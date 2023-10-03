All Monster Hunter Now October events: Tobi-Kadachi Weekend, Pink Rathian debut, and more

Monster Hunter Now has been out for several weeks, surpassing five million downloads worldwide. This increasingly popular action RPG is all set to celebrate the spooky month. Niantic has announced all upcoming events for October on the title’s official website, and players can look forward to their first encounter with the Pink Rathian.

Besides the pink monster’s debut, hunters can hunt Tobi-Kadachi during the first weekend of October. Furthermore, a special Halloween-themed event called Halloween Pumpkin Hunt will go live. With that said, this article provides detailed information about all of Monster Hunter Now’s events scheduled for October 2023.

Monster Hunter Now Tobi-Kadachi Weekend

Tobi-Kadachi will spawn frequently in the Forest and Swamp area from October 6 to October 8. (Image via Niantic)

Monster Hunter Now players can play three events in October. The first event that welcomes hunters is Tobi–Kadachi Weekend, scheduled to start on October 6. Tobi-Kadachi, the monster capable of entering an electrified state, will spawn more frequently in Forest and Swamp biomes for three days. Here are the dates and times:

Friday, October 6- 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM local time

Saturday, October 7- 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time

Sunday, October 8- 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time

Players must reach Hunter Rank (HR) 11 or above to slay Tobi-Kadachi on the above dates. They can aim for this Monster Hunter Now monster’s breakable parts, Head, Back, Forelegs, and Tails, to get additional items and build weapons and armor sets.

Here is the list of equipment and special skills that one can unlock with Tobi-Kadachi’s armor set:

Reload Speed

Thunder Resistance

Evade Extender

Artful Dodger

Thunder Attack

Pink Rathian debut & Rathian Week

Pink Rathian and Rathian in Monster Hunter Now in October. (Image via Niantic)

Pink Rathian is making its Monster Hunter Now debut with the second event, Rathian & Pink Rathian Week. The event will run throughout October’s second week, starting Monday, October 9 at 12:00 AM and ending on October 13 at 4:59 PM local time. Players completing Chapter 9 and unlocking Rathian hunts will encounter Rathian and Pink Rathian in Forest habitats during the period.

Moreover, Rathian and its pink variant will spawn more frequently than usual during the weekends in Forest biomes. Here are the dates and times:

Friday, October 13- 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 14- 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Sunday, October 15- 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

After the event ends, Pink Rathian will not appear for a certain period. All players at Hunter Rank 11 and above can hunt Rathian and Pink Rathian on the above dates.

Halloween Pumpkin Hunt

Kulu-Ya-Ku will have a different appearance during the Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event. (Image via Niantic)

The final event for October in Monster Hunter Now will occur during the last week of the month, starting on Wednesday, October 25, and concluding on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Niantic has yet to announce all the details about this Halloween-themed event.

However, hunters can roam around Halloween-themed field maps and use Halloween-themed equipment. Additionally, Kulu-Ya-Ku will have a different appearance during the event period. Presumably, the bird wyvern could be using a Pumpkin instead of a boulder to attack.