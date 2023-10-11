Is Overwatch 2 Season 7 Battle Pass worth buying?

Overwatch 2 (OW2) recently received the Season 7 update and introduced a fresh battlepass with several attractive cosmetics. The rewards include various items like hero skins, player icons, voice lines, weapon charms, and more. It will undoubtedly be a great way to expand one’s cosmetic collection and gain some of the best Halloween-themed skins.

The new season for Overwatch 2 will also bring back some of the most popular Halloween game modes as Limited-Time Events (LTMs). Blizzard has also announced that a Diablo crossover will be arriving with demonic skins of different heroes. While most packs will be available through the store, some skins may be available through the completion of challenges.

Is the new Overwatch 2 Season 7 Battlepass worth its price tag?

Overwatch 2 features some of the most artistic and unique cosmetics in the entire shooter genre. Most bundles and packs that arrive are usually locked behind a steep paywall similar to the paid version of the battlepass. However, you can claim several free rewards from the Season 7 Battlepass by simply grinding the game, gaining XP points, and completing different tiers.

Like all other Overwatch 2 Battlepasses, Season 7 has a specific theme for almost every cosmetic item. All the new hero skins in the seasonal pass exist to celebrate the Halloween event with spooky designs and ghastly elements. These items are sure to become exclusive collectibles and feature some of the best work from the developer team.

The new battlepass can easily attract the entire player base with just Tier 1 rewards that contain both Ghostly Ride Widowmaker skin (Legendary) and Nighraven Illari skin (Legendary). The rewards become more alluring after every 10 tiers with more hero poses and cosmetics. These are all noteworthy items as they provide a complete makeover for different heroes as well as their weapons.

Moreover, the developer ingrained a small amount of credits in different tiers that can be collected and used to buy select skins. So, if you have bought a single seasonal battlepass, you can grind and complete the entire thing to stack up credits. This is a very popular method as it provides an incentive to stick to the game to buy legacy items.

Dedicated players who spend a lot of time playing Overwatch 2 get the option to buy a higher priced battlepass version that provides a staggering 20-tier skip alongside 2000 credits and access to Diablo collaboration skins for Moira, Pharah, and Bastion. This can be beneficial for all completionists out there as it will also help them increase their respective skin collections.

Conclusion

The new Season 7 update has introduced amazing cosmetics that stand out from the rest of the collections. The new battlepass is definitely a great purchase to gather some of the most intricately designed hero skins to celebrate the Halloween event.

However, if you wish not to participate in microtransactions, you can level up the battlepass and enjoy a list of free rewards that are available in the new Overwatch 2 season.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.