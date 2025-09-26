EA FC 26 Guide: How to develop young players quickly in Career Mode?

Developing young talent is one of the most important aspects of EA FC 26 Career Mode. Whether you’re managing a world-class club or building a Road to Glory project, developing your youngsters properly ensures long-term success both on the pitch and financially. But nurturing potential into world-class stars requires more than just putting players in the squad. It requires smart training, proper match experience, and effective growth management.

In this article, we’ll break down the most effective methods you can use to ensure your youth players hit their potential ratings faster, turning hidden gems into world-beating stars.

Best effective method to develop young players in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Loan out young players like Barcelona’s Hector Fort on loan to Elche CF (Image via EA Sports)

Player development in EA FC 26 is influenced by multiple factors like playtime, performance, training, loan moves, and morale. Mastering these areas can accelerate growth and ensure your wonderkids fulfill their potential. Below are the key methods to quickly improve your young players.

Consistent Game Time : Young players grow fastest when they get regular minutes. Rotate them into cup games, substitute appearances, or even start them in less important matches. Their match rating also plays a huge role, as performing well boosts growth speed.

: Young players grow fastest when they get regular minutes. Rotate them into cup games, substitute appearances, or even start them in less important matches. Their match rating also plays a huge role, as performing well boosts growth speed. Development Plans : Use development plans to fine-tune growth. For example, putting a winger on an “Inside Forward” plan improves shooting and dribbling, while a midfielder on a “Playmaker” plan focuses on passing and vision. Depending on the development plan, a player’s weak foot and skill moves would improve.

: Use development plans to fine-tune growth. For example, putting a winger on an “Inside Forward” plan improves shooting and dribbling, while a midfielder on a “Playmaker” plan focuses on passing and vision. Depending on the development plan, a player’s weak foot and skill moves would improve. Match Sharpness & Training : High sharpness directly impacts in-game performance and player growth. Weekly training sessions, when simulated properly, help maintain sharpness and fitness. Balancing rest and training is key to avoiding fatigue.

: High sharpness directly impacts in-game performance and player growth. Weekly training sessions, when simulated properly, help maintain sharpness and fitness. Balancing rest and training is key to avoiding fatigue. Loans for Experience : Sending players out on loan gives them competitive match experience they might not get at your club. Always loan them to a league where they’re likely to start matches. Avoid clubs with too much depth in their position.

: Sending players out on loan gives them competitive match experience they might not get at your club. Always loan them to a league where they’re likely to start matches. Avoid clubs with too much depth in their position. Dynamic Potential : EA FC 26 continues to use dynamic potential, meaning a young player’s rating can rise or fall beyond their potential depending on performance. A 70-rated teenager who bags goals or gets high ratings can quickly jump into the mid-80s despite having potential around the late-70s or early-80s.

: EA FC 26 continues to use dynamic potential, meaning a young player’s rating can rise or fall beyond their potential depending on performance. A 70-rated teenager who bags goals or gets high ratings can quickly jump into the mid-80s despite having potential around the late-70s or early-80s. Morale and Squad Role : Happy players develop faster. Ensure that you assign the correct squad role, like Prospect, Rotation, and Important, along with keeping promises like game time or contract extensions.

: Happy players develop faster. Ensure that you assign the correct squad role, like Prospect, Rotation, and Important, along with keeping promises like game time or contract extensions. Position Change Training: Switching a player’s position can unlock hidden stats and allow them to fit into your system better. For instance, a youth RB with high attacking stats can be retrained as a winger, making better use of his attributes. It could drastically improve the ratings.

By combining these methods, you can maximise your squad’s potential and quickly turn promising talents into world-class stars.

