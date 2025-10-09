All National Teams in EA FC 26

National Teams adds another layer of realism and immersion to EA FC 26 Career Mode, Kick-Off, and tournament play. With official squads, accurate player nationalities, and unique squad tactics, fans can lead their favorite nations and try to lead them to international glory.

From powerhouses like France, Spain, and England to rising challengers like Norway, Morocco, and the United States, EA FC 26 brings diversity and balance at the international level. Since every nation has its unique tactics that there’s a national side suited to your style of play.

Men’s national teams in EA FC 26

The men’s national teams feature various strengths across attack, midfield, and defense. Below is the full list with their overall ratings and average starting XI ages.

Nation







Overall







Attack







Midfield







Defence







Starting XI Avg. Age







France







85







87







82







85







25.09







Spain







85







82







86







83







24.64







England







84







84







84







80







25.45







Portugal







84







85







83







83







27







Germany







83







79







82







84







27.73







Italy







83







83







83







83







27.09







Netherlands







83







82







85







83







26.45







Argentina







83







84







85







80







28.73







Morocco







79







81







77







80







28.64







Croatia







79







78







79







78







29.27







Denmark







78







77







78







77







28.45







Norway







78







82







78







75







26.55







Sweden







78







87







78







77







25.45







Poland







77







83







75







76







28.45







Ukraine







77







77







75







76







25.45







Mexico







77







78







76







74







27.45







United States







77







75







79







77







26.64







Czechia







76







77







76







74







27.64







Scotland







76







77







78







75







27.09







Ghana







75







80







76







74







28.36







Republic of Ireland







74







73







73







75







25.55







Wales







74







72







73







75







26.55







Hungary







74







75







74







74







26.82







Romania







73







73







74







72







28.45







Finland







71







72







73







67







29.27







Iceland







71







73







71







69







26.27







Northern Ireland







70







66







71







70







24.55







Qatar







70







72







71







68







29.55





With France and Spain leading the charts at 85 overall, these two nations look the most balanced on paper. England and Portugal also rank highly, offering both attacking depth and midfield control. On the other side, dark horses like Norway and Morocco stand out as fun options in Career Mode. Even mid-tier nations such as Poland, Denmark, and the USA offer tactical challenges for players who enjoy rebuilding projects.

Women’s national teams in EA FC 26

The women’s national teams continue to grow in prominence within EA FC, bringing their own balance of attacking flair, defensive structure, and midfield creativity. Here are all the women’s national sides available in EA FC 26.

Nation







Overall







Attack







Midfield







Defence







Starting XI Avg. Age







England







85







87







84







84







26.91







Spain







85







85







90







84







27.36







France







84







85







84







82







27.73







Germany







83







84







84







82







27.73







United States







83







84







84







83







26.18







Netherlands







81







80







83







80







28.45







Canada







79







79







76







80







29.00







Norway







79







82







82







73







26.82







Sweden







79







80







80







78







29.27







Poland







76







76







77







74







25.73







Scotland







75







76







80







72







27.27







Denmark







75







78







75







74







27.09







Portugal







75







77







75







74







28.55







Mexico







73







75







75







71







27.82







Finland







72







71







72







73







26.55







Iceland







72







74







73







73







26.36







Argentina







70







70







69







71







26.27





The women’s side of the game is headlined by England and Spain, both rated at 85 overall, with Spain boasting the strongest midfield in the game at 90. France and Germany follow closely, while the United States remains a fan-favorite with a balanced 83 rating across the board. Rising teams like Norway and the Netherlands also add intrigue, while experienced squads such as Canada and Sweden provide both resilience and veteran leadership.

Despite missing some beloved nations like Brazil, Colombia, and Nigeria, EA FC 26 provides players with a plethora of national teams to test themselves across different tiers of international football. From elite powerhouses to hidden gems, every nation offers a unique experience.

