All National Teams in EA FC 26

National Teams adds another layer of realism and immersion to EA FC 26 Career Mode, Kick-Off, and tournament play. With official squads, accurate player nationalities, and unique squad tactics, fans can lead their favorite nations and try to lead them to international glory.
From powerhouses like France, Spain, and England to rising challengers like Norway, Morocco, and the United States, EA FC 26 brings diversity and balance at the international level. Since every nation has its unique tactics that there’s a national side suited to your style of play.
Men’s national teams in EA FC 26
The men’s national teams feature various strengths across attack, midfield, and defense. Below is the full list with their overall ratings and average starting XI ages.
With France and Spain leading the charts at 85 overall, these two nations look the most balanced on paper. England and Portugal also rank highly, offering both attacking depth and midfield control. On the other side, dark horses like Norway and Morocco stand out as fun options in Career Mode. Even mid-tier nations such as Poland, Denmark, and the USA offer tactical challenges for players who enjoy rebuilding projects.
Women’s national teams in EA FC 26
The women’s national teams continue to grow in prominence within EA FC, bringing their own balance of attacking flair, defensive structure, and midfield creativity. Here are all the women’s national sides available in EA FC 26.
The women’s side of the game is headlined by England and Spain, both rated at 85 overall, with Spain boasting the strongest midfield in the game at 90. France and Germany follow closely, while the United States remains a fan-favorite with a balanced 83 rating across the board. Rising teams like Norway and the Netherlands also add intrigue, while experienced squads such as Canada and Sweden provide both resilience and veteran leadership.
Despite missing some beloved nations like Brazil, Colombia, and Nigeria, EA FC 26 provides players with a plethora of national teams to test themselves across different tiers of international football. From elite powerhouses to hidden gems, every nation offers a unique experience.
