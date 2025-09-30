All players with 5-star skill moves in EA FC 26

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Sep 30, 2025 12:38 GMT
All players with 5-star skill moves in EA FC 26
All players with 5-star skill moves in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 26 continues to celebrate flair and creativity on the pitch by featuring players with 5-star skill moves. These players bring excitement to the game with their ability to dribble past defenders, pull off dazzling tricks, and create highlight-reel moments. Having a 5-star skiller in your squad not only adds flair but also provides a real advantage in breaking down tough defenses.

Both the men’s and women’s side of the sport has elite skillers in EA FC 26, with some of the biggest names in world football showcasing elite technical skills. So, let’s find out who these players are with 5-star skill moves.

All men’s EA FC 26 players with 5-star skill moves

Here’s a full look at every male player in EA FC 26 with 5-star skill moves:

Name





Position





Alt. Position(s)





Rating





Club





Skill Moves





P. Dybala





CAM





ST





86





Roma





5





J. Sancho





LM





RM, LW





80





Aston Villa (on Loan)





5





M. Moreno





CAM





LM, ST, CM





78





Lanús





5





W. Zaha





LW





LM, ST





77





Charlotte FC





5





J. Cuadrado





RM





RB, RW





76





Pisa





5





E. Salvio





RM





LM, RW





76





Lanús





5





E. Zeballos





RM





RW, LW





74





Boca Juniors





5





Silas





RM





RW, ST





74





VfB Stuttgart





5





H. López Muñoz





CAM





RM, LM, CM





73





Argentinos Juniors (on Loan)





5





T. Ali





LM





RM, ST, LW





68





Malmö FF





5





B. Carvallo





CAM





LW, CM





66





Unión Española





5



Paulo Dybala leads the men’s list as the highest-rated 5-star skiller, offering a lethal mix of dribbling and finishing from Roma’s attack. Jadon Sancho also makes the cut, bringing flair on the wings during his loan spell at Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha remains a fan-favorite dribbler at Charlotte FC, and Juan Cuadrado’s versatility at Pisa shows why he has long been regarded as one of the most skillful wide players. Rising stars like Exequiel Zeballos and Silas provide fresh talent for fans who love showboating with tricks.

All women’s EA FC 26 players with 5-star skill moves

Here’s a full list of female players in EA FC 26 with 5-star skill moves:



Name





Position





Alt. Position(s)





Rating





Club





Skill Moves





Alexia Putellas





CM





CAM





91





FC Barcelona





5





C. Graham Hansen





RW





RM





90





FC Barcelona





5





Debinha





CAM





RW, CM





88





Kansas City Current





5





E. Toone





CAM





CM





85





Manchester United





5





D. Cascarino





RM





RW





85





San Diego Wave FC





5





Marta





CAM





ST, RM





85





Orlando Pride





5





A. Majri





LW





CM, LM





84





Free Agent





5





Jéssica Silva





ST





LW





79





Free Agent





5



The women’s side boasts some of the best technical players in world football. Two FC Barcelona icons, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen, headline the list with ratings of 91 and 90, respectively.

Debinha adds Brazilian flair at Kansas City Current, while Ella Toone’s creativity makes her one of England’s brightest playmakers. Legends like Marta continue to inspire with their 5-star skill set, while Delphine Cascarino’s inclusion underlines the growing pool of skillful wingers in the women’s game.

The presence of 5-star skillers in EA FC 26 ensures that players can express creativity and style, both in men’s and women’s football. Whether it’s pulling off dazzling flicks with Dybala, twisting defenders inside out with Zaha, or dominating midfield battles with Alexia Putellas, these stars represent the artistry of football at the highest level. For fans who love flair, these are the must-have players to watch and play with in EA FC 26.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

