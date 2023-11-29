All new Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event rewards, milestones, and more

Kicking off on November 29, 2023, the latest Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event is the last event of the Epic Myths season. The latest event in Scopely’s highly social title asks tycoons to embark into the unknown and offers plenty of interesting bonuses to help them progress faster. However, you need to act fast to complete all the milestones of this two-day event.
As the Prize Drop event is simultaneously underway in the virtual board game, follow our Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event milestones and rewards list to earn more Prize Drop chips to improve your earnings.
Complete the Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures rewards list and more
The latest Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event requires you to land on specific board tiles to gather compass (event-exclusive tokens). The event features 48 milestones, each of which requires a specific number of points to complete. Gather enough points to complete each milestone and grab the requisite rewards.
Here is a complete list of all the milestones and rewards for the event.
There are plenty of rewards the tycoons should aim for in the latest event. This latest event brings plenty of Prize Drop event chips that can help you win big. However, with only two days left in the Epic Myths season’s sticker collection event, the sticker packs are as crucial.
Grab the sticker packs to complete your sticker album and earn big rewards. However, since a new season is also on its way, grabbing dice rolls will also help you prepare better.
How to win more in the Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event?
You must land on the corner tiles to grab points for the new Uncharted Adventures event. The two Jail tiles, Go, and Free Parking tiles can earn you four points (compasses) for landing on them each time. However, you can increase your earnings by using roll multipliers.
Completing all the milestones in this latest event might take a huge toll on your share of dice rolls. Therefore, follow our guide to capitalize on the free dice roll giveaways from the title.
The Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event will conclude on December 1, 2023. Before it sparks speculation in the community about whether the next season will also be called Uncharted Adventures or not, it is worth noting that it will conclude with the end of the Epic Myths season.
However, follow us for all the game-related guides and next season’s updates.