Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 update (July 21): New Extreme E events, rewards, and more revealed

Forza Horizon 5 will soon receive a Series 10 update, dropping alongside the much anticipated Hot Wheels update set to go live later today, i.e., July 19, 2022.

The Series 10 update, dropping in two days, will be a joint effort between Forza and Extreme E, the latter being the sport-for-purpose electric off-road racing series.

We're teaming up with @ExtremeELive for Series 10 of Horizon Mexico! Starting tomorrow, get behind the wheel of the fully-electric ODYSSEY 21 e-SUV and unlock unique team variants in the Festival Playlist.

The first Festival Playlist will drop on July 21, 2022, and end on August 17, 2022. Moreover, the Series 10 update will allow players access to the Hot Wheels expansions, with additional events and rewards.

While Playground Games is yet to reveal the official patch notes for the Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 update, they have talked about some changes and features users can look forward to once the Extreme E events are live.

Things to look forward to in the Forza Horizon 5 Extreme E events

With Forza Horizon 5’s collaboration with Extreme E, fans can get their hands on the fully-electric Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 e-SUV and four weeks of events in the Festival Playlist.

Moreover, as long as the event is live, gamers will head to a new X Prix location in Mexico every week and get a chance to participate in Dirt and Cross Country races in the Odyssey 21.

After completing these events and challenges, Forza Horizon 5 fans will be rewarded with Extreme E race suits in different variants and colors. These colors will represent the team colors of those competing in the real-world 2022 Extreme E Championship.

The color variants and how to obtain them are:

2022 Extreme E #99 Chip Ganassi Racing GMC Hummer EV

Available in the Autoshow for 700,000 Credits

2022 Extreme E #58 McLaren Racing

Earn 80 PTS on the Series 10 Festival Playlist

2022 Extreme E #44 X44

Complete the “Boardwalk” Danger Sign Seasonal PR Stunt on the Series 10 Festival Playlist between July 21-27

2022 Extreme E #42 XITE Racing Team

Complete the “Extreme E Island Prix I” Seasonal Championship on the Series 10 Festival Playlist between July 21-27

2022 Extreme E #23 Genesys Andretti United

Complete the “Bulevar” Speed Trap Seasonal PR Stunt on the Series 10 Festival Playlist between July 28-August 3

2022 Extreme E #5 Veloce Racing

Complete the “Extreme E Energy Prix I” Seasonal Championship on the Series 10 Festival Playlist between July 28-August 3

2022 Extreme E #55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team

Complete the “La Cruz” Danger Sign Seasonal PR Stunt on the Series 10 Festival Playlist between August 4-10

2022 Extreme E #22 JBXE

Complete the “Extreme E Copper Prix I” Seasonal Championship on the Series 10 Festival Playlist between August 4-10

2022 Extreme E #6 Rosberg X Racing

Complete the “Costa Rocosa” Speed Zone Seasonal PR Stunt on the Series 10 Festival Playlist between August 11-17

2022 Extreme E #125 ABT Cupra XE

Complete the “Extreme E Desert Prix I” Seasonal Championship on the Series 10 Festival Playlist between August 11-17

Upcoming Hot Wheels content to look forward to in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 fans can try their hands out on new Hot Wheels content irrespective of the expansion purchase.

They will have access to new car customization options, including the Hot Wheels signature redline tire compound, 12 new Hot Wheels Spectralflame colors, and a new Metal Flake paint choice with lowlight and highlight settings.

Along with this, there will be an entirely new take on the Buggy and the Beast Showcase event called “Shaken, Not Stirred,” where players will get to pilot the 2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker. Forza Horizon 5 fans who can complete the playlist will get the Hot Wheels Rip Rod.

Additionally, there will be many bug fixes and performance updates, which are as follows:

Players could lose credits if their Auction House bid failed.

Horizon Tour autocompleting itself in the Festival Playlist.

TAA on PC causing wheels to appear blurry or transparent.

Certain cars feeling more unstable to drive when using simulated steering after a physics change in Series 9.

Inability to challenge players to head-to-head races in The Eliminator if they were using the Telemetry overlay.

Players could timeout when joining an EventLab event in co-op.

Players could be returned to Freeroam during Horizon Open.

One highlight of the gameplay changes will be the new save recovery system, where Forza Horizon 5 users can restore previous backups if their game files lose their most recent save data.

The Hot Wheels expansion will also come with ten new cars and a map with four different areas linked with more than 200 km of the Hot Wheels tracks.

