All new features in Diablo Immortal Season 2: Bloodsworn Battle Pass, Vitaath raid boss, Hungering Moon event, and more

Diablo Immortal has finally received its first major update ever since its launch in June, and with this new patch, the developers will also be introducing a new season that is scheduled to go live at 03.00 am server time.

There is a lot in store for fans in season two, however, some of the biggest highlights of the update will be the new Battle Pass as well as the Vitaath raid boss encounter.

A new weekend event called the Hungering Moon has also been added to the game where adventurers will get to obtain additional loot and gear as the new season officially kicks off.

Diablo Immortal Season 2 was one of the most anticipated updates, and it will be quite interesting to see if Blizzard has listened to community feedback and addressed some of the major issues that the game has been facing. The problems primarily involve the game's hidden paywalls and microtransactions in the game.

Features to look forward to in Diablo Immortal Season 2

1) New Battle Pass: Bloodsworn

The Season 2 Battle Pass will be themed around the Bloodsworn, devotees of the Countess who have risen in revolt throughout Dark Wood. The pass will feature 40 free ranks of tiers and challenges, and adventurers will be able to get their hands on rewards such as Crests Hilts as well as Legendary Gems.

Those looking to make the most out of the Battle Pass will be able to purchase two paid versions of it as doing so will upgrade it with additional loot. There are two Battle Pass versions that players will be able to get their hands on, the Empowered Battle Pass and the Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

Empowered Battle Pass:

The empowered version will have all the rewards from the free ranked version, along with additional loot such as the Bloodsworn Weapon cosmetic and the thorn-covered Bloodsworn Armor cosmetic. These are the premium exclusive rewards that Diablo Immortal adventurers will get to unlock as they reach level 40 in the Battle Pass.

Collector's Empowered Battle Pass:

For the collector's edition, the usual free Battle Pass rewards will be available along with the rewards from the Empowered pass, as well as additional loot. With this one, players will be able to get their hands on the Bloodsworn Avatar Frame and Bloodsworn Portal cosmetic, as well as obtain an immediate ten-rank boost.

The Diablo Immortal Season 2 Battle Pass will run for approximately a month and will end on August 4 at 03.00 am server time.

2) Vitaath the Shivering Death: New Helliquary raid boss

Vitaath will be a glacial threat in Diablo Immotal as she emerges from the “icy depth of the Frozen Tundra.” Known as the Shivering Death, she will be on a warpath to engulf the entire Sanctuary in her ice.

Vitaath is the latest raid boss to hit the servers, and players will be able to get their hands on some impressive loot if they manage to take her down.

To begin the quest, adventurers will need to visit Rayek’s Helliquary in Westmarch and form a band of raiders willing to take on the challenge of defeating Vitaath and her “ice age of terror.”

3) New weekend event: Hungering Moon

A new weekend event called Hungering Moon will also be going live. After acquiring seven Blessings, players should have enough goodwill to interact with the moon and trade them in for random rewards.

After offering them enough Blessings, the moon will present players with its favor. The event will start on July 15, 03.00 am server time, and will continue until July 18, 03.00 am server time. It’s not yet certain if this will be a recurring weekend event.

