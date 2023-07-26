All Pikmin 4 treasures and their locations

|Treasure
|Series
|Location
|Quantity
|Universal Rubber Cutie
|Rubber Cutie Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)
|3
|Planetary Rubber Cutie
|Rubber Cutie Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)
|5
|Stately Rubber Cutie
|Rubber Cutie Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze)
|10
|Dapper Rubber Cutie
|Rubber Cutie Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|1
|Sweet Stumble-Not
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)
|3
|Sweet Torrent
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|1
|Deceptive Snack
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)
|2
|Cookie of Nibbled Circles
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)
|1
|Cookie of Prosperity
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)
|1
|Vanishing Cookie
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|1
|Love's Fortune Cookie
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|1
|Hearty Container
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|1
|Jiggle-Jiggle
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|1
|S.S. Berry
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|2
|S.S. Peppermint
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|2
|S.S. Chocolate
|Sweet Tooth Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)
|2
|Unbreakable Promise
|Dazzle Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Golden Vaulting Table
|Dazzle Series
|Primordial Thicket (Surface)
|1
|Olfactory Sculpture
|Dazzle Series
|Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)
|1
|Princess Pearl
|Dazzle Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|1
|Sticky Jewel
|Dazzle Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|2
|Hoop of Healing
|Dazzle Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage)
|2
|Hoop of Passion
|Dazzle Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|2
|Hoop of Fortune
|Dazzle Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)
|2
|Tandem Trainer
|Recreation Recollection Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)
|1
|Sphere of Fuzzy Feelings
|Recreation Recollection Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|1
|Orbital Communication Sphere
|Recreation Recollection Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|5
|Orb of Destruction
|Recreation Recollection Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|1
|Greed-Inducement Device
|Gimme Gimme Series
|Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort)
|1
|Disk of Joyous Wisdom
|Gimme Gimme Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)
|6
|Disk of Angry Wisdom
|Gimme Gimme Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|3
|Disk of Sorrowful Wisdom
|Gimme Gimme Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|2
|Disk of Amusing Wisdom
|Gimme Gimme Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|3
|Disk of Surprising Wisdom
|Gimme Gimme Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|3
|Secured Satchel
|Modern Amenties Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|1
|Floral Instigator
|Modern Amenties Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|1
|Fastening Item
|Modern Amenties Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|3
|Trap Lid
|Modern Amenties Series
|Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort)
|12
|Perforated Raft
|Modern Amenties Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|8
|Gift of Friendship
|Modern Amenties Series
|Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Top Left)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Top-ish)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Top...Probably?)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Top Right)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Left Edge)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Serene Shores (Subzero Sauna)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Center Left)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Primordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Center Right)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Right Edge)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Bottom Left)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Bottom-ish)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Giant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Bottom...Probably?)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|1
|Memory Fragment (Bottom Right)
|Memory Fragment Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)
|1
|Condensed Sunshine
|Extravagant Breakfast Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|1
|Flaky Temptation
|Extravagant Breakfast Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)
|1
|Cushion Cake
|Extravagant Breakfast Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno)
|1
|Puzzle Snack
|Extravagant Breakfast Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno)
|1
|Sphere of Desire
|Sacred Sphere Series
|Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)
|1
|Sphere of Family
|Sacred Sphere Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)
|1
|Sphere of Heart
|Sacred Sphere Series
|Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)
|1
|Sphere of Beginnings
|Sacred Sphere Series
|Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)
|1
