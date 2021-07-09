All you need to know about Tiffany, the rabbit, in Animal Crossing

The Animal Crossing series has many different animals present as villagers. Of them, some are rarer than others. Most of the villagers are harmless docile animals like sheep, goats, and rabbits. However, it is their quirky personality traits that make them very different from each other and also interesting to converse with.

There are 21 rabbit villagers in Animal Crossing. Out of these, there are only two who have a snooty personality type. One of them is known as Tiffany.

Also Read: Hopper in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - everything players need to know about the cranky penguin

Tiffany, the snooty rabbit in Animal Crossing

Tiffany is a bunny villager who first appeared in the Animal Crossing franchise in Animal Crossing e+. She has since appeared in Wild World and every title that followed. Her appearance is loosely based on Audrey Hepburn's in Breakfast at Tiffany's, explaining her name.

Tiffany in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via GameChannelz)

Tiffany is a white rabbit in general, but the tips of her ears are brown in color. The inside of her ear is a pink shade. Tiffany has a tuft of brown hair hanging on her forehead.

Her pointy, downward slanted eyebrows, along with her thick-lashed, hooded, black eyes, give her a very haughty expression. Dark red pursed lips also accompany it.

Tiffany sports a black and white outfit with a black bowtie, along with gloves and fishnet stockings. She also wears pink blush. Overall, her entire appearance goes really well with her snooty personality type.

In keeping with the nature of other snooty villagers, Tiffany too cares a lot about her make-up and appearance. Consequently, she has a fashion hobby. She is usually rude and self-centered, only talking about herself with the player. However, once she warms up to the player, she will confide in her feelings in the player, keeping the subtle rude undertone going strong.

Tiffany with a player in Animal Crossing (Image via Tumbex)

Tiffany gets along well with other snooty villagers and cranky villagers due to their similarly rude personalities. However, she does not get along well with lazy villagers due to their indifference regarding their appearance or jock villagers because they make fun of her vanity. Tiffany will also get along well with normal villagers.

Also Read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons- When does Leif come?

Edited by Srijan Sen