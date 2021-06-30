All you need to know about the Ancient Statue from Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing games have always, quite surprisingly, featured some rather exquisite pieces of art. In the latest title of the series, New Horizons, players can buy valuable pieces of art from Jolly Redd in order to decorate their residences with a touch of culture and class.

Jolly Redd's collection features some beautiful and iconic artworks, which are copies of well-known pieces from real life. For instance, the 'Mysterious Painting' in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a copy of the third version of Arnold Böcklin's "Isle of the Dead," painted in 1883. Similarly, the the 'Warm Painting' in the game is a copy of the real-life painting La Maga Vestida, painted by the Spanish romantic painter and printmaker Francisco de Goya.

But besides paintings, Redd has a great collection of statues as well. Ranging from the iconic 'Thinker' to the bust of Goddess Nefertiti, and from the birth of Rome to the Ancient Olympic figurine, Redd has a huge collection of iconic and exquisite sculptures.

However, one of the most interesting ones in his repertoire is the 'Ancient Statue'.

Everything players need to know about the Ancient Statue from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As players might know, the paintings and statues available in the Animal Crossing games are inspired from or are copies of actual real world artifacts. Similarly, the Ancient Statue is an ancient Dogu figurine from prehistoric Japan.

Dogu figurines are small humanoid statues built during the Jōmon period (14,000 - 400 BC) in Japan. These figurines were believed to have the power to prevent illnesses and other misfortunes. The majority of examples of Dogū are supposedly modeled after female goddesses, having big eyes, small waists, and large hips, and were possibly used in fertility and shamanistic rites as well.

Although an exquisite piece of art, it is best to exercise caution while buying this from Redd, as he is infamous for trying to pass off fake ones. However, if players can land an authentic version of this one, it is worth spending 4980 Bells.

