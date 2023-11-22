How to get Good Memories golden sticker in Monopoly Go

The sticker collection event of the Epic Myths season in Monopoly Go is quite rewarding if you can complete specific albums. There are 21 different albums that tycoons need to complete by collecting stickers. While golden stickers like Good Memories in Monopoly Go can complete a sticker album, they are very rare and can be difficult to find.

The community has been looking for ways to get the Good Memories golden sticker in Monopoly Go before the Epic Myths season’s sticker collection event ends this month. That said, this article lists all the ways to get the stickers easily.

What are Good Memories in Monopoly Go, and how to get them?

Good Memories sticker in Sasquatch album (Image via Scopely)

The Goof Memories card is a five-star golden sticker in Scopely’s virtual board game. Part of the Sasquatch album, this is one of the rarest cards, and justifiably so, as completing this album can earn you 319M free in-game cash and 1.1K dice rolls.

Scopely’s highly social title offers players different sticker packs. The Green pack (one-star pack), Orange/Yellow pack (two-star pack), Pink pack (three-star), Blue pack (four-star), and Purple pack (five-star sticker pack) help you earn low-rarity stickers.

Act fast, as the Epic Myths sticker collection event will end soon (Image via Scopely)

However, the title keeps bringing special events, like the ongoing Blessed Feast event that offers you golden sticker packs as rewards for completing different milestones. While the Golden Green pack will get you one-star gold cards, you could earn the Good Memories in Monopoly Go card from the Golden Purple pack reward through these events.

Similarly, the game often hosts tournaments and partner events. These events, like the ongoing Thanksgiving Partners event, offer different vaults with surprise gifts for completing different levels. One such reward may also help you complete the Sasquatch album.

Another alternative to get the Good Memories card or other high-rarity golden cards in Monopoly Go is trading. While Scopely has yet to release the gold card trading option on the global server, tycoons from specific regions can trade their extra gold cards with friends.

There is an official Facebook group for the community to trade stickers. Join them and make new friends for the Partners event while helping each other complete sticker albums. Learn more about the golden sticker trading options by clicking this link.

Follow these tips and collect the Good Memories soon, as completing all sticker albums before the season ends earns you even greater in-game assets as rewards.