|Sphere of Vitality
|Sacred Sphere Series
|Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)
|1
|Sphere of Calm
|Sacred Sphere Series
|Primordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm)
|1
|Sphere of Good Fortune
|Sacred Sphere Series
|Primordial Thicket (The Mud Pit)
|1
|Sphere of Trust
|Sacred Sphere Series
|Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)
|1
|Sphere of Support
|Sacred Sphere Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)
|1
|Sphere of Truth
|Sacred Sphere Series
|Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)
|1
|Sunseed Berry
|Spring Crop Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|3
|Cupid's Grenade
|Spring Crop Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|6
|Searing Acidshock
|Spring Crop Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|3
|Velvety Dreamdrop
|Spring Crop Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|2
|Astringent Clump
|Spring Crop Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)
|2
|Wayward Moon
|Spring Crop Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|2
|Lesser Mock Bottom
|Summer Fruit Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|2
|Mock Bottom
|Summer Fruit Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|2
|Dawn Pustules
|Summer Fruit Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|2
|Dusk Pustules
|Summer Fruit Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)
|2
|Crimson Banquet
|Summer Fruit Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|1
|Juicy Gaggle
|Summer Fruit Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|3
|Zest Bomb
|Autumn Harvest Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|3
|Delectable Bouquet
|Autumn Harvest Series
|Giant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast)
|2
|Portable Sunset
|Autumn Harvest Series
|Primordial Thicket (Surface)
|2
|Tremendous Sniffer
|Autumn Harvest Series
|Primordial Thicket (Surface)
|2
|Crunchy Deluge
|Autumn Harvest Series
|Primordial Thicket (Surface)
|2
|Disguised Delicacy
|Autumn Harvest Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)
|3
|Blonde Imposter
|Autumn Harvest Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)
|2
|Merciless Extractor
|Winter Reserve Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)
|1
|Citrus Lump
|Winter Reserve Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)
|4
|Face Wrinkler
|Winter Reserve Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|3
|Pocked Airhead
|Winter Reserve Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)
|2
|Insect Condo
|Winter Reserve Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|2
|Dapper Blob
|Tropical Pickings Series
|Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort)
|2
|Scaly Custard
|Tropical Pickings Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|2
|Seed Hive
|Tropical Pickings Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno)
|2
|Stellar Extrusion
|Tropical Pickings Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|2
|Heroine's Tear
|Tropical Pickings Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|3
|Slapstick Crescent
|Tropical Pickings Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|2
|Fire-Breathing Feast
|Tropical Pickings Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|2
|Dusty Bed
|Bedtime Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)
|1
|Doggy Bed
|Bedtime Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Birdy Bed
|Bedtime Series
|Giant's Hearth (Surface)
|1
|Fishy Bed
|Bedtime Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|1
|Granddaughter Doll Head
|Three Generations Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)
|1
|Gifting Vase
|Three Generations Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)
|1
|Daughter Doll Head
|Three Generations Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|1
|Mooching Vase
|Three Generations Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|1
|Mama Doll Head
|Three Generations Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Hectic Hollows)
|1
|Empty Vase
|Three Generations Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Hectic Hollows)
|1
|King of Meats
|Gourmet Series
|Giant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast)
|1
|Maestro of Flavor
|Gourmet Series
|Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort)
|2
|Belted Delicacy
|Gourmet Series
|Primordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm)
|2
|Fish-Bed Snack
|Gourmet Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|2
|The Four Grill Brothers
|Gourmet Series
|Giant's Hearth (Surface)
|1
|Harmonic Synthesizer
|Soulful Musician Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|1
|Spouse Alert
|Soulful Musician Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)
|2
|Path Creator
|Soulful Musician Series
|Rescue Command Post
|1
|Time Marker
|Soulful Musician Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)
|1
|Wind Detector
|Soulful Musician Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|1
|Ambiguous Hostel
|Soulful Musician Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|1
|Mega Horn
|Soulful Musician Series
|Primordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm)
|1
|Mechanical Harp (Memory Song)
|Soulful Musician Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|1
|Mechanical Harp (Lullabies)
|Soulful Musician Series
|Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)
|1
|Mechanical Harp (Windmills)
