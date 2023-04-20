All new Valor Surges in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West's recently released story DLC, Burning Shores, adds a plethora of new gameplay elements to the game. Some are entirely new (such as the skiff, geyser gliding, specter cannon, etc.), while others are an extension of Aloy's existing toolset, such as the unlockable skills and Valor Surges.

The DLC introduces six new Valor Surges, one for each skill tree, which can be used to drastically affect the outcome of certain combat scenarios.

These Valor Surges are an excellent addition to Aloy's machine-hunting arsenal. They can be used to gain certain passive/active buffs, such as bonus defense for a short duration of time, increased effectiveness of tools and traps, temporary healing, increased strength and defense of overridden machines, and more.

If used properly, Valor Surges can easily turn the tides of battle in your favor. Here's a comprehensive guide showcasing all the new Valor Surges included in the Burning Shores DLC and explaining the passive/active bonus they grant as well as the best possible use case for each of them.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC adds 6 new Valor Surges and 18 new skills to the game

With the Burning Shores DLC, Guerrilla Games has introduced six new Valor Surges (one per skill tree) and 18 new active/passive skills (two per skill tree) to the game.

Most of these skills do not add anything substantial (primarily expanding the existing skill set, or adding a few additional perks). However, there are a few that do switch up the playstyle, adding more verticality to Aloy's combat and also giving her active tools for added defense.

Warrior skill tree

Warrior's Instinct: Increase your awareness of weakened enemies and the duration they are knocked down.

Increase your awareness of weakened enemies and the duration they are knocked down. Elemental Spear: Deal elemental damage with your spear by attaching elemental capsules from your Hunter's Kit.

The Warrior Valor Surge (Image via Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores)

Valor Surge

Warrior's Vigor: Bolster your resolve and deal more damage with your spear and Warrior Bords. Gain health from damage dealt with either weapon type.

This Valor Surge massively increases the melee damage of Aloy's spear, which can be very useful in dealing with the hordes of Stingspawns or the annoying Apex Burrowers. You also get passive health regeneration, which is quite useful during boss fights.

Hunter skill tree

Glide Targeting: Slow down time and quick draw your weapon when aiming during a glide.

Slow down time and quick draw your weapon when aiming during a glide. Machine Grapple Strike: Gain the ability to grapple strike machines.

The Hunter Valor Surge (Image via Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores)

Valor Surge

Hunter's Mark: Powered by a special mode in your Focus, your next several shots with any hunter bow will mark your targets. Marked targets have an increased chance of receiving critical hit damage. Destroy a target's components to cause an explosion that deals extra damage.

This Valor Surge is easily one of the best active skills added to the game with the Burning Shores DLC. It allows you to hit multiple targets while also giving a temporary buff to your ranged attacks.

Trapper skill tree

Smoke Bomb Heal: Gradually regain health while inside a Smoke Bomb's cloud.

Gradually regain health while inside a Smoke Bomb's cloud. Ropecaster Expert: When a machine recovers from the tied-down state, shoot another rope and instantly tie it down again for a short duration. It can be performed once per target.

The Trapper Valor Surge (Image via Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores)

Valor Surge

Trap Mines: Powered by a special mode in your Focus, equip a throwable mine that splits into multiple explosive traps on impact with the environment.

This Valor Surge massively enhances the trapper playstyle. It makes traps and potions highly effective against the larger threats in the Burning Shores DLC.

While this Valor Surge might not seem as effective against bosses, it does work quite well against the fodder enemies in the game.

Infiltrator skill tree

Sharpshot Expert: Sharpshot Bows are less inaccurate while walking or crouching.

Sharpshot Bows are less inaccurate while walking or crouching. Stealth Resonator: Silent strikes build up Resonater energy faster and deal more damage when your spear is fully charged.

The Infiltrator Valor Surge (Image via Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores)

Valor Surge

Berserk Blast: Attach a special module to your spear and immediately trigger a powerful blast that causes all nearby enemies to enter the Berserk state.

This Valor Surge is a really powerful skill introduced in the Burning Shores DLC and one that is best used against a group of machines. However, it is not very useful when going up against bosses, who are usually not accompanied by fodder enemies.

Machine Master skill tree

Flying Grapple Launch: Gain the ability to grapple launch from flying mounts.

Gain the ability to grapple launch from flying mounts. Resonator Refill: Overriding a machine instantly energizes your spear for a Resonator Blast.

The Machine Master Valor Surge (Image via Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores)

Valor Surge

Override Overdrive: Powered by a special mode in your Focus, all overridden machines emit arcs of electricity to nearby enemies, deal more damage, take damage over time, and explode upon death.

This Valor Surge basically buffs up your overridden machines (including mounts) to make them way more effective in battle.

Survivor skill tree

Low Health Stamina: Regain weapon stamina faster when you are in a critical health state (below 25% health).

Regain weapon stamina faster when you are in a critical health state (below 25% health). Shield Drop: Gain the ability to craft and deploy Drop Shields.

The newly added Survivor skill (Image via Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores)

Valor Surge

Defy Death: Consume a special potion to deal more damage and gain a second chance while reducing your maximum health to critical health levels. When the Valor Surge ends, regain health up to the critical health thresholds.

This Valor Surge is best used during boss fights to give yourself one extra chance of dealing additional damage before your health drops below critical levels.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

