Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All new Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event rewards, milestones, and more

All new Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event rewards, milestones, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Nov 29, 2023 16:51 GMT
Uncharted Adventures, Monopoly Go
Check out the complete rewards list for Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures (Image via Scopely)

Kicking off on November 29, 2023, the latest Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event is the last event of the Epic Myths season. The latest event in Scopely’s highly social title asks tycoons to embark into the unknown and offers plenty of interesting bonuses to help them progress faster. However, you need to act fast to complete all the milestones of this two-day event.

As the Prize Drop event is simultaneously underway in the virtual board game, follow our Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event milestones and rewards list to earn more Prize Drop chips to improve your earnings.

Complete the Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures rewards list and more

The latest Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event requires you to land on specific board tiles to gather compass (event-exclusive tokens). The event features 48 milestones, each of which requires a specific number of points to complete. Gather enough points to complete each milestone and grab the requisite rewards.

Here is a complete list of all the milestones and rewards for the event.

Event

Milestones

Points

Rewards

1

5

10 dice rolls

2

5

5 Prize Drop event chips

3

10

Cash Rewards

4

10

Green Sticker Pack

5

65

70 dice rolls

6

15

8 Prize Drop event chips

7

20

Cash Rewards

8

20

Green Sticker pack

9

25

Cash Rewards

10

180

220 dice rolls

11

25

12 Prize Drop event chips

12

30

10 Mins Cash Grab

13

35

Green Sticker pack

14

40

15 Prize Drop event chips

15

350

450 dice rolls

16

45

Cash Rewards

17

60

Orange Sticker pack

18

100

5 Mins Cash Boost

19

70

30 Prize Drop event chips

20

700

850 dice rolls

21

80

Cash Rewards

22

100

Pink Sticker pack

23

110

45 Prize Drop event chips

24

120

Cash Rewards

25

1.3K

1.4K dice rolls

26

130

15 Mins High Roller

27

140

Cash Rewards

28

150

60 Prize Drop event chips

29

160

Orange Sticker pack

30

1K

Cash Rewards

31

175

180 dice rolls

32

250

Cash Rewards

33

300

Blue Sticker Pack

34

280

75 Prize Drop event chips

35

2K

1.85K dice rolls

36

400

15 Mins Cash Grab

37

600

Blue Sticker pack

38

700

500 dice rolls

39

800

100 Prize Drop event chips

40

3K

2.7K dice rolls

41

900

Purple sticker pack

42

1K

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

43

1.1K

130 Prize Drop event chips

44

1.2K

950 dice rolls

45

2.5K

Cash Rewards

46

1.2K

160 Prize Drop event chips

47

1.4K

Golden Blue Sticker pack

48

1.5K

Cash Rewards

There are plenty of rewards the tycoons should aim for in the latest event. This latest event brings plenty of Prize Drop event chips that can help you win big. However, with only two days left in the Epic Myths season’s sticker collection event, the sticker packs are as crucial.

Grab the sticker packs to complete your sticker album and earn big rewards. However, since a new season is also on its way, grabbing dice rolls will also help you prepare better.

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event?

Here is tips to win more from the latest Uncharted Adventures event (Image via Scopely)
Here is tips to win more from the latest Uncharted Adventures event (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the corner tiles to grab points for the new Uncharted Adventures event. The two Jail tiles, Go, and Free Parking tiles can earn you four points (compasses) for landing on them each time. However, you can increase your earnings by using roll multipliers.

Completing all the milestones in this latest event might take a huge toll on your share of dice rolls. Therefore, follow our guide to capitalize on the free dice roll giveaways from the title.

The Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event will conclude on December 1, 2023. Before it sparks speculation in the community about whether the next season will also be called Uncharted Adventures or not, it is worth noting that it will conclude with the end of the Epic Myths season.

However, follow us for all the game-related guides and next season’s updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...