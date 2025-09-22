All EA FC 26 players with 90+ potential in Career Mode

When it comes to building a dream Career Mode save in EA FC 26, potential is everything. You would want players who can dominate not only in the present but also for years to come. A select group of players has crossed the magical 90+ potential mark, making them must-sign superstars for any squad aiming for long-term dominance.

Ad

In EA FC 26, both the men’s and women’s Career Modes feature young wonderkids, rising stars, and established icons with the ability to reach world-class levels. In this article, we have listed every single player who has over 90 potential.

EA FC 26 men’s players with 90+ potential

The men’s Career Mode player pool has plenty of familiar faces and upcoming stars who can grow into generational talents.

Ad

Trending





Name







Position







Alt. Position







Age







Overall







Potential







Club







Contract







Value







Wage







Release Clause







Lamine Yamal







RM







RW







17







89







95







FC Barcelona







2022–2031







€147M







€100K







€330.8M







Jude Bellingham







CAM







CM







22







90







94







Real Madrid







2023–2029







€174.5M







€320K







€370.8M







Kylian Mbappé







ST







LW, LM







26







91







94







Real Madrid







2024–2029







€173.5M







€610K







€368.7M







Florian Wirtz







CAM







ST, CM







22







89







93







Liverpool







2020–2030







€150.5M







€190K







€289.7M







Pedri







CM







CDM, CAM







22







89







93







FC Barcelona







2020–2030







€149.5M







€170K







€317.7M







Jamal Musiala







CAM







LM, CM, ST







22







88







92







FC Bayern München







2020–2030







€133.5M







€110K







€230.3M







Erling Haaland







ST







—







24







90







92







Manchester City







2022–2034







€157M







€260K







€302.2M







Vinícius Jr.







LW







ST, LM







24







89







92







Real Madrid







2018–2027







€141M







€320K







€299.6M







Endrick Felipe







ST







RW







18







77







91







Real Madrid







2024–2027







€24.5M







€95K







€65.5M







Désiré Doué







RW







LW, CM, RM







20







85







91







Paris Saint-Germain







2024–2029







€83.5M







€100K







€171.2M







Vitinha







CM







CDM, CAM







25







89







91







Paris Saint-Germain







2022–2029







€128.5M







€170K







€247.4M







Gianluigi Donnarumma







GK







—







26







89







91







Manchester City







2025–2030







€97M







€150K







€186.7M







Mohamed Salah







RM







RW







33







91







91







Liverpool







2017–2027







€82M







€370K







€151.7M







João Neves







CM







CDM







20







85







90







Paris Saint-Germain







2024–2029







€79.5M







€90K







€153M







Cole Palmer







CAM







RM, ST







23







87







90







Chelsea







2023–2033







€109M







€185K







€215.3M







Eduardo Camavinga







CM







CDM, LB







22







83







90







Real Madrid







2021–2029







€73.5M







€175K







€165.4M







Khvicha Kvaratskhelia







LW







RW, LM







24







87







90







Paris Saint-Germain







2025–2029







€109M







€140K







€209.8M







Bukayo Saka







RW







RM







23







88







90







Arsenal







2018–2027







€118.5M







€230K







€228.1M







Julián Álvarez







ST







—







25







87







90







Atlético Madrid







2024–2030







€107M







€125K







€232.7M







Rodrygo Goes







RW







ST, RM







24







85







90







Real Madrid







2019–2028







€81.5M







€220K







€173.2M







Federico Valverde







CM







CDM, RB







26







89







90







Real Madrid







2016–2029







€120.5M







€340K







€256.1M







Achraf Hakimi







RB







RM







26







89







90







Paris Saint-Germain







2021–2029







€111M







€170K







€213.7M







Rodri







CDM







CM







29







90







90







Manchester City







2019–2027







€102M







€270K







€188.7M







Ousmane Dembélé







ST







RW, CAM







28







90







90







Paris Saint-Germain







2023–2028







€122.5M







€220K







€226.6M







Virgil van Dijk







CB







—







33







90







90







Liverpool







2018–2027







€57M







€230K







€105.5M





Ad

One of the standout names here is Lamine Yamal, at just 18 years of age, has an 89 overall and can grow to an outstanding potential of 95, making him the best wonderkid in EA FC 26. Players like Jude Bellingham, Pedri, and Florian Wirtz continue to shine as midfield maestros with world-class potential. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland headline the established superstars still boasting incredible growth.

Other great young players with ceiling-high potential for long-term Career Mode runs are Endrick and Désiré Doué. These are names that must be kept an eye on, as they could become franchise cornerstones for years to come.

Ad

EA FC 26 women’s players with 90+ potential

The women’s Career Mode features a stellar list of talents, with both established world-class players and teenage prodigies boasting sky-high ceilings.





Name







Position







Alt. Position







Age







Overall







Potential







Club







Contract







Value







Wage







Release Clause







Melchie Dumornay







ST







CAM







21







86







92







Olympique Lyonnais







2023–2029







€925K







€8K







€2.1M







Alessia Russo







ST







CAM, CM







26







89







92







Arsenal







2023–2029







€1.3M







€10K







€2.8M







Aitana Bonmatí







CM







CAM







27







91







92







FC Barcelona







2016–2028







€1.5M







€16K







€3.2M







Linda Caicedo







LW







LM, CAM







20







85







91







Real Madrid







2023–2027







€775K







€5K







€1.8M







Vicky López







CAM







RW, CM, ST







18







80







91







FC Barcelona







2024–2028







€475K







€3K







€1.1M







Claudia Pina







LW







ST, LM







23







86







91







FC Barcelona







2018–2026







€825K







€7K







€1.8M







Marie-Antoinette Katoto







ST







—







26







88







91







Olympique Lyonnais







2025–2029







€1.1M







€13K







€2.3M







Alexia Putellas







CM







CAM







31







91







91







FC Barcelona







2012–2026







€1.2M







€16K







€2.5M







Barbra Banda







ST







—







25







85







90







Orlando Pride







2024–2027







€700K







€14K







€1.5M







Giulia Dragoni







CM







CAM







18







71







90







Roma (on loan)







Until 2026







€130K







€1K







€0







Salma Paralluelo







LW







ST, RW, LM







21







84







90







FC Barcelona







2022–2026







€650K







€5K







€1.5M







Esmee Brugts







LB







LW, ST, LM







21







80







90







FC Barcelona







2023–2027







€450K







€3K







€1M







Trinity Rodman







RM







ST, RW







23







85







90







Washington Spirit







2021–2025







€700K







€16K







€1.5M







Sophia Smith Wilson







ST







LW, CAM







24







88







90







Portland Thorns FC







2020–2025







€1.1M







€16K







€2.4M







Lauren Hemp







LW







LM







24







87







90







Manchester City







2018–2027







€900K







€7K







€2M







Patri Guijarro







CDM







CM







27







89







90







FC Barcelona







2015–2027







€950K







€9K







€2M







Caroline Graham Hansen







RW







RM







30







90







90







FC Barcelona







2019–2026







€1.1M







€11K







€2.3M





Ad

In the women’s pool, Aitana Bonmatí leads the charge with her 91 overall and 92 potential, proving why she’s regarded as the best midfielder in the game. Melchie Dumornay and Alessia Russo are other exciting attackers capable of becoming unstoppable forwards.

Young stars like Vicky López and Giulia Dragoni stand out as career-building wonderkids. Despite their lower overalls, their 90+ potential makes them excellent long-term investments. Meanwhile, proven talents such as Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen remain must-haves for anyone who wants immediate world-class quality.

Ad

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.