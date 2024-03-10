All Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue milestones and rewards

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 10, 2024 18:49 GMT
Monopoly Go Winners Avenue
Here is the Monopoly Go Winners' Avenue event milestone and reward list (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has introduced a new Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue event to help players earn plenty of free Wheels for the Hot Rod Partners event. The new two-day event replaced the Girl Power event on March 10, 2024, bringing forward 50 milestones that can be completed to earn amazing rewards.

This article brings the complete list of milestones and requisite points to complete them in the Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue event. Check out all the rewards before you begin your quest to collect them.

List of all Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones

Here is the complete milestones and rewards list of Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
Here is the complete milestones and rewards list of Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The latest Monopoly Go event, Winners’ Avenue, brings over 15K dice rolls, over 3K free Wheels in Monopoly Go, plenty of in-game cash rewards, and much more. The event will last until March 12, 2024. Thus, you must act fast to complete all these milestones for exciting rewards.

Event milestones

Points required

Rewards

1

10

80 Wheels

2

5

Green Sticker Pack

3

5

25 free dices

4

15

100 Wheels

5

30

90 free dices

6

10

In-game cash rewards

7

15

150 Wheels

8

10

Green Sticker Pack

9

15

10 minutes Cash Grab

10

90

225 free dices

11

10

180 Wheels

12

20

In-game cash rewards

13

20

Green Sticker Pack

14

20

220 fee dices

15

20

In-game cash rewards

16

200

475 free dices

17

20

250 Wheels

18

25

YellowSticker Pack

19

30

5 minutes Cash Boost

20

25

In-game cash rewards

21

300

650 free dices

22

35

280 Wheels

23

40

In-game cash rewards

24

40

Pink Sticker Pack

25

45

In-game cash rewards

26

465

900 free dices

27

70

10 minutes High Roller

28

80

Blue Sticker Pack

29

85

125 free dices

30

95

320 Wheels

31

345

In-game cash rewards

32

105

150 free dices

33

115

25 minutes Rent Frenzy

34

150

In-game cash rewards

35

200

400 Wheels

36

1155

2K free dices

37

185

Blue Sticker Pack

38

210

In-game cash rewards

39

230

Purple Sticker Pack

40

350

500 Wheels

41

2.31K

3.5K free dices

42

375

20 minutes High Roller

43

415

600 Wheels

44

440

Purple Sticker Pack

45

1.85K

In-game cash rewards + 1K free dices

46

465

500 free dices

47

695

In-game cash rewards

48

810

800 free Wheels

49

925

15 minutes Cash Grab

50

4.05K

7.5K free dices and Purple Sticker Pack

While this event brings many rewards, most of the community will focus on the free Wheels for the Hot Rod Partners event in Monopoly Go. The Partner event brings you a chance to collaborate with your in-game friends, and your collective efforts can get you some amazing rewards.

Things you should know before beginning your Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue journey

Land on these tiles to earn points for the event (Image via Scopely)
Land on these tiles to earn points for the event (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue event requires you to land on Tax and Utility tiles. Landing on the Tax tile will earn you three points, and landing on the Utility tile will help you earn two points. Gather requisite points by landing on these tiles and completing each milestone to collect the rewards.

However, even if you land on any of these Tax or Utility tiles with each roll, gathering enough points to complete some milestones will be difficult. This is why Scopely offers tycoons the option to use Roll Multipliers. You can multiply your earnings when using Roll Multipliers.

A x10 multiplier will earn you 30 points for landing on the Tax tile and 20 points for landing on the Utility tile. However, you must first understand the best ways to use Roll Multipliers.

The Monopoly Go Winners’ Avenue rewards will be crucial to helping you complete the Hot Rod Partners event. Follow Sportskeeda for some crucial guides that can help you progress faster.