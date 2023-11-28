When does Overwatch 2 Season 8 release?

Overwatch 2 Season 8 is right around the corner, and fans are hyped for all the upcoming content that has been promised with its debut. Season 7 has been quite a rollercoaster ride for the community. With more highs than lows, it would be fair to say that Season 7 has been among the most balanced and fun seasons ever released since the launch of Overwatch 2.

There are numerous factors that contribute to Season 7's success, the first of them being the long-awaited Support class nerfs. Considering the power creep Support class Heroes had ever since Season 1 of Overwatch 2, the community has been thriving since these nerfs were implemented. Furthermore, the Roadhog and Sombra rework, and last but not least, Blizzcon 2023 was merely the cherry on top.

Season 8 promises quite a few interesting additions. Read on to get a detailed brief on the same.

Overwatch 2 Season 8 release date and time across all regions

Overwatch 2 Season 8 will be released globally across all platforms on December 5, 2023, at 12 pm PT. The game will see the update go live at the same time across different regions to ensure a synchronized global launch. Refer to the list below to get a more accurate reading of your respective timezone.

December 5, 2023, at 12 pm PT (Pacific Time)

December 5, 2023, at 2 pm CT (Central Time)

December 5, 2023, at 3 pm ET (Eastern Time)

December 5, 2023, at 10 pm CEST (Central European Summer Time)

December 5, 2023, at 8 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

December 6, 2023, at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time)

Players who are on PlayStation or use Battle.net as their primary platform on PC can also pre-download the update patch beforehand. This will save time when the update officially releases, and you will be able to directly launch the game during that period.

Furthermore, this ensures you are not having any problems downloading due to increased traffic during the day of the update.

What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 8?

First and foremost, Mauga, a brand new Tank Hero will be joining Overwatch's ever-growing roster. Ever since the Hero's early access, the developers have commented that all necessary adjustments have been made to increase his sustainability on the battlefield, considering it was the weakest link in his entire kit.

There have been no updates or leaks with respect to who might be the newest candidate for the upcoming Mythic skin for Season 8. Game Director Aaron Keller and other developers have commented that Season 8 will feature all previously released Battle Pass Mythic skins as unlockable rewards. That said, it is yet to be disclosed how these skins could be earned via the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass.

Players can also expect brand-new collaborations coming their way in Season 8, especially in 2024.

