All Overwatch 2 Season 12 Hero skins

With a brand-new chapter of Blizzard’s 5v5 Hero shooter going live, players got access to a fresh set of Overwatch 2 Season 12 Hero skins. Following previous trends, Blizzard has introduced fresh in-game cosmetics and Hero skins for the player base to cherish in-game. While the main theme of the Battle Pass is Egyptian Mythology, they can get their hands on other alluring skins from the in-game shop and other upcoming events.
Amid this fresh array of mesmerizing skins and cosmetics, the developers have also introduced Clash mode, two maps: Throne of Anubis and Hanaoka, and a few quality-of-life changes to enhance the in-game experience for players.
In this article, we focus on all Overwatch 2 Season 12: Neo Frontier Hero skins revealed so far.
All available Overwatch 2 Season 12 Hero skins
While FPS players can finally get access to most Hero skins by purchasing the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass, they can navigate to the in-game shop to get their hands on other skins. Meanwhile, they can expect a wide range of upcoming Hero skins as we approach the conclusion of Neo Frontier.
Here’s a list of Overwatch 2 Season 12 Hero skins revealed so far:
Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass Hero skins
1) Oni Ana (Level 1 Premium)
2) Thoth Illari (Level 20 Premium)
3) Dorothy Ashe (Level 30 Premium)
4) Apep Zarya (Level 40 Free)
5) Mummy Baptiste (Level 50 Premium)
6) Captain Sigma (Level 60 Premium)
7) Polar Lucio (Level 70 Free)
8) Bast Doomfist (Level 80 Premium)
9) Aset Echo
10) Heist D.Va
In-game Shop skins
Mythic Shop
1) Anubis Reaper (Overwatch 2 Season 12 Mythic Hero skin)
Normal Shop
1) Polar Baptiste
2) Cyber Oni Hanzo
3) Heist Soldier: 76
4) Oni Kiriko
5) Nefertari Pharah
6) Heir Hanzo
7) Formalwear Mercy
8) Omakase Genji
9) Polar Set (Brigitte, Reinhardt, Genji, and Baptsite)
10) Magma Set (Sombra and Bastion)
11) Deep Sea Wrecking Ball, Ocean King Ramattra, and Sea Soldier Sojoiurn
12) Wyvern Mercy
13) Tomb Walker Ana
14) Evening Wear Tracer
Event-Exclusive Skins
1) Eurayle Widowmaker
2) Barista Sojourn
That sums up all Hero skins in Overwatch 2 Season 12 revealed so far. We'll update the list as soon as we get any more upcoming in-game skins.
