All new Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event rewards, milestones, and more

Kicking off on November 29, 2023, the latest Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event is the last event of the Epic Myths season. The latest event in Scopely’s highly social title asks tycoons to embark into the unknown and offers plenty of interesting bonuses to help them progress faster. However, you need to act fast to complete all the milestones of this two-day event.

As the Prize Drop event is simultaneously underway in the virtual board game, follow our Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event milestones and rewards list to earn more Prize Drop chips to improve your earnings.

Complete the Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures rewards list and more

Expand Tweet

The latest Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event requires you to land on specific board tiles to gather compass (event-exclusive tokens). The event features 48 milestones, each of which requires a specific number of points to complete. Gather enough points to complete each milestone and grab the requisite rewards.

Here is a complete list of all the milestones and rewards for the event.

Event Milestones Points Rewards 1 5 10 dice rolls 2 5 5 Prize Drop event chips 3 10 Cash Rewards 4 10 Green Sticker Pack 5 65 70 dice rolls 6 15 8 Prize Drop event chips 7 20 Cash Rewards 8 20 Green Sticker pack 9 25 Cash Rewards 10 180 220 dice rolls 11 25 12 Prize Drop event chips 12 30 10 Mins Cash Grab 13 35 Green Sticker pack 14 40 15 Prize Drop event chips 15 350 450 dice rolls 16 45 Cash Rewards 17 60 Orange Sticker pack 18 100 5 Mins Cash Boost 19 70 30 Prize Drop event chips 20 700 850 dice rolls 21 80 Cash Rewards 22 100 Pink Sticker pack 23 110 45 Prize Drop event chips 24 120 Cash Rewards 25 1.3K 1.4K dice rolls 26 130 15 Mins High Roller 27 140 Cash Rewards 28 150 60 Prize Drop event chips 29 160 Orange Sticker pack 30 1K Cash Rewards 31 175 180 dice rolls 32 250 Cash Rewards 33 300 Blue Sticker Pack 34 280 75 Prize Drop event chips 35 2K 1.85K dice rolls 36 400 15 Mins Cash Grab 37 600 Blue Sticker pack 38 700 500 dice rolls 39 800 100 Prize Drop event chips 40 3K 2.7K dice rolls 41 900 Purple sticker pack 42 1K 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 43 1.1K 130 Prize Drop event chips 44 1.2K 950 dice rolls 45 2.5K Cash Rewards 46 1.2K 160 Prize Drop event chips 47 1.4K Golden Blue Sticker pack 48 1.5K Cash Rewards

There are plenty of rewards the tycoons should aim for in the latest event. This latest event brings plenty of Prize Drop event chips that can help you win big. However, with only two days left in the Epic Myths season’s sticker collection event, the sticker packs are as crucial.

Grab the sticker packs to complete your sticker album and earn big rewards. However, since a new season is also on its way, grabbing dice rolls will also help you prepare better.

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event?

Here is tips to win more from the latest Uncharted Adventures event (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the corner tiles to grab points for the new Uncharted Adventures event. The two Jail tiles, Go, and Free Parking tiles can earn you four points (compasses) for landing on them each time. However, you can increase your earnings by using roll multipliers.

Completing all the milestones in this latest event might take a huge toll on your share of dice rolls. Therefore, follow our guide to capitalize on the free dice roll giveaways from the title.

The Monopoly Go Uncharted Adventures event will conclude on December 1, 2023. Before it sparks speculation in the community about whether the next season will also be called Uncharted Adventures or not, it is worth noting that it will conclude with the end of the Epic Myths season.

However, follow us for all the game-related guides and next season’s updates.