All Pikmin 4 treasures and their locations

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Jul 26, 2023 14:34 GMT
Official promotional screenshot for Pikmin 4 showcasing one of the many Treasures, a Game Boy Advance SP
Completionists will have their hands full trying to explore and collect all treasures in Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 is no doubt the biggest game in the series thus far. Players will command armies of tiny plant-like aliens called Pikmin to find the Rescue Corps's missing crew. Trudging across a giant, vibrant planet reminiscent of Earth, many discoveries await. Developer Nintendo has ensured players have countless ways to enjoy the game, even post-credits.

While much time will be spent fighting the hostile creatures of the planet and overcoming environmental hazards using Pikmin's powers, there is more. There are many objects and items strewn around each area called treasures which can be picked up and bought back to the ship. Players who love the gameplay loop and want to track down every single treasure, look no further.

All treasures available in Pikmin 4

Below is the complete list of all 240 treasure types awaiting discovery in the game. However, combining all instances of multiple treasures and pieces (like Gold Nuggets) brings the total treasure count to about 859.

TreasureSeriesLocationQuantity
Universal Rubber CutieRubber Cutie SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)3
Planetary Rubber CutieRubber Cutie SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)5
Stately Rubber CutieRubber Cutie SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze)10
Dapper Rubber CutieRubber Cutie SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)1
Sweet Stumble-NotSweet Tooth SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)3
Sweet TorrentSweet Tooth SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)1
Deceptive SnackSweet Tooth SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)2
Cookie of Nibbled CirclesSweet Tooth SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)1
Cookie of ProsperitySweet Tooth SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)1
Vanishing CookieSweet Tooth SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)1
Love's Fortune CookieSweet Tooth SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)1
Hearty ContainerSweet Tooth SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)1
Jiggle-JiggleSweet Tooth SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)1
S.S. BerrySweet Tooth SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)2
S.S. PeppermintSweet Tooth SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)2
S.S. ChocolateSweet Tooth SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)2
Unbreakable PromiseDazzle SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Golden Vaulting TableDazzle SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Surface)1
Olfactory SculptureDazzle SeriesSerene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)1
Princess PearlDazzle SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)1
Sticky JewelDazzle SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)2
Hoop of HealingDazzle SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage)2
Hoop of PassionDazzle SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)2
Hoop of FortuneDazzle SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)2
Tandem TrainerRecreation Recollection SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)1
Sphere of Fuzzy FeelingsRecreation Recollection SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)1
Orbital Communication SphereRecreation Recollection SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)5
Orb of DestructionRecreation Recollection SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)1
Greed-Inducement DeviceGimme Gimme SeriesSerene Shores (Seafloor Resort)1
Disk of Joyous WisdomGimme Gimme SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)6
Disk of Angry WisdomGimme Gimme SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)3
Disk of Sorrowful WisdomGimme Gimme SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)2
Disk of Amusing WisdomGimme Gimme SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)3
Disk of Surprising WisdomGimme Gimme SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)3
Secured SatchelModern Amenties SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)1
Floral InstigatorModern Amenties SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)1
Fastening ItemModern Amenties SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)3
Trap LidModern Amenties SeriesSerene Shores (Seafloor Resort)12
Perforated RaftModern Amenties SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)8
Gift of FriendshipModern Amenties SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)1
Memory Fragment (Top Left)Memory Fragment SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit)1
Memory Fragment (Top-ish)Memory Fragment SeriesHero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)1
Memory Fragment (Top...Probably?)Memory Fragment SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)1
Memory Fragment (Top Right)Memory Fragment SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze)1
Memory Fragment (Left Edge)Memory Fragment SeriesSerene Shores (Subzero Sauna)1
Memory Fragment (Center Left)Memory Fragment SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm)1
Memory Fragment (Center Right)Memory Fragment SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)1
Memory Fragment (Right Edge)Memory Fragment SeriesGiant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)1
Memory Fragment (Bottom Left)Memory Fragment SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)1
Memory Fragment (Bottom-ish)Memory Fragment SeriesGiant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast)1
Memory Fragment (Bottom...Probably?)Memory Fragment SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)1
Memory Fragment (Bottom Right)Memory Fragment SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)1
Condensed SunshineExtravagant Breakfast SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)1
Flaky TemptationExtravagant Breakfast SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)1
Cushion CakeExtravagant Breakfast SeriesHero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno)1
Puzzle SnackExtravagant Breakfast SeriesHero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno)1
Sphere of DesireSacred Sphere SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)1
Sphere of FamilySacred Sphere SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)1
Sphere of HeartSacred Sphere SeriesGiant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)1
Sphere of BeginningsSacred Sphere SeriesSerene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)1
Sphere of VitalitySacred Sphere SeriesSerene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)1
Sphere of CalmSacred Sphere SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm)1
Sphere of Good FortuneSacred Sphere SeriesPrimordial Thicket (The Mud Pit)1
Sphere of TrustSacred Sphere SeriesGiant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)1
Sphere of SupportSacred Sphere SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)1
Sphere of TruthSacred Sphere SeriesSerene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)1
Sunseed BerrySpring Crop SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)3
Cupid's GrenadeSpring Crop SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)6
