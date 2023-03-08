5 best Support Conversations in Fire Emblem Engage

One of the best parts of Fire Emblem Engage is the wealth of Support Conversations between your party members. While many of the ones between Alear and others are more "thirsty" than anything, there are moments where fascinating character growth is manifested.

Some of these Support Conversations are sad, some are hopeful, and others are charming silliness. While they invoke a wide variety of emotions, they're also helpful to your overall gaming experience in Fire Emblem Engage. The higher the bond between a pair of characters, the better. In this article, we have classified which of these mini-storylines is the most enjoyable to watch.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relays the author's opinions.

4 best Support Conversations in Fire Emblem Engage alongside Alcryst and Celine

5) Boucheron and Framme

Not all Support Conversations between characters are petty, thirsty, or sad. Quite frankly, some are pretty wholesome. Boucheron and Framme's conversation is an interesting one when it comes to Fire Emblem Engage. The latter isn't the reading type until she learns how powerful a good story can be, thanks to Boucheron.

When the two meet for the first time, he is found to be crying over a book. Even though Framme doesn't get it right away, the two become friends, and she learns the joy and power of reading. Boucheron might seem like a brute, but he adores reading emotional stories. Getting someone to bond with in this endeavor was a wholesome experience.

4) Diamant and Kagetsu

While Boucheron and Framme bond over the power of reading, Fire Emblem's resident swordsmen, Diamant and Kagetsu, have entirely different chemistry. The latter is arguably the most potent swordmaster in the game, though he's aloof. The Support Conversation immediately leads to a duel between the two warriors.

Sadly, the battle doesn't occur since Diamant is exhausted after jogging over three mountains. They have an amusing dynamic and are well-matched in combat. Kagetsu, the mysterious, wandering swordsman, learns about other people by battling them.

Kagetsu also offers Diamant umeboshi onigiri - Rice Balls with Salt Plums. Conversely, Diamant mastered the sword because his nation values strength. The two had different reasons for growing more robust in this title's story. However, it's a fun story about two top-notch sword-wielders.

3) Alear and Seadall

Most of the Support Conversations between Alear and the other party members in Fire Emblem Engage consisted of them trying to win her over. Seadall's story is a sad one upon beginning. He would explain to the Divine Dragon that people become stars when they die - he was taught as much!

His teacher, who has passed on, was one of the motivations behind perfecting his craft. This story also involves Seadall being a little ridiculous. He refuses to eat a specific food unless it's perfect for his dancing.

However, he's caught up in a bit of inner turmoil. Finding a heap of joy is a daunting task for him. Rather, he chooses to focus only on perfecting his craft in Fire Emblem Engage. Alear ultimately convinces him to find inner joy - as important as mastering the steps. She persuades him that enjoying food because it's delicious is not a crime.

2) Citrinne and Yunaka

Regarding the characters of Fire Emblem Engage, Yunaka is undoubtedly one of the most interesting. She's mysterious and often shapes her Support Conversations around what people want to hear. It's evident she's running away from a dark past, and Citrinne quickly figures out what it is - Yunaka was once a master assassin.

Citrine's Imposter Syndrome riddles her with doubt in most conversations, but she's serious and threatening. She often worries about having her position simply because of her family ties, which taints many of her thoughts.

Yunaka goes through her past, about being a poor girl who was abandoned. She was taken in by an assassin and was trained to be her successor. Her emotions are conflicted, but she does kill her teacher, as was his last wish.

Ultimately, Yunaka changed her name and wandered the realm, trying to be a new person. This wasn't enough to convince Citrinne immediately, but she did seem to warm up to the former murderer in Fire Emblem Engage.

But what was Yunaka doing talking with Broadian officials? She wanted to start a fund to help underprivileged kids like her so they wouldn't have to suffer as she did.

Citrinne realized she was wrong to be so dubious, and the two would become friends. It's a more severe side of Citrinne, and she offers to help fund the project to make amends. What starts as suspicion and worry becomes an unbreakable bond of camaraderie.

1) Alcryst and Celine

While Celine is a mighty mage in Fire Emblem Engage, her Support Conversations are often empty, other than discussions about tea. However, she has something in common with Alcryst, the cowardly archer of Brodia. Celine shares her fear of her brother Alfred dying due to a chronic illness.

However, Alfred knows that it doesn't cause him trouble anymore. That in no way changes how she feels. Alcryst confides in her that he also worries about the passing of his brother, Diamant. While many Fire Emblem Engage Support Conversations can be silly, this one's incredibly serious.

The two constantly fear that their brothers are going to perish. While Alcryst is usually excitable and nervous, his worries are more justified in this particular instance. The two nobles bond over their fear and ultimately decide that they will do everything they can to protect their siblings. While it’s tragic, it’s also hopeful and uplifting. It’s easily one of the best Support Conversations you’ll find in the game.

There are dozens of other Support Conversations throughout Fire Emblem Engage. They run the gamut of emotions and are always worth listening to. Even if they’re silly or comical, it’s a nice break from the seriousness of the battles players are fighting in and the potential for characters to die in the subsequent encounter.