|Soulful Musician Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Emperor Whistle
|Soulful Musician Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|1
|Shake-a-Smile
|Soulful Musician Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|1
|Amplified Amplifier
|Soulful Musician Series
|Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)
|1
|Double Dragon-Eyed Scope
|Great Adventure Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|1
|Temporal Mechanism
|Great Adventure Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|1
|Director of Destiny
|Great Adventure Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Last-Frost Cavern)
|1
|Detective's Truth Seeker
|Great Adventure Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze)
|1
|Unlimited Locomotive
|Roundabout Express Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze)
|1
|Middle-Management Tank Car
|Roundabout Express Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)
|1
|Leisure Car
|Roundabout Express Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|1
|Life Station
|Roundabout Express Series
|Primordial Thicket (The Mud Pit)
|1
|Straight-and-Narrow Track
|Roundabout Express Series
|Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)
|1
|Turn-of-Events Track
|Roundabout Express Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|2
|Back-at-the-Beginning Track
|Roundabout Express Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)
|2
|Thrill-Ride Track
|Roundabout Express Series
|Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)
|2
|Mouth of Lies
|Oral Arguments Series
|Giant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast)
|1
|Monster Teeth
|Oral Arguments Series
|Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort)
|1
|Brush of Wisdom
|Oral Arguments Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|1
|Brush of Foolishness
|Oral Arguments Series
|Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort)
|1
|False Lollipop
|Oral Arguments Series
|Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort)
|1
|Maternal Sculpture
|Oral Arguments Series
|Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort)
|1
|Bathing Pool
|Oral Arguments Series
|Primordial Thicket (Surface)
|1
|Think-Tank Combobot
|Assembled Courage Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Nexus Combobot
|Assembled Courage Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|1
|First-Force Combobot
|Assembled Courage Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Peacemaker Combobot
|Assembled Courage Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Kick-Start Combobot
|Assembled Courage Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|1
|Sure-Footed Combobot
|Assembled Courage Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Uniquely You Goo
|Soulful Artist Series
|Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)
|1
|Decorative Goo
|Soulful Artist Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)
|1
|Illumination Goo
|Soulful Artist Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)
|1
|Noble Goo
|Soulful Artist Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|1
|True Goo
|Soulful Artist Series
|Serene Shores (Subzero Sauna)
|1
|Ambiguous Goo
|Soulful Artist Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)
|1
|Captivation Goo
|Soulful Artist Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|1
|Refreshing Goo
|Soulful Artist Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Last-Frost Cavern)
|1
|Neon Goo
|Soulful Artist Series
|Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)
|1
|Lamp of Inspiration
|Ancient Secrets Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|1
|Beckoning Mannequin
|Ancient Secrets Series
|Primordial Thicket (Surface)
|1
|Ancient Statue Head
|Ancient Secrets Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)
|1
|Contemplation Station
|Ancient Secrets Series
|Serene Shores (Subzero Sauna)
|1
|Unfinished Statue
|Ancient Secrets Series
|Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)
|1
|Persistence Machine
|Ancient Secrets Series
|Giant's Hearth (Surface)
|1
|Giant's Fossil
|Ancient Secrets Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|1
|Expression Hider
|Ancient Secrets Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)
|1
|Buddy Display
|Ancient Secrets Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Heat Sensor
|Gifts from the Sages Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage)
|1
|Internal-Clock Measurer
|Gifts from the Sages Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)
|1
|Solar-Powered Computing Machine
|Gifts from the Sages Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|1
|Number Jumper
|Gifts from the Sages Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Octoplus
|Paleontology Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|4
|Mystery Squish Fish
|Paleontology Series
|Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort)
|4
|Newtolite Shell
|Paleontology Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|1
|Slipper-Bug Fossil
|Paleontology Series
|Giant's Hearth (Surface)
|1
|Relentless Spear
|Point of Honor Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|3
|Noble Bident
|Point of Honor Series
|Rescue Command Post
|1
|Shattering Lance
|Point of Honor Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno)
|1
|Micromanagement Station
|Newly Nostalgic Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage)
|1
|Glinty Circular Disc
