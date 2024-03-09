How to get free Wheels in Monopoly Go for Hot Rod Partner event

Free Wheels in Monopoly Go are currently the most crucial in-game asset for the community. The playerbase eagerly awaits the partner events every month as they can collaborate with their in-game friends to grab amazing prizes. Thus, they have been frantically searching for new ways to get free Wheels in Monopoly Go since the beginning of the Hot Rod Partner event.

Scopely helps the community by offering different ways to earn free Wheels in the Monopoly Go for Hot Rod Partner event. This article will elaborate on how to earn these event-exclusive tokens for free.

Grab all the free Wheels in Monopoly Go

Here is how to get Hot Rod partners tokens (Image via Scopely)

The easiest way to get these tokens is to land on specific tiles featuring these wheels. There are some new tournaments and events that will also roll out these tokens as rewards for completing milestones. You can find the schedule of these events in our Monopoly Go daily event schedule article.

Here are some ways to earn free wheels in Monopoly Go.

Earn tokens from Quick Wins

Earn free wheels from quick wins (Image via Scopely)

Quick Wins are probably the easiest way to earn free tokens for the Monopoly Go Hot Rod Partners event. Scopley invites tycoons to complete some simple challenges every day. These include performing a Heist or a Shutdown, landing on specific tiles, upgrading a certain number of landmarks, and more. Completing each task will earn you free Wheels in Monopoly Go.

Open the gifts

Get free wheels from the in-game shop (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go in-game shop offers a gift box every eight hours, bringing surprise gifts like dice and in-game cash rewards. It often brings tokens for special events in the game as well. Check the in-game shop every eight hours, and you might be able to get a certain number of free Wheels in Monopoly Go three times a day until the Hot Rod Partners event ends.

Participate in the in-game events

You can win free wheels by completing the event and tournament milestones (Image via Scopely)

Scopely continuously brings tournaments and events to Monopoly Go every day. Participate in such events to earn free Wheels in Monopoly Go for completing milestones.

The current Monopoly Go event is the Girl Power event, and the tournament currently underway is the Twist to the Top tournament. You can easily complete the events to earn free Wheels in Monopoly Go and more.

Land on tiles

grab all the tokens featured on the tiles (Image via Scopely)

Some tiles on your board will feature these Wheels in the Monopoly Go Hot Rod Partners event. Five tiles will feature these tokens at a time; every time you land on one of these, another will appear in another tile.

You will only get one wheel to land on these wheels. However, if you use roll multipliers, for example, an x10, x20, or higher multiplier, you can earn 10, 20, or more tokens for free. Learn how to use roll multipliers properly to get the best benefits.

While you can earn Wheels for free in Monopoly Go, getting enough to complete the Hot Rod Partner event will require plenty of dice rolls. Check out how to get free dice rolls in the game, and follow Sportskeeda for more such guides.

