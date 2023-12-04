All new hero skins in Overwatch 2 Season 8: Call of the Hunt

With few hours left until Overwatch 2 Season 8: Call of the Hunt goes live, the developers have finally unveiled the upcoming skins in a recent trailer on their official YouTube channel. Players are brimming with excitement as the season brings exciting new events, namely Winter Wonderland, New Year of the Dragon, Battle of the Beasts, and more.

Apart from the mesmerizing skins, they’ve also raised the bar by announcing Hero balancing and some quality-of-life changes. So, without further ado, let’s jump into the lists of all the upcoming skins in Season 8: Call of the Hunt in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skins (Beast Hunters)

1) Nighthawker Ana (Tier 1 Premium)

Nighthawker Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) Critter Egg Wrecking Ball (Tier 10 Free)

Critter Egg Wrecking Ball (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

3) Huntress Junker Queen (Tier 20 Premium)

Huntress Junker Queen (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

4) Hazmat Reaper (Tier 30 Premium)

Hazmat Reaper (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

5) Grafiteiro Lucio (Tier 40 Premium)

Grafiteiro Lucio (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

6) Sawtooth Trapper Junkrat (Tier 50 Premium)

Sawtooth Trapper Junkrat (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

7) Bonesplinter Mauga (Tier 60 Premium)

Bonesplinter Mauga (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

8) Whisperer Zenyatta (Tier 70 Free)

Whisperer Zenyatta (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

9) Grand Beast Orisa (Tier 80 Premium)

Grand Beast Orisa (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winter Fair skins in Overwatch 2

1) Winter Jammies Illari

Winter James Illari (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) Wrapping Paper Reinhardt

Wrapping Paper Reinhardt (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

3) Formalwear Cassidy

Formalwear Cassidy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

4) Formalwear Baptiste

Formalwear Baptiste (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Item Shop skins

1) Formalwear Tracer

Formalwear Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) Formalwear Sojourn

Formalwear Sojourn (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

3) Jingle Belle Mercy

Jingle Belle Mercy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

4) Polar Hog Roadhog

Polar Hog Roadhog (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

5) Festive Kiriko

Festive Kiriko (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

6) Nutcracker Pharah

Nutcracker Pharah (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

7) Unnamed Zarysa Skin

Unnamed Zarya Skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

8) Ugly Sweater Winston

Ugly Sweater Winston (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

9) Funky Doomfist

Funky Doomfist (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

10) Wild Tracker Widowmaker

Wild Tracker Widow (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

11) Cartographer Mei

Cartographer Mei (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

12) Magma Mauga

Magma Mauga (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

13) Magma Moira

Magma Moira (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

14) Heaven’s Devil Reinhardt

Heaven's Devil Reinhardt (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

15) Sin’dorei Symmetra

Sin'dorei Symmetra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

16) Plunderer Sigma

Plunderer Sigma (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

17) Blackbird Ana

Blackbird Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

18) Storm Rider Ashe

Storm Rider Ashe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

19) Great Tengu Hanzo

Great Tengu (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Lunar Year skin

1) New Years of the Dragon Mercy

Lunar Year Mercy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Upcoming events in Overwatch 2

Expand Tweet

The developers are introducing new events like Winter Fair starting from December 19, 2023, an updated and brand new format of the old Winter Wonderland event, Battle of the Beasts, and New Hero mastery courses including Genji, Lucio, and more. Apart from these, a prop event featuring the map of Lijang Tower is about to kick off on January 30, 2024.

Moreover, the best part of the upcoming Mercy skin in Winter Fair is that it was originally designed by a Twitter user named OverwatchKR in 2021 during the showcase of Christmas Artworks.

Players worldwide can pre-download the pre-release content from Steam or Battle.net to avoid server issues during the release on December 5, 12 pm PT.

For more news related to Season 8: Call of the Wild, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.