|Newly Nostalgic Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|1
|Life Controller
|Newly Nostalgic Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)
|1
|Spinning Memories Plank
|Newly Nostalgic Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Masterpiece Plank
|Newly Nostalgic Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage)
|1
|Telekinesis Detector
|Newly Nostalgic Series
|Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)
|1
|Connection Detector
|Newly Nostalgic Series
|Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)
|1
|Creativity Conduit
|Newly Nostalgic Series
|Primordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm)
|1
|Stone of Advancement
|Newly Nostalgic Series
|Rescue Command Post
|1
|Winded Freedom Sculpture
|Newly Nostalgic Series
|Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)
|1
|Dimension Converter
|Ultra-Hyper-Technology Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|1
|Soul Reverberator
|Ultra-Hyper-Technology Series
|Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)
|1
|Personal-Injury Plank
|Ultra-Hyper-Technology Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze)
|1
|Don't-See-It Specs
|Ultra-Hyper-Technology Series
|Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)
|1
|Love Nugget
|Nature's Candy Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|3
|Crush Nugget
|Nature's Candy Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|4
|Anxious Sprout
|Nature's Candy Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)
|2
|Crew-Cut Gourd
|Nature's Candy Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)
|2
|Child of Earth
|Nature's Candy Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|2
|Daughter of the Earth
|Nature's Candy Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)
|2
|Mysterious Carriage
|Nature's Candy Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|2
|Snack Bean
|Nature's Candy Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|2
|Foolish Fruit
|Nature's Candy Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|2
|Blast Shield
|Sword & Shield Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|1
|Ring-of-Return Shield
|Sword & Shield Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|1
|Satellite Shield
|Sword & Shield Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|1
|Heroic Shield
|Sword & Shield Series
|Primordial Thicket (Surface)
|1
|Shooting-Star Shield
|Sword & Shield Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Heart Sword
|Sword & Shield Series
|Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)
|2
|Spirit Sword
|Sword & Shield Series
|Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort)
|3
|Ice Sword
|Sword & Shield Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|3
|Heroic Sword
|Sword & Shield Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno)
|3
|Bright Sword
|Sword & Shield Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|3
|Unfloatable Boat
|Toys of Giants Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|1
|Faux Fishy
|Toys of Giants Series
|Primordial Thicket (Surface)
|1
|Space Spinner
|Toys of Giants Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|1
|Sweat-Soaked Blue Bird
|Toys of Giants Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Surface)
|2
|Skin of the Phoenix
|Toys of Giants Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit)
|2
|Priceless Bird
|Toys of Giants Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Aspiration-Ritual Ball
|Toys of Giants Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|1
|Aspiration-Ritual Pole
|Toys of Giants Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Hectic Hollows)
|1
|Divine Balloon
|Toys of Giants Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|2
|Diety's Portrait
|Collection Obsession Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|1
|Devil's Portrait
|Collection Obsession Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|1
|Courage Emblem
|Collection Obsession Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Power Emblem
|Collection Obsession Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Wisdom Emblem
|Collection Obsession Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Surface)
|1
|Love Emblem
|Collection Obsession Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|1
|Money Emblem
|Collection Obsession Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|1
|Work Emblem
|Collection Obsession Series
|Giant's Hearth (Dream Home)
|1
|Gold Nugget
|Collection Obsession Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit)
|470
|Long-Shot Totem
|Hands of Fate Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|2
|Go-with-the-Flow Totem
|Hands of Fate Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|3
|Chance Totem
|Hands of Fate Series
|Serene Shores (Surface)
|6
|Difficult-Choice Totem
|Hands of Fate Series
|Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle)
|2
|Talisman of Life (Crane)
|Hands of Fate Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit)
|1
|Talisman of Life (Cherry Blossom)
|Hands of Fate Series
|Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)
|1
|Talisman of Life (Moon)
|Hands of Fate Series
|Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)
|1
|Talisman of Life (Rain)
|Hands of Fate Series
|Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)
|1
|Talisman of Life (Phoenix)
|Hands of Fate Series
|Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)
|1