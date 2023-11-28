Overwatch 2 reveals Orisa Mythic skin for Season 8

With a week left until Overwatch 2 Season 8, Call of the Hunt kicks off, Blizzard Entertainment has unveiled the much-awaited Mythic skin for Orisa via their official X page. Grand Beast Orisa is all set to release on December 5, 2023, along with a total of four exciting color customizations and new sound effects. This cosmetic will be part of the premium Battle Pass for this cycle of the game.

This article will delve into everything that has been revealed by the developer about the upcoming Orisa Mythic skin.

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Mythic skin will see Orisa in its Grand Beast form

Expand Tweet

In multiple X posts leading up to the reveal, the developer revealed some videos showcasing the new candidate, Orisa, in her Grand Beast mythic form. After naming the new season Call of the Hunt, they’ve decided to name the skin Grand Beast.

Following previous trends, this skin can be unlocked at level 80 of the Battle Pass and will contain four customizations: Green, Purple, Blue, and Red.

Players worldwide can acquire this skin only after buying the premium version of the Season 8 Battle Pass. Moreover, the skin will feature new sound effects on unleashing Orisa’s abilities, along with some fresh effects on using the ultimate.

Expand Tweet

In other news, some players from the community have been claiming that the upcoming Mythic skin looks similar to the Dynastinae and Megasoma Orisa skins that already exist in the game.

Furthermore, in BlizzCon 2023, Aaron Keller mentioned the new Battle Pass system featuring all the Mythic skin released in the last seven seasons of Overwatch 2.

Release date for Overwatch 2 Season 8 “Call of the Hunt”

Expand Tweet

Overwatch 2 Season 8, containing the new Tank Hero named Mauga, will go live on December 5, 2023, at 12 pm PT. Players across the world can pre-download the content from Battle.net client or Steam.

For more news related to the upcoming Season 8 of Overwatch, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.