Searing AcidshockSpring Crop SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)3
Velvety DreamdropSpring Crop SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)2
Astringent ClumpSpring Crop SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)2
Wayward MoonSpring Crop SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)2
Lesser Mock BottomSummer Fruit SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)2
Mock BottomSummer Fruit SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)2
Dawn PustulesSummer Fruit SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)2
Dusk PustulesSummer Fruit SeriesHero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)2
Crimson BanquetSummer Fruit SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)1
Juicy GaggleSummer Fruit SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)3
Zest BombAutumn Harvest SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)3
Delectable BouquetAutumn Harvest SeriesGiant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast)2
Portable SunsetAutumn Harvest SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Surface)2
Tremendous SnifferAutumn Harvest SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Surface)2
Crunchy DelugeAutumn Harvest SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Surface)2
Disguised DelicacyAutumn Harvest SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)3
Blonde ImposterAutumn Harvest SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)2
Merciless ExtractorWinter Reserve SeriesHero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)1
Citrus LumpWinter Reserve SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)4
Face WrinklerWinter Reserve SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)3
Pocked AirheadWinter Reserve SeriesHero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)2
Insect CondoWinter Reserve SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)2
Dapper BlobTropical Pickings SeriesSerene Shores (Seafloor Resort)2
Scaly CustardTropical Pickings SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)2
Seed HiveTropical Pickings SeriesHero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno)2
Stellar ExtrusionTropical Pickings SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)2
Heroine's TearTropical Pickings SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)3
Slapstick CrescentTropical Pickings SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)2
Fire-Breathing FeastTropical Pickings SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)2
Dusty BedBedtime SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)1
Doggy BedBedtime SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Birdy BedBedtime SeriesGiant's Hearth (Surface)1
Fishy BedBedtime SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)1
Granddaughter Doll HeadThree Generations SeriesHero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)1
Gifting VaseThree Generations SeriesHero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)1
Daughter Doll HeadThree Generations SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)1
Mooching VaseThree Generations SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)1
Mama Doll HeadThree Generations SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Hectic Hollows)1
Empty VaseThree Generations SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Hectic Hollows)1
King of MeatsGourmet SeriesGiant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast)1
Maestro of FlavorGourmet SeriesSerene Shores (Seafloor Resort)2
Belted DelicacyGourmet SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm)2
Fish-Bed SnackGourmet SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)2
The Four Grill BrothersGourmet SeriesGiant's Hearth (Surface)1
Harmonic SynthesizerSoulful Musician SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)1
Spouse AlertSoulful Musician SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)2
Path CreatorSoulful Musician SeriesRescue Command Post1
Time MarkerSoulful Musician SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)1
Wind DetectorSoulful Musician SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)1
Ambiguous HostelSoulful Musician SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)1
Mega HornSoulful Musician SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm)1
Mechanical Harp (Memory Song)Soulful Musician SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)1
Mechanical Harp (Lullabies)Soulful Musician SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)1
Mechanical Harp (Windmills)Soulful Musician SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Emperor WhistleSoulful Musician SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)1
Shake-a-SmileSoulful Musician SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)1
Amplified AmplifierSoulful Musician SeriesSerene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)1
Double Dragon-Eyed ScopeGreat Adventure SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)1
Temporal MechanismGreat Adventure SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)1
Director of DestinyGreat Adventure SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Last-Frost Cavern)1
Detective's Truth SeekerGreat Adventure SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze)1
Unlimited LocomotiveRoundabout Express SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze)1
Middle-Management Tank CarRoundabout Express SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)1
Leisure CarRoundabout Express SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)1
Life StationRoundabout Express SeriesPrimordial Thicket (The Mud Pit)1
Straight-and-Narrow TrackRoundabout Express SeriesGiant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)1
Turn-of-Events TrackRoundabout Express SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)2
Back-at-the-Beginning TrackRoundabout Express SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)2
Thrill-Ride TrackRoundabout Express SeriesSerene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)2
Mouth of LiesOral Arguments SeriesGiant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast)1
Monster TeethOral Arguments SeriesSerene Shores (Seafloor Resort)1
Brush of WisdomOral Arguments SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)1
Brush of FoolishnessOral Arguments SeriesSerene Shores (Seafloor Resort)1
False LollipopOral Arguments SeriesSerene Shores (Seafloor Resort)1
Maternal SculptureOral Arguments SeriesSerene Shores (Seafloor Resort)1
Bathing PoolOral Arguments SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Surface)1
Think-Tank CombobotAssembled Courage SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Nexus CombobotAssembled Courage SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)1
First-Force CombobotAssembled Courage SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Peacemaker CombobotAssembled Courage SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Kick-Start CombobotAssembled Courage SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)1
Sure-Footed CombobotAssembled Courage SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Uniquely You GooSoulful Artist SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)1
Decorative GooSoulful Artist SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)1
Illumination GooSoulful Artist SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)1
