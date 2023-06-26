All Phoenix abilities in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 showcases an exceptional combat system that empowers players to deliver powerful strikes against their adversaries. The game introduces Eikonic abilities, which enable them to effectively overcome in-game challenges through offensive and defensive maneuvers. These can be periodically upgraded throughout the game. By enhancing these special powers, players can inflict significant damage on enemies beyond what their standard form allows.

In Final Fantasy 16, while players will unlock additional Eikonic abilities along the way, the Phoenix Eikon is accessible right from the beginning. With this, they can unleash fiery assaults on their enemies, inflicting significant damage if executed perfectly.

It proves particularly effective against powerful bosses, as it includes moves that enable gamers to dodge attacks. This article provides details on the types of Phoenix Abilities in Final Fantasy 16.

What are the types of Phoenix abilities in Final Fantasy 16?

Each Eikonic ability in Final Fantasy 16 possesses a unique set of moves that can be equipped at any point during the game. However, you are limited to selecting only two moves from your chosen Eikons. This means that out of the eight available Eikonic abilities, you can choose three at a time and equip two moves from each.

The selection of Eikons and their moves is based entirely on your preferred playstyle, allowing you to choose the ones that best suit your preferences. When it comes to the Phoenix Eikons specifically, there are a total of five abilities at your disposal, namely:

Rising Flames

Heatwave

Flames of Rebirth

Phoenix Shift

Scarlet Cyclone

1) Rising Flames

Rising Flame ability (Image via Square Enix)

The Rising Flame is the ability you obtain right at the beginning of the game. It inflicts significant damage and possesses the capability to lift enemies into the air. It allows you to execute additional hits when you enhance its powers through upgrades, resulting in even greater damage.

Among Phoenix's other impressive moves, the Rising Flame is regarded as one of the strongest, delivering highly satisfying outcomes in battles.

2) Heatwave

Heatwave ability (Image via Square Enix)

The Heatwave inflicts significant Stagger damage, employing a technique that involves unleashing a barrier of fiery liquid directly ahead. It generates a single wall at its basic level, but it gains the capability to produce up to two walls with upgrades.

The greatest advantage of this maneuver lies in its ability to pass through adversaries, effectively striking multiple foes simultaneously. This skill proves invaluable when confronting a cluster of enemies, ensuring your effectiveness even when ambushed.

3) Flames of Rebirth

Flames of Rebirth ability (Image via Square Enix)

The Flames of Rebirth move possesses immense utility as it empowers you to summon a colossal pillar of fire. This formidable pillar generated from this ability is capable of burning a group of adversaries and ensnaring any individual who come into contact with its scorching flames.

4) Phoenix Shift

Phoenix Shift ability (Image via Square Enix)

The Phoenix Shift is incredible not only for evasion, but also for approaching enemies. By enhancing this ability, you can effectively move even closer to your foes.

This move proves particularly advantageous in Final Fantasy 16's boss ,battles where enemies often keep their distance to launch attacks. To execute a Phoenix Shift Strike, simply press Circle and Triangle, and you can seamlessly continue with your regular combo afterwards.

5) Scarlet Cyclone

Scarlet Cyclone ability (Image via Square Enix)

The Scarlet Cyclone enables you to engage in a spinning motion, wherein the fiery winds generated by the Phoenix wings scorch all nearby enemies. This technique proves highly effective in inflicting Stagger damage upon foes.

Additionally, it is possible to enhance this move by upgrading it, thereby increasing the frequency of spin attacks and amplifying the overall damage inflicted.

