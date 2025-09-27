EA FC 26 guide: How to best scout players from the Youth Academy in Career Mode

Building a successful club in EA FC 26 Career Mode isn’t just about signing world-class players and shaping future stars. The Youth Academy is one of the most powerful tools, allowing you to discover hidden gems, mold them into stars, and create a legacy that lasts. Whether you’re managing a Champions League giant or starting with a lower-league side, developing young talent gives you both financial stability and long-term squad depth.

Ad

However, scouting the right youngsters is no easy task. With limited resources and the randomness of potential, it’s crucial to know how to maximize your scouting network. A smart approach not only saves money but also ensures your youth academy produces young talents who can grow into first-team regulars. Here’s how to scout effectively and secure the best future stars in EA FC 26 Career Mode.

Effective methods to scout excellent Young Talent in EA FC 26 Career Mode

With a wide range of scouts and countries available, it is necessary to know where to send the scouts and which ones youth talents to sign. Below are some of the most effective methods you should remember to get the best prodigies.

Ad

Trending

1. Hire the right scouts

Hiring scouts in FC 26 Career Mode (Image via EA Sports)

The quality of your scouts directly impacts the quality of players you’ll discover. Always prioritize scouts with 4-star or 5-star ratings in both Judgment and Experience.

Ad

High Judgment ensures your scout identifies better prospects, while high Experience increases the number of results they bring back on the scouting report. High-rated scouts cost a lot, but you should still try to hire them as the youth development would be an important cornerstone for long-run Career Mode saves.

2. Focus on the right countries

Certain nations have higher chances of producing top prospects. Iconic footballing nations like Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, and Germany consistently generate high-potential players.

Ad

However, you shouldn’t overlook smaller nations, as countries like the Netherlands, Portugal, or even Japan can sometimes produce prodigies. So, you should rotate your scouts between established and less obvious nations is a good strategy for variety.

3. Use position-specific instructions

Instead of leaving scouting assignments too broad, tailor them to your club’s needs. If your squad lacks wingers, set instructions to look for “Wingers” in South America, where pacey, skillful wide players are common.

Ad

Similarly, if you need strong defenders, focus on regions like Eastern Europe, which often produce physically dominant center-backs. Narrowing instructions saves time and ensures reports match your tactical goals.

4. Pay attention to monthly scout reports

When youth scout reports arrive, carefully examine player ratings, potential ranges, and physical stats. A player with high potential but extremely low current ability may take years to develop, which isn't ideal if you need near-term reinforcements.

Ad

Moreover, a youngster with balanced stats and 80+ potential would be more likely to be promoted to the first team. Always sign players with a potential range above 80? And it would cost over $500,000 to sign them.

5. Develop through tailored training

Development plans for youth academy players (Image via EA Sports)

Once players are in your academy, their development doesn’t stop with scouting. Use the Development Plans feature to train them in specific roles.

Ad

A central midfielder with decent defensive attributes can be trained to become a CDM, while a winger with average finishing should br put on "Inside Forward" to improve the ahooting stats. Correct positioning accelerates growth and ensures they fit your tactical system.

6. Give them playtime early

Youth Tournament in EA FC 26 Career Mode (Image via EA Sports)

Promising players need real match experience to reach their potential. Loan them out if they won’t get minutes in your squad, but keep an eye on their progress.

Ad

Regular first-team exposure, even at lower levels, will help them grow far faster than sitting in the reserves. When the young talents are still in the Youth Academy, participating in Youth Tournament can significantly improve the player’s overall rating.

With these methods, you are set to manage your Youth Academy and find gems from across the world who have the potential to become world-class superstars.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.