free dices 11 10 180 Wheels 12 20 In-game cash rewards 13 20 Green Sticker Pack 14 20 220 fee dices 15 20 In-game cash rewards 16 200 475 free dices 17 20 250 Wheels 18 25 YellowSticker Pack 19 30 5 minutes Cash Boost 20 25 In-game cash rewards 21 300 650 free dices 22 35 280 Wheels 23 40 In-game cash rewards 24 40 Pink Sticker Pack 25 45 In-game cash rewards 26 465 900 free dices 27 70 10 minutes High Roller 28 80 Blue Sticker Pack 29 85 125 free dices 30 95 320 Wheels 31 345 In-game cash rewards 32 105 150 free dices 33 115 25 minutes Rent Frenzy 34 150 In-game cash rewards 35 200 400 Wheels 36 1155 2K free dices 37 185 Blue Sticker Pack 38 210 In-game cash rewards 39 230 Purple Sticker Pack 40 350 500 Wheels 41 2.31K 3.5K free dices 42 375 20 minutes High Roller 43 415 600 Wheels 44 440 Purple Sticker Pack 45 1.85K In-game cash rewards + 1K free dices 46 465 500 free dices 47 695 In-game cash rewards 48 810 800 free Wheels 49 925 15 minutes Cash Grab 50 4.05K 7.5K free dices and Purple Sticker Pack

While this event brings many rewards, most of the community will focus on the free Wheels for the Hot Rod Partners event in Monopoly Go. The Partner event brings you a chance to collaborate with your in-game friends, and your collective efforts can get you some amazing rewards.

Things you should know before beginning your Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue journey

Land on these tiles to earn points for the event (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue event requires you to land on Tax and Utility tiles. Landing on the Tax tile will earn you three points, and landing on the Utility tile will help you earn two points. Gather requisite points by landing on these tiles and completing each milestone to collect the rewards.

However, even if you land on any of these Tax or Utility tiles with each roll, gathering enough points to complete some milestones will be difficult. This is why Scopely offers tycoons the option to use Roll Multipliers. You can multiply your earnings when using Roll Multipliers.

A x10 multiplier will earn you 30 points for landing on the Tax tile and 20 points for landing on the Utility tile. However, you must first understand the best ways to use Roll Multipliers.

The Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue rewards will be crucial to helping you complete the Hot Rod Partners event.