All Overwatch 2 Season 12 Hero skins

With a brand-new chapter of Blizzard’s 5v5 Hero shooter going live, players got access to a fresh set of Overwatch 2 Season 12 Hero skins. Following previous trends, Blizzard has introduced fresh in-game cosmetics and Hero skins for the player base to cherish in-game. While the main theme of the Battle Pass is Egyptian Mythology, they can get their hands on other alluring skins from the in-game shop and other upcoming events.

Amid this fresh array of mesmerizing skins and cosmetics, the developers have also introduced Clash mode, two maps: Throne of Anubis and Hanaoka, and a few quality-of-life changes to enhance the in-game experience for players.

In this article, we focus on all Overwatch 2 Season 12: Neo Frontier Hero skins revealed so far.

All available Overwatch 2 Season 12 Hero skins

While FPS players can finally get access to most Hero skins by purchasing the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass, they can navigate to the in-game shop to get their hands on other skins. Meanwhile, they can expect a wide range of upcoming Hero skins as we approach the conclusion of Neo Frontier.

Here’s a list of Overwatch 2 Season 12 Hero skins revealed so far:

Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass Hero skins

1) Oni Ana (Level 1 Premium)

Oni Ana BP skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) Thoth Illari (Level 20 Premium)

Thoth Illari BP skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

3) Dorothy Ashe (Level 30 Premium)

Dorothy Ashe BP skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

4) Apep Zarya (Level 40 Free)

Apep Zarya BP skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

5) Mummy Baptiste (Level 50 Premium)

Mummy Baptiste BP skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

6) Captain Sigma (Level 60 Premium)

Captain Sigma BP skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

7) Polar Lucio (Level 70 Free)

Polar Lucio BP skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

8) Bast Doomfist (Level 80 Premium)

Bast Doomfist BP skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

9) Aset Echo

Aset Echo BP skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

10) Heist D.Va

Heist D.Va BP skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In-game Shop skins

Mythic Shop

1) Anubis Reaper (Overwatch 2 Season 12 Mythic Hero skin)

Anubis Reaper Mythic skin (Image via Blizzard)

Normal Shop

1) Polar Baptiste

2) Cyber Oni Hanzo

Cyber Oni Hanzo shop skin (Image via Blizzard)

3) Heist Soldier: 76

Heist Soldier:76 shop skin (Image via Blizzard)

4) Oni Kiriko

Oni Kiriko shop skin (Image via Blizzard)

5) Nefertari Pharah

6) Heir Hanzo

7) Formalwear Mercy

8) Omakase Genji

9) Polar Set (Brigitte, Reinhardt, Genji, and Baptsite)

10) Magma Set (Sombra and Bastion)

11) Deep Sea Wrecking Ball, Ocean King Ramattra, and Sea Soldier Sojoiurn

12) Wyvern Mercy

13) Tomb Walker Ana

14) Evening Wear Tracer

Event-Exclusive Skins

1) Eurayle Widowmaker

Overwatch 2 Season 12 Widowmaker (Image via Blizzard)

2) Barista Sojourn

Barista Sojourn exclusive Twitch drop (Image via YouTube/@WarpedOW)

That sums up all Hero skins in Overwatch 2 Season 12 revealed so far. We'll update the list as soon as we get any more upcoming in-game skins.

For more news related to the brand new season of Blizzard's 5v5 tactical shooter, check out Sportskeeda's Overwatch 2 page.

