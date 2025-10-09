All National Teams in EA FC 26

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 09, 2025
All National Teams in EA FC 26
All National Teams in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

National Teams adds another layer of realism and immersion to EA FC 26 Career Mode, Kick-Off, and tournament play. With official squads, accurate player nationalities, and unique squad tactics, fans can lead their favorite nations and try to lead them to international glory.

From powerhouses like France, Spain, and England to rising challengers like Norway, Morocco, and the United States, EA FC 26 brings diversity and balance at the international level. Since every nation has its unique tactics that there’s a national side suited to your style of play.

Men’s national teams in EA FC 26

The men’s national teams feature various strengths across attack, midfield, and defense. Below is the full list with their overall ratings and average starting XI ages.

Nation





Overall





Attack





Midfield





Defence





Starting XI Avg. Age





France





85





87





82





85





25.09





Spain





85





82





86





83





24.64





England





84





84





84





80





25.45





Portugal





84





85





83





83





27





Germany





83





79





82





84





27.73





Italy





83





83





83





83





27.09





Netherlands





83





82





85





83





26.45





Argentina





83





84





85





80





28.73





Morocco





79





81





77





80





28.64





Croatia





79





78





79





78





29.27





Denmark





78





77





78





77





28.45





Norway





78





82





78





75





26.55





Sweden





78





87





78





77





25.45





Poland





77





83





75





76





28.45





Ukraine





77





77





75





76





25.45





Mexico





77





78





76





74





27.45





United States





77





75





79





77





26.64





Czechia





76





77





76





74





27.64





Scotland





76





77





78





75





27.09





Ghana





75





80





76





74





28.36





Republic of Ireland





74





73





73





75





25.55





Wales





74





72





73





75





26.55





Hungary





74





75





74





74





26.82





Romania





73





73





74





72





28.45





Finland





71





72





73





67





29.27





Iceland





71





73





71





69





26.27





Northern Ireland





70





66





71





70





24.55





Qatar





70





72





71





68





29.55



With France and Spain leading the charts at 85 overall, these two nations look the most balanced on paper. England and Portugal also rank highly, offering both attacking depth and midfield control. On the other side, dark horses like Norway and Morocco stand out as fun options in Career Mode. Even mid-tier nations such as Poland, Denmark, and the USA offer tactical challenges for players who enjoy rebuilding projects.

Women’s national teams in EA FC 26

The women’s national teams continue to grow in prominence within EA FC, bringing their own balance of attacking flair, defensive structure, and midfield creativity. Here are all the women’s national sides available in EA FC 26.

Nation





Overall





Attack





Midfield





Defence





Starting XI Avg. Age





England





85





87





84





84





26.91





Spain





85





85





90





84





27.36





France





84





85





84





82





27.73





Germany





83





84





84





82





27.73





United States





83





84





84





83





26.18





Netherlands





81





80





83





80





28.45





Canada





79





79





76





80





29.00





Norway





79





82





82





73





26.82





Sweden





79





80





80





78





29.27





Poland





76





76





77





74





25.73





Scotland





75





76





80





72





27.27





Denmark





75





78





75





74





27.09





Portugal





75





77





75





74





28.55





Mexico





73





75





75





71





27.82





Finland





72





71





72





73





26.55





Iceland





72





74





73





73





26.36





Argentina





70





70





69





71





26.27



The women’s side of the game is headlined by England and Spain, both rated at 85 overall, with Spain boasting the strongest midfield in the game at 90. France and Germany follow closely, while the United States remains a fan-favorite with a balanced 83 rating across the board. Rising teams like Norway and the Netherlands also add intrigue, while experienced squads such as Canada and Sweden provide both resilience and veteran leadership.

Despite missing some beloved nations like Brazil, Colombia, and Nigeria, EA FC 26 provides players with a plethora of national teams to test themselves across different tiers of international football. From elite powerhouses to hidden gems, every nation offers a unique experience.

