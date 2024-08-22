Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass: All variants and is it worth buying?

There are different Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass variants, and over the past few seasons, this pass has been the most popular choice of item purchase in the game. In the latest Season, players now have a brand-new iteration of the Battle Pass, and with it, a whole new range of unlockable cosmetics and items.

This article will help players determine whether the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass is worth buying, and if so, which variant should they consider getting.

Note: Part of this article is based on the author's opinion.

All Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass variants

Other than the free pass, the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle pass offers players two paid packages, which are as follows:

1) Premium Battle Pass

The Premium Battle Pass is the first unlockable variant right after the free pass. It offers 80 unlockable in-game cosmetics and items, which can be earned by simply playing through the game and completing daily and weekly tasks.

Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You will proceed to earn up to 600 Overwatch Coins, 2000 Overwatch Credits, and a range of other cosmetics. Your progress will start from Tier 1, and from there, you must play and earn enough XP to complete all 80 tiers in the pass to unlock every item in the Battle Pass for Season 12.

Last but not least, the Premium Battle Pass costs $9.99 in the official store.

2) Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle

The second variant of the OW2 Battle Pass is the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle. It costs $39.99 in the official store and offers some additional features alongside the premium reward tracker in the Battle Pass. Upon purchasing this bundle, players can get instantaneous access to the following items:

Premium reward tracker in the Battle Pass 20 Tier skips Mythic Prisms Two unique skins: Legendary Heist D.Va and Aset Echo

Other than these additions and the free tier skips, the rest of the Battle Pass content will remain the same.

Is the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass worth buying?

If you look to get your hands on a bundle of really cool skins at a steal price, the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass is definitely worth buying. We recommend getting the Premium Battle Pass, which costs $9.99 if you want to finalize your decision to buy the pass in-game.

We don't recommend getting your hands on the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle. It is way too costly to only offer a mere 20 Tier skips and two Legendary skins. We believe the Premium Pass is a better investment than the former and offers more value for money.

That's all there is to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass and whether it's worth buying in the game. To know more about the latest news and events in Season 12 of OW2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