Noble GooSoulful Artist SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)1
True GooSoulful Artist SeriesSerene Shores (Subzero Sauna)1
Ambiguous GooSoulful Artist SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)1
Captivation GooSoulful Artist SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)1
Refreshing GooSoulful Artist SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Last-Frost Cavern)1
Neon GooSoulful Artist SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)1
Lamp of InspirationAncient Secrets SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)1
Beckoning MannequinAncient Secrets SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Surface)1
Ancient Statue HeadAncient Secrets SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)1
Contemplation StationAncient Secrets SeriesSerene Shores (Subzero Sauna)1
Unfinished StatueAncient Secrets SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)1
Persistence MachineAncient Secrets SeriesGiant's Hearth (Surface)1
Giant's FossilAncient Secrets SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)1
Expression HiderAncient Secrets SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)1
Buddy DisplayAncient Secrets SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Heat SensorGifts from the Sages SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage)1
Internal-Clock MeasurerGifts from the Sages SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery)1
Solar-Powered Computing MachineGifts from the Sages SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)1
Number JumperGifts from the Sages SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
OctoplusPaleontology SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)4
Mystery Squish FishPaleontology SeriesSerene Shores (Seafloor Resort)4
Newtolite ShellPaleontology SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)1
Slipper-Bug FossilPaleontology SeriesGiant's Hearth (Surface)1
Relentless SpearPoint of Honor SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)3
Noble BidentPoint of Honor SeriesRescue Command Post1
Shattering LancePoint of Honor SeriesHero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno)1
Micromanagement StationNewly Nostalgic SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage)1
Glinty Circular DiscNewly Nostalgic SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)1
Life ControllerNewly Nostalgic SeriesHero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den)1
Spinning Memories PlankNewly Nostalgic SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Masterpiece PlankNewly Nostalgic SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage)1
Telekinesis DetectorNewly Nostalgic SeriesGiant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)1
Connection DetectorNewly Nostalgic SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)1
Creativity ConduitNewly Nostalgic SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm)1
Stone of AdvancementNewly Nostalgic SeriesRescue Command Post1
Winded Freedom SculptureNewly Nostalgic SeriesGiant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)1
Dimension ConverterUltra-Hyper-Technology SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)1
Soul ReverberatorUltra-Hyper-Technology SeriesSerene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque)1
Personal-Injury PlankUltra-Hyper-Technology SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze)1
Don't-See-It SpecsUltra-Hyper-Technology SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)1
Love NuggetNature's Candy SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)3
Crush NuggetNature's Candy SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)4
Anxious SproutNature's Candy SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)2
Crew-Cut GourdNature's Candy SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts)2
Child of EarthNature's Candy SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)2
Daughter of the EarthNature's Candy SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron)2
Mysterious CarriageNature's Candy SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)2
Snack BeanNature's Candy SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)2
Foolish FruitNature's Candy SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)2
Blast ShieldSword & Shield SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)1
Ring-of-Return ShieldSword & Shield SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)1
Satellite ShieldSword & Shield SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)1
Heroic ShieldSword & Shield SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Surface)1
Shooting-Star ShieldSword & Shield SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Heart SwordSword & Shield SeriesGiant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range)2
Spirit SwordSword & Shield SeriesSerene Shores (Seafloor Resort)3
Ice SwordSword & Shield SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)3
Heroic SwordSword & Shield SeriesHero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno)3
Bright SwordSword & Shield SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)3
Unfloatable BoatToys of Giants SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)1
Faux FishyToys of Giants SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Surface)1
Space SpinnerToys of Giants SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)1
Sweat-Soaked Blue BirdToys of Giants SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Surface)2
Skin of the PhoenixToys of Giants SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit)2
Priceless BirdToys of Giants SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Aspiration-Ritual BallToys of Giants SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)1
Aspiration-Ritual PoleToys of Giants SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Hectic Hollows)1
Divine BalloonToys of Giants SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)2
Diety's PortraitCollection Obsession SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)1
Devil's PortraitCollection Obsession SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)1
Courage EmblemCollection Obsession SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Power EmblemCollection Obsession SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Wisdom EmblemCollection Obsession SeriesHero's Hideaway (Surface)1
Love EmblemCollection Obsession SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)1
Money EmblemCollection Obsession SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)1
Work EmblemCollection Obsession SeriesGiant's Hearth (Dream Home)1
Gold NuggetCollection Obsession SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit)470
Long-Shot TotemHands of Fate SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)2
Go-with-the-Flow TotemHands of Fate SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)3
Chance TotemHands of Fate SeriesSerene Shores (Surface)6
Difficult-Choice TotemHands of Fate SeriesSerene Shores (Engulfed Castle)2
Talisman of Life (Crane)Hands of Fate SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit)1
Talisman of Life (Cherry Blossom)Hands of Fate SeriesBlossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard)1
Talisman of Life (Moon)Hands of Fate SeriesSun-Speckled Terrace (Surface)1
Talisman of Life (Rain)Hands of Fate SeriesHero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace)1
Talisman of Life (Phoenix)Hands of Fate SeriesPrimordial Thicket (Cavern for a King)1

