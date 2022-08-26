All newly licensed FIFA 23 teams: Juventus, Croatia, and more

FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30, and with the game's release date edging closer and closer, EA Sports has made several detailed announcements regarding the latest installment in the iconic series.

FIFA 23 will be the final title from EA Sports in collaboration with FIFA, with future titles to be named EA Sports FC. There has been speculation amongst fans about what this could mean for the future of the series as well as the licensing rights. However, it is evident that EA have decided to end this legendary partnership in glorious fashion, adding a variety of newly licensed teams to their latest title.

FIFA 23 will feature a returning Juventus side and all-new women's domestic teams

EA Sports has released several deep-dive trailers explaining the changes made to the various game modes, as well as new gameplay features. Furthermore, they have been active on social media, revealing a host of new information through Twitter, such as the confirmed inclusion of newly licensed teams.

Eagle-eyed fans may have already noticed the inclusion of players from squads like the Croatian national team in the promotional footage released by EA, and developers have further confirmed the addition of a list of new fully-licensed sides.

Juventus returns to FIFA

EA Sports lost its license to use the official crest, kits, and club name for Juventus back in 2019. The legendary Italian club was replaced by a placeholder team in FIFA 20 with the name of Piemonte Calcio featuring an identical roster, but with a generic badge and kits.

However, Juventus have now been confirmed as a fully-licensed inclusion in FIFA 23, ending the short-lived reign of Piemonte Calcio and restoring the authenticity of the Italian League in FIFA.

New men's national teams

The following national teams will finally be included with official kits in badges for playable squads in FIFA 23:

Cameroon

Croatia

Ghana

Morocco

Senegal

Tunisia

These additions will further add to the authenticity of the World Cup mode, which has been confirmed by EA to be a future expansion in FIFA 23.

Women's domestic teams

FIFA 23 will feature multiple women's teams from the top European leagues (Image via EA Sports)

Women's national teams were first added to FIFA in FIFA 16. However, domestic leagues and teams have not been added to the game in the releases since then. This seems to have changed with the latest installment in the series, as EA has confirmed that the English and French women's leagues will be included as fully-licensed sides. The teams include:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bordeaux

Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea

Dijon

Everton

Fleury

Guingamp

Leicester City

Le Havre

Liverpool

Lyon

Manchester City

Manchester United

Montpellier

Paris FC

Paris Saint Germain

Reading

Reims

Rodez

Soyaux

Spurs

West Ham United

This is a welcome addition to the franchise as it adds to the authenticity of the overall football experience. With the growing popularity of women's football, it is a step in a more inclusive direction and EA Sports may continue to add more domestic teams to represent women's football in the future.

