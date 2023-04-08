The latest 2.0 update for Fire Emblem Engage has just been released, along with the Wave 4 DLC expansion. Ardent fans of the series have a lot to look forward to in this patch, including the addition of four brand-new characters and miscellaneous gameplay improvements. This is the final major update to the game, and subsequently also the last wave of DLC characters to make their appearance.

All DLC characters in the Wave 4 expansion of Fire Emblem Engage

The Fell Xenologue expansion pass introduces with it four additional characters or classes each with their own unique playstyle and quirks, detailed below:

4) Mage Cannoneer

The Mage Cannoneer class (Image via YouTube/Faz Faz)

Mage Cannoneer is a brand new class that is unlockable for all characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

The class is rather interesting and makes its first appearance in the Fire Emblem series through Engage. It is an Armored type class and is hence immune to break status when dealt sufficient damage by a weapon that overpowers them (as dictated by the weapon triangle system).

It also comes with a new weapon called Magic Blast, which is a magic-based projectile capable of only single attacks spread over a devastating range (up to 8 tiles). However, the accuracy decreases with distance.

This class is an excellent option for characters with high magic and dexterity such as Celina and Mauvier.

3) Enchanter

The Enchanter class in-game (Image via YouTube/Faz Faz)

The Enchanter class is the third new addition to the Fell Xenologue expansion and is also a universal class.

It is primarily a support-oriented class that gives players access to Convoy - an ability otherwise reserved for Alear, the protagonist. Having a secondary source of Convoy is sure to aid you in battle, as will the Item Surge ability, which enhances consumables by adding additional effects to them.

Enchanter is a Qi Adept class, meaning it can utilize Chain Guard to shield allies.

2) Melusine

The Melusine class makes its appearance (Image via Nintendo)

Melusine is an exclusive class locked to Zephia/Zelestia in Fire Emblem Engage. The character was an enemy unit prior to the Fell Xenologue expansion and as such her being added to the playable roster shakes things up a little.

Zelestia is a Flying Class unit, similar to the Lindwurm, and remains unaffected by the Terrain, being able to traverse distances inaccessible by other classes. Additionally, she gains two weapons - a sword and a tome. She also has the skill Soulblade, which can alter her damage output with a sword based on the enemy’s resistance and defense parameters, making her an excellent DPS to have.

1) Nil and Nel’s Fell Child Class

Nel in action, using the Fell Spark ability (Image via Nintendo)

The Fell Child class is a mainstay of Fire Emblem Engage, but was never playable outside of Alear and Veyle. It is extremely potent and allows for precise usage of Engage skills and attacks.

The newest additions to Fire Emblem Engage, Nil and Nel are also Dragon units with just about enough differences in gameplay to set them apart. The former uses Lances while the latter can use Axes against foes, dealing devastating damage.

Additionally, Nel can use the Fell Spark ability to transform into a monstrous dragon and knock down enemies using Breath weapons.

Poll : 0 votes