With so many treasures to find, players will be occupied for a long time with Pikmin 4. But is there a goal behind collecting them?

What are treasures used for in Pikmin 4?

Treasures are collectibles found around different biomes of the game. Collecting them allows turning them into Sparklium, the energy needed to fix the crashlanded ship so the Rescue Corps can return home. Additionally, it helps unlock new areas so players can progress further.

However, not all treasures will be easy to find. Some may be locked behind hazards or locations only certain Pikmin can reach. For example, collectibles on high ground that cannot be reached on foot will require the help of Winged Pikmin to obtain them.

Players can open their Radar Menu and see surrounding treasures marked with a yellow star. However, some prizes can be buried too, in which case they will not appear on the map. However, players can purchase the "Treasure Gauge" tool from the base shop to further aid with treasure hunting.

This will display the number of treasures found on a map. Furthermore, rescuing Schnauz from the underground caves allows viewing all collected treasures via the Treasure Catalog. This helps keep track of all the random, high-detail objects players have found thus far.

What is Pikmin 4 about, and what platforms is it on?

Explore a vast sandbox world while managing armies of helpful critters (Image via Nintendo)
Explore a vast sandbox world while managing armies of helpful critters (Image via Nintendo)

The narrative sees players step into the boots of a space-faring Rescue Corps rookie member. After the team, led by Captain Olimar, crashlands onto a mysterious planet, the protagonist must rescue them all. However, their rocket ends up crashlanding too.

With no choice, players must rendezvous with the other crew members and repair the ship to return home. Pikmin 4 is a real-time strategy (RTS) game, so players will harvest and command various Pikmin types in combat and exploration. With a brand new puppy partner, Oatchi, also added to the mix, players have unique ways of traversing this bizarre world.

Pikmin 4 was released on July 21, 2023. It is only available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

