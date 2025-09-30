All players with 5-star skill moves in EA FC 26

EA FC 26 continues to celebrate flair and creativity on the pitch by featuring players with 5-star skill moves. These players bring excitement to the game with their ability to dribble past defenders, pull off dazzling tricks, and create highlight-reel moments. Having a 5-star skiller in your squad not only adds flair but also provides a real advantage in breaking down tough defenses.

Both the men’s and women’s side of the sport has elite skillers in EA FC 26, with some of the biggest names in world football showcasing elite technical skills. So, let’s find out who these players are with 5-star skill moves.

All men’s EA FC 26 players with 5-star skill moves

Here’s a full look at every male player in EA FC 26 with 5-star skill moves:

Name







Position







Alt. Position(s)







Rating







Club







Skill Moves







P. Dybala







CAM







ST







86







Roma







5







J. Sancho







LM







RM, LW







80







Aston Villa (on Loan)







5







M. Moreno







CAM







LM, ST, CM







78







Lanús







5







W. Zaha







LW







LM, ST







77







Charlotte FC







5







J. Cuadrado







RM







RB, RW







76







Pisa







5







E. Salvio







RM







LM, RW







76







Lanús







5







E. Zeballos







RM







RW, LW







74







Boca Juniors







5







Silas







RM







RW, ST







74







VfB Stuttgart







5







H. López Muñoz







CAM







RM, LM, CM







73







Argentinos Juniors (on Loan)







5







T. Ali







LM







RM, ST, LW







68







Malmö FF







5







B. Carvallo







CAM







LW, CM







66







Unión Española







5





Paulo Dybala leads the men’s list as the highest-rated 5-star skiller, offering a lethal mix of dribbling and finishing from Roma’s attack. Jadon Sancho also makes the cut, bringing flair on the wings during his loan spell at Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha remains a fan-favorite dribbler at Charlotte FC, and Juan Cuadrado’s versatility at Pisa shows why he has long been regarded as one of the most skillful wide players. Rising stars like Exequiel Zeballos and Silas provide fresh talent for fans who love showboating with tricks.

All women’s EA FC 26 players with 5-star skill moves

Here’s a full list of female players in EA FC 26 with 5-star skill moves:





Name







Position







Alt. Position(s)







Rating







Club







Skill Moves







Alexia Putellas







CM







CAM







91







FC Barcelona







5







C. Graham Hansen







RW







RM







90







FC Barcelona







5







Debinha







CAM







RW, CM







88







Kansas City Current







5







E. Toone







CAM







CM







85







Manchester United







5







D. Cascarino







RM







RW







85







San Diego Wave FC







5







Marta







CAM







ST, RM







85







Orlando Pride







5







A. Majri







LW







CM, LM







84







Free Agent







5







Jéssica Silva







ST







LW







79







Free Agent







5





The women’s side boasts some of the best technical players in world football. Two FC Barcelona icons, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen, headline the list with ratings of 91 and 90, respectively.

Debinha adds Brazilian flair at Kansas City Current, while Ella Toone’s creativity makes her one of England’s brightest playmakers. Legends like Marta continue to inspire with their 5-star skill set, while Delphine Cascarino’s inclusion underlines the growing pool of skillful wingers in the women’s game.

The presence of 5-star skillers in EA FC 26 ensures that players can express creativity and style, both in men’s and women’s football. Whether it’s pulling off dazzling flicks with Dybala, twisting defenders inside out with Zaha, or dominating midfield battles with Alexia Putellas, these stars represent the artistry of football at the highest level. For fans who love flair, these are the must-have players to watch and play with in EA FC 26.

