All Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals voice actors

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals was released on July 12, 2023, and contains several characters that direct the entire game. It is the sequel to the 2016's popular indie title and was one of the most anticipated games of this year. In the previous titles, the developers hired voice actors suitable for the perfect blend with the characters, and this time is no different.

The voice actors bring life to the residents of Camena and represent the journey of Riley as she returns to her hometown to uncover the source of the mysterious radio signals.

This article will list every voice actor featured in Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals.

Note: This article contains spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Every voice actor in Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals has introduced new members to expand their voice cast along with the actors of the previous title. They are as follows:

Appearing characters

The list of main and returning characters from the original Oxenfree game is given below:

Main characters

Elizabeth Saydah - Riley

Abigail Turner - Olivia

Joe Bianco - Jacob

Returning Characters (Original game)

Erin Yvette - Alex

Gavin Hammon - Jonas

Aaron Kuban - Ren

Avital Ash - Clarissa

Brittani Johnson - Nona

Additional characters (Walkie-Talkie)

Following is the list of the characters and their voice actors who do not make an appearance in the game but play an important role while being in contact using the walkie-talkie:

Abigail Wahl - Shelley

Alaina Wis - Evelyn

Emerson Boatwright - Rex (Adult)

Emily Tomlinson - Maggie

Glenn Rockowitz - Hank

Jojo Leiato - Charlie

Lev Rodriguez Shivers - Rex

Moose Warywoda - RJ

Rachel Rial - Maria

Sarah Wunderle - Violet

Steven Kelly - Nick

The game has been developed by Night School Studio and published by Netflix with the help of MWM Interactive.

Fans have praised the recently released title which exceeded their expectations. Although it is not a direct sequel and has a different storyline, there is a slight connection with the first game. Furthermore, the return of the original characters during the late game shocked the fans.

Players can expect six hours of gameplay in Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals, but that could increase if they explore more. You can complete the game in around five hours if you do not scout for trophies and achievements.

The game is available to purchase and install on PC (through Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

