All Odin abilities in Final Fantasy 16

Odin abilities are the last Eikonic skills you unlock in Final Fantasy 16 and are, therefore, the most powerful. You're granted access to them right before this game ends after you kill the Eikon of Odin known as Barnabus Tharmr. Odin abilities mostly revolve around slicing things into two parts with the legendary sword Zantetsuken.

Not all of them can be equipped at the same time, so it is important to know the strengths and weaknesses of each one. This article will tell you all about Odin abilities, how effective they are, as well as how much they cost to upgrade and master in Final Fantasy 16.

What are all the Odin abilities in Final Fantasy 16?

1) Gungnir

Using the Gungnir ability will summon the iconic Gungnir spear that will then have you perform a flurry of deadly slices and strokes on opponents. Each successful hit of this skill will also fill up the Zantetsuken Gauge.

Pressing X while using Gungnir will make the spear lift enemies into the air, making this a good combo option. Spending 625 Ability Points to upgrade Gungnir will allow you to perform faster follow-up attacks while it will cost 1000 Ability Points to master the ability.

Mastering any Eikonic ability in Final Fantasy 16 allows you to assign it to an Eikon.

2) Heaven's Cloud

The various Odin abilities in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

The Heaven's Cloud Odin ability will make Clive surge forward to strike enemies. If this character manages to land it successfully, he can then use several chained attacks as long as he doesn't miss a hit. Similar to Gungnir, Heaven's Cloud also fills the Zantetsuken Gauge.

It is best recommended to use when you're surrounded by multiple opponents. It costs 575 Ability Points. An upgrade will increase the number of attacks that can be chained together. Mastering Heaven's Cloud will set you back 1,000 Ability Points.

3) Rift Slip

Rift Slip is one of the more unique Eikonic abilities in Final Fantasy 16. It doesn't cause any damage or stagger. Instead, it allows Clive to immediately recover from any performed ability or action.

Rift Slip is thus best used after attacking an opponent and then following it up with a different ability. Upgrading Rift Slip costs 700 Ability Points and allows it to regain poise immediately after taking damage. It also shortens this skill's cooldown by 50%.

4) Dancing Steel

The Ability Tree in-game (Image via Square Enix)

The Dancing Steel Odin ability in Final Fantasy 16 summons another blade and launches a barrage of attacks onto Clive's enemies. If an enemy is locked onto before this skill is used, all the strikes will target that enemy, causing significant damage.

If no adversary is locked onto, then it will attack all the foes in the nearby area, causing small amounts of damage to each. Dancing Steel significantly increases the Zentekusen Gauge. It is also one of the more expensive abilities in this game as it requires 2,420 Ability Points to upgrade and 4,250 to master. Upgrading it will increase the number of hits Dancing Steel does and cause more damage.

5) Arm of Darkness

The Arm of Darkness in-action in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Arm of Darkness is the Eikonic Feat of the Odin in Final Fantasy 16. Activating it will replace Clive's sword with the Zantetsuken. For those unaware, this is Odin's Legendary Blade. Landing hits with this sword will significantly fill the Zantetsuken Gauge.

As the gauge level increases, so will the potency of this blade until it reaches the highest level. After that, the Zantetsuken will cause very potent attack damage. Arm of Darkness does not have an upgrade level and can only be mastered by using 5,000 Ability Points. This will increase the Zantetsuken level to 5.

