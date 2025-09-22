All EA FC 26 players with 90+ potential in Career Mode
When it comes to building a dream Career Mode save in EA FC 26, potential is everything. You would want players who can dominate not only in the present but also for years to come. A select group of players has crossed the magical 90+ potential mark, making them must-sign superstars for any squad aiming for long-term dominance.
Ad
In EA FC 26, both the men’s and women’s Career Modes feature young wonderkids, rising stars, and established icons with the ability to reach world-class levels. In this article, we have listed every single player who has over 90 potential.
EA FC 26 men’s players with 90+ potential
The men’s Career Mode player pool has plenty of familiar faces and upcoming stars who can grow into generational talents.
One of the standout names here is Lamine Yamal, at just 18 years of age, has an 89 overall and can grow to an outstanding potential of 95, making him the best wonderkid in EA FC 26. Players like Jude Bellingham, Pedri, and Florian Wirtz continue to shine as midfield maestros with world-class potential. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland headline the established superstars still boasting incredible growth.
Other great young players with ceiling-high potential for long-term Career Mode runs are Endrick and Désiré Doué. These are names that must be kept an eye on, as they could become franchise cornerstones for years to come.
Ad
EA FC 26 women’s players with 90+ potential
The women’s Career Mode features a stellar list of talents, with both established world-class players and teenage prodigies boasting sky-high ceilings.
Name
Position
Alt. Position
Age
Overall
Potential
Club
Contract
Value
Wage
Release Clause
Melchie Dumornay
ST
CAM
21
86
92
Olympique Lyonnais
2023–2029
€925K
€8K
€2.1M
Alessia Russo
ST
CAM, CM
26
89
92
Arsenal
2023–2029
€1.3M
€10K
€2.8M
Aitana Bonmatí
CM
CAM
27
91
92
FC Barcelona
2016–2028
€1.5M
€16K
€3.2M
Linda Caicedo
LW
LM, CAM
20
85
91
Real Madrid
2023–2027
€775K
€5K
€1.8M
Vicky López
CAM
RW, CM, ST
18
80
91
FC Barcelona
2024–2028
€475K
€3K
€1.1M
Claudia Pina
LW
ST, LM
23
86
91
FC Barcelona
2018–2026
€825K
€7K
€1.8M
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
ST
—
26
88
91
Olympique Lyonnais
2025–2029
€1.1M
€13K
€2.3M
Alexia Putellas
CM
CAM
31
91
91
FC Barcelona
2012–2026
€1.2M
€16K
€2.5M
Barbra Banda
ST
—
25
85
90
Orlando Pride
2024–2027
€700K
€14K
€1.5M
Giulia Dragoni
CM
CAM
18
71
90
Roma (on loan)
Until 2026
€130K
€1K
€0
Salma Paralluelo
LW
ST, RW, LM
21
84
90
FC Barcelona
2022–2026
€650K
€5K
€1.5M
Esmee Brugts
LB
LW, ST, LM
21
80
90
FC Barcelona
2023–2027
€450K
€3K
€1M
Trinity Rodman
RM
ST, RW
23
85
90
Washington Spirit
2021–2025
€700K
€16K
€1.5M
Sophia Smith Wilson
ST
LW, CAM
24
88
90
Portland Thorns FC
2020–2025
€1.1M
€16K
€2.4M
Lauren Hemp
LW
LM
24
87
90
Manchester City
2018–2027
€900K
€7K
€2M
Patri Guijarro
CDM
CM
27
89
90
FC Barcelona
2015–2027
€950K
€9K
€2M
Caroline Graham Hansen
RW
RM
30
90
90
FC Barcelona
2019–2026
€1.1M
€11K
€2.3M
Ad
In the women’s pool, Aitana Bonmatí leads the charge with her 91 overall and 92 potential, proving why she’s regarded as the best midfielder in the game. Melchie Dumornay and Alessia Russo are other exciting attackers capable of becoming unstoppable forwards.
Young stars like Vicky López and Giulia Dragoni stand out as career-building wonderkids. Despite their lower overalls, their 90+ potential makes them excellent long-term investments. Meanwhile, proven talents such as Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen remain must-haves for anyone who wants immediate world-class quality.
Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.
Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.
Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.
Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.