All new Hot Wheels cars in Forza Horizon 5 and how to unlock them

Forza Horizon 5 is bringing back Hot Wheels to the franchise and giving its players the perfect excuse to collect the model cars once again.

It is arguably one of the best racing titles developed by Playground Games.

The title takes on a fun and satisfying driving mechanics and brings it over to the massively diverse land of Mexico. Forza Horizon 5 launched with over 500 cars and introduced more vehicles with every series.

The Hot Wheels was first introduced to the Forza Horizon franchise back with FH3. With the expansion, Playground Games has introduced 15 new vehicles from the iconic toy line.

Forza Horizon 5 introduces 15 new Hot Wheels for players to collect and drive

The Hot Wheels expansion brings 15 new cars to the title. Here’s a look at how to unlock each.

2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker – Complete the Hot Wheels Expedition and arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Park.

Rookie Rank (B Class)

1957 Hot Wheels Nash Metropolitan Custom – Complete “The Beginning” chapter of Hot Wheels: A History of Speed.

– Complete “The Beginning” chapter of Hot Wheels: A History of Speed. 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II – Complete the Pro Qualifier “Surf’s Down.”

Pro Rank (A Class)

1949 Hot Wheels Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod – Complete the “The Iconic Orange Track” chapter of Hot Wheels: A History of Speed.

– Complete the “The Iconic Orange Track” chapter of Hot Wheels: A History of Speed. 2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod – Complete the “The Snake & The Mongoose” chapter of Hot Wheels: A History of Speed.

– Complete the “The Snake & The Mongoose” chapter of Hot Wheels: A History of Speed. 1993 Schuppan 962CR – Complete the Expert Qualifier “Now this isn’t Pod Racing.”

Expert Rank (S1 Class)

2018 Chevrolet Hot Wheels COPO Camaro – Complete the Forest Edge and the Horizon Nexus Speed Traps within 1 minute 30 seconds in an S1 class car.

– Complete the Forest Edge and the Horizon Nexus Speed Traps within 1 minute 30 seconds in an S1 class car. 2018 Hot Wheels 2JetZ – Complete the “Treasure Hunting” chapter of Hot Wheels: A History of Speed.

– Complete the “Treasure Hunting” chapter of Hot Wheels: A History of Speed. 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang – Complete the “Hot Wheels Today” chapter of Hot Wheels: A History of Speed.

– Complete the “Hot Wheels Today” chapter of Hot Wheels: A History of Speed. 2018 SUBARU WRX STI ARX Supercar – Start at the Hot Wheels Outpost in an S1 Class car, then complete the Treetops Speed Trap within 1 minute 30 seconds.

– Start at the Hot Wheels Outpost in an S1 Class car, then complete the Treetops Speed Trap within 1 minute 30 seconds. 2012 Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade – Complete the Elite Qualifier “Bad to the Blade Runner.”

Elite Rank (S2 Class)

2019 Brabham BT62 – Complete the Supersonic Spiral and the Frozen Rush Speed Zones within 2 minutes in an S2 Class car.

– Complete the Supersonic Spiral and the Frozen Rush Speed Zones within 2 minutes in an S2 Class car. 2006 Mosler MT900 GT3 – Maintain a speed of 250 mph (403 km/h) for 5 seconds in an S2 Class vehicle.

– Maintain a speed of 250 mph (403 km/h) for 5 seconds in an S2 Class vehicle. 2020 SIERRA Cars #23 Yokohama ALPHA – Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend.

Legend Rank (X Class)

2021 Hennessey Venom F5 – Discover All Roads in Hot Wheels Park.

Forza Horizon 5 is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and the Xbox app. The base title is also included with the Game Pass on the available platform.

Gamers can pick up the Hot Wheels expansion today on their respective storefronts either as an add-on or the Premium Edition.

