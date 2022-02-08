All new maps and perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Two

Call of Duty: Vanguard's season two will finally be bringing its Ranked Play mode, along with two new maps and multiple perks as some of the biggest changes are set to hit the shooter.

The new arenas will be mid-sized and quite traditional in design, boasting a lot of vertical engagements along with close to long-range combat.

The two upcoming maps will be called Casablanca and Gondola, while the perks are called Elthal Grenade and Kill Stream. The two perks are free and will players will be able to acquire them via the season two Battle Pass.

Both the maps and the perks will be going live next week, February 14, 2022, which is when season two officially goes live for both Warzone and Vanguard.

New maps and perks hitting Call of Duty: Vanguard in Season Two

1) New Maps

A. Casablanca

Regarded as the shining jewel of Morocco, Casablanca will be a three-lane-style map present within the bustling marketplace. It will feature multiple buildings for players to explore and climb upon, so there will indeed be a good deal of vertical engagement on the map.

There will also be a mix between long-range and close-quarter combat, hence players can mix things up a bit and employ a variety of stratagems.

B. Gondola

The Gondola, though midsized, will feature long-range encounters a bit more than the Casablanca. It will have a large glutch that players can travel across, as well as a fire watchtower, allowing the employment of a variety of playstyles.

Operators will also be able to use the long sightline that the gondola route provides, or even head through the power plant and caves for more close-quarter combat.

Image via Vanguard season two

2) Perks

A. Ball Turret Gunner: Killstreak

This perk can be activated after players achieve a 12 Killstreak, and is quite similar to Attack Dogs. While hard earned, the developers have promised that this perk will be very rewarding to use and they will disclose more information about it later on.

B. Sticky Bomb: Lethal Equipment

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be introducing the Sticky Grenade with season two, which is something that franchise veterans should be well versed with.

It’s is somewhere between the Frag and Gammon Bomb, so it will quite interesting to see how it will be implemented in the shooter.

Image via Vanguard season two

C. Armory: Perk 1

Apart from the two major perks mentioned above, there will be two more subsidiary perks as well.

This Call of Duty perk will allow Operators to use more than just their weapons in combat, and provide them access to Demolition Charges, concussion mines, and placeable Field Equipment pieces.

D. Mechanic: Perk 3

The Mechanic will provide a slight buff to Field Upgrade charge time, thereby making it a must-have for players when completing challenges related to them.

