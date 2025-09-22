All EA FC 26 players with 90+ potential in Career Mode

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Sep 22, 2025 17:09 GMT
All EA FC 26 players with 90+ potential in Career Mode
MEA FC 26 players with 90+ potential in Career Mode (Image via EA Sports)

When it comes to building a dream Career Mode save in EA FC 26, potential is everything. You would want players who can dominate not only in the present but also for years to come. A select group of players has crossed the magical 90+ potential mark, making them must-sign superstars for any squad aiming for long-term dominance.

In EA FC 26, both the men’s and women’s Career Modes feature young wonderkids, rising stars, and established icons with the ability to reach world-class levels. In this article, we have listed every single player who has over 90 potential.

EA FC 26 men’s players with 90+ potential

The men’s Career Mode player pool has plenty of familiar faces and upcoming stars who can grow into generational talents.

Name





Position





Alt. Position





Age





Overall





Potential





Club





Contract





Value





Wage





Release Clause





Lamine Yamal





RM





RW





17





89





95





FC Barcelona





2022–2031





€147M





€100K





€330.8M





Jude Bellingham





CAM





CM





22





90





94





Real Madrid





2023–2029





€174.5M





€320K





€370.8M





Kylian Mbappé





ST





LW, LM





26





91





94





Real Madrid





2024–2029





€173.5M





€610K





€368.7M





Florian Wirtz





CAM





ST, CM





22





89





93





Liverpool





2020–2030





€150.5M





€190K





€289.7M





Pedri





CM





CDM, CAM





22





89





93





FC Barcelona





2020–2030





€149.5M





€170K





€317.7M





Jamal Musiala





CAM





LM, CM, ST





22





88





92





FC Bayern München





2020–2030





€133.5M





€110K





€230.3M





Erling Haaland





ST









24





90





92





Manchester City





2022–2034





€157M





€260K





€302.2M





Vinícius Jr.





LW





ST, LM





24





89





92





Real Madrid





2018–2027





€141M





€320K





€299.6M





Endrick Felipe





ST





RW





18





77





91





Real Madrid





2024–2027





€24.5M





€95K





€65.5M





Désiré Doué





RW





LW, CM, RM





20





85





91





Paris Saint-Germain





2024–2029





€83.5M





€100K





€171.2M





Vitinha





CM





CDM, CAM





25





89





91





Paris Saint-Germain





2022–2029





€128.5M





€170K





€247.4M





Gianluigi Donnarumma





GK









26





89





91





Manchester City





2025–2030





€97M





€150K





€186.7M





Mohamed Salah





RM





RW





33





91





91





Liverpool





2017–2027





€82M





€370K





€151.7M





João Neves





CM





CDM





20





85





90





Paris Saint-Germain





2024–2029





€79.5M





€90K





€153M





Cole Palmer





CAM





RM, ST





23





87





90





Chelsea





2023–2033





€109M





€185K





€215.3M





Eduardo Camavinga





CM





CDM, LB





22





83





90





Real Madrid





2021–2029





€73.5M





€175K





€165.4M





Khvicha Kvaratskhelia





LW





RW, LM





24





87





90





Paris Saint-Germain





2025–2029





€109M





€140K





€209.8M





Bukayo Saka





RW





RM





23





88





90





Arsenal





2018–2027





€118.5M





€230K





€228.1M





Julián Álvarez





ST









25





87





90





Atlético Madrid





2024–2030





€107M





€125K





€232.7M





Rodrygo Goes





RW





ST, RM





24





85





90





Real Madrid





2019–2028





€81.5M





€220K





€173.2M





Federico Valverde





CM





CDM, RB





26





89





90





Real Madrid





2016–2029





€120.5M





€340K





€256.1M





Achraf Hakimi





RB





RM





26





89





90





Paris Saint-Germain





2021–2029





€111M





€170K





€213.7M





Rodri





CDM





CM





29





90





90





Manchester City





2019–2027





€102M





€270K





€188.7M





Ousmane Dembélé





ST





RW, CAM





28





90





90





Paris Saint-Germain





2023–2028





€122.5M





€220K





€226.6M





Virgil van Dijk





CB









33





90





90





Liverpool





2018–2027





€57M





€230K





€105.5M



One of the standout names here is Lamine Yamal, at just 18 years of age, has an 89 overall and can grow to an outstanding potential of 95, making him the best wonderkid in EA FC 26. Players like Jude Bellingham, Pedri, and Florian Wirtz continue to shine as midfield maestros with world-class potential. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland headline the established superstars still boasting incredible growth.

Other great young players with ceiling-high potential for long-term Career Mode runs are Endrick and Désiré Doué. These are names that must be kept an eye on, as they could become franchise cornerstones for years to come.

EA FC 26 women’s players with 90+ potential

The women’s Career Mode features a stellar list of talents, with both established world-class players and teenage prodigies boasting sky-high ceilings.



Name





Position





Alt. Position





Age





Overall





Potential





Club





Contract





Value





Wage





Release Clause





Melchie Dumornay





ST





CAM





21





86





92





Olympique Lyonnais





2023–2029





€925K





€8K





€2.1M





Alessia Russo





ST





CAM, CM





26





89





92





Arsenal





2023–2029





€1.3M





€10K





€2.8M





Aitana Bonmatí





CM





CAM





27





91





92





FC Barcelona





2016–2028





€1.5M





€16K





€3.2M





Linda Caicedo





LW





LM, CAM





20





85





91





Real Madrid





2023–2027





€775K





€5K





€1.8M





Vicky López





CAM





RW, CM, ST





18





80





91





FC Barcelona





2024–2028





€475K





€3K





€1.1M





Claudia Pina





LW





ST, LM





23





86





91





FC Barcelona





2018–2026





€825K





€7K





€1.8M





Marie-Antoinette Katoto





ST









26





88





91





Olympique Lyonnais





2025–2029





€1.1M





€13K





€2.3M





Alexia Putellas





CM





CAM





31





91





91





FC Barcelona





2012–2026





€1.2M





€16K





€2.5M





Barbra Banda





ST









25





85





90





Orlando Pride





2024–2027





€700K





€14K





€1.5M





Giulia Dragoni





CM





CAM





18





71





90





Roma (on loan)





Until 2026





€130K





€1K





€0





Salma Paralluelo





LW





ST, RW, LM





21





84





90





FC Barcelona





2022–2026





€650K





€5K





€1.5M





Esmee Brugts





LB





LW, ST, LM





21





80





90





FC Barcelona





2023–2027





€450K





€3K





€1M





Trinity Rodman





RM





ST, RW





23





85





90





Washington Spirit





2021–2025





€700K





€16K





€1.5M





Sophia Smith Wilson





ST





LW, CAM





24





88





90





Portland Thorns FC





2020–2025





€1.1M





€16K





€2.4M





Lauren Hemp





LW





LM





24





87





90





Manchester City





2018–2027





€900K





€7K





€2M





Patri Guijarro





CDM





CM





27





89





90





FC Barcelona





2015–2027





€950K





€9K





€2M





Caroline Graham Hansen





RW





RM





30





90





90





FC Barcelona





2019–2026





€1.1M





€11K





€2.3M



In the women’s pool, Aitana Bonmatí leads the charge with her 91 overall and 92 potential, proving why she’s regarded as the best midfielder in the game. Melchie Dumornay and Alessia Russo are other exciting attackers capable of becoming unstoppable forwards.

Young stars like Vicky López and Giulia Dragoni stand out as career-building wonderkids. Despite their lower overalls, their 90+ potential makes them excellent long-term investments. Meanwhile, proven talents such as Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen remain must-haves for anyone who wants immediate world-class quality.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

