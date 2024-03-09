Monopoly Go Hot Rod Partners event: How to play, all rewards, and more

Witnessing the craze for the Partners events, Scopely has introduced a Monopoly Go Hot Rod Partners event. It was added in the title at 7:30 am ET on March 8, 2024, and will be live until 4 pm ET on March 13. It will follow the same norm as the previous Valentine's Partners event and is expected to build on its success.

This article acts as a guide to helping players learn more about the Hot Rod Partners event, which will enable them to get plenty of rewards.

How to play the ongoing Monopoly Go Hot Rod Partners event

Like the Valentines Partners event, the Monopoly Go Hot Rod Partners event enables Tycoons to team up with their in-game friends and build Hot Rods to collect exclusive rewards.

Monopoly Go Hot Rod Partners event playing process (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at all the steps required to play the new Hot Rod Partners event in Monopoly Go:

Step 1: Tap any green plus icon to send or receive a partner invite. After selecting a partner, one slot gets filled, highlighting their permanency throughout the event.

Step 2: Land on the Avenue tiles (Tennessee, Virginia, Connecticut, and Indiana) on the board, which offer Wheels as a reward. You can complete the required milestones to get more Wheels.

Step 3: When you have an adequate number of Wheels (reflected right under the multiplier), select any Hot Rod from the center of the board.

Step 4: Tap on the multiplier (up to 30x) and choose the number of Wheels used per spin.

Step 6: Spin the multiplier to add points to the selected Hot Rod.

Participating in the Hot Rod Partners event entitles you to more stickers for the ongoing Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins album.

What are the different rewards in the Monopoly Go Hot Rod Partners event?

Multiple levels of rewards are available in the ongoing Monopoly Go Hot Rod Partners event. Users can obtain free Cash, rolls, Sticker Packs, and other items in abundance.

Monopoly Go Hot Rod Partners event offers great rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at the milestone rewards available in the Hot Rod Partners event:

Reward 1: 2,500 Points - 200 Free Rolls

Reward 2: 8,500 Points - Cash

Reward 3: 21,500 Points - Blue Safe (200-300 Free Rolls and Cash)

Reward 4: 48,000 Points - Pink Safe (300-500 Free Rolls, High Roller Boost, and Four-Star Blue Sticker Pack)

Reward 5: 80,000 Points - Green Safe (500-600 Free Rolls, Five-Star Purple Sticker Pack, 15 minutes Sticker Boom, and Cash)

While 60,000 points can help you complete one Hot Rod, you must accumulate 320,000 points to complete all four. Those who complete all four Hot Rods will get the Grand Prize of 5000 Free Rolls, a five-star Wild sticker pack, and the rare Diamond Dragster Board Token.

While participating in the Hot Rod event, you can also participate in the Monopoly Go daily tournaments to claim more rewards.