Should you play EA FC 26 with controller or keyboard and mouse?

EA FC 26 is now out on PC, and it has improved upon the flexibility of the original title by adding advantages for casual play on both controllers and mice and keyboard (MnK). While you get pressure-sensitive triggers, analog movement, and haptic feedback on the former, MnK is a more streamlined solution that integrates well while playing with a friend or those seeking precision. However, if you're choosing between the two for the latest Electronic Arts launch, there's a clear answer: Controllers dominate EA FC 26 across all levels of play.

While there's a small subsection of the fanbase that sticks to MnK religiously for added flexibility, quick macros, and extra shooting precision, the choice might largely hinder your experience and comfort. For those looking to make an informed decision, read on to find a detailed analysis.

Professional and competitive gaming strongly favors controllers in EA FC 26

EA FC 26 is best enjoyed on controllers

All competitions universally mandate controllers in EA FC 26. Some examples include the FC Pro World Championship, EA Sports FC Pro Open, and FUT Champions Weekend League. The keyboard/mouse combo has been prohibited in Division Rivals and most competitive modes since FIFA 17, which hints at the massive disadvantage most gamers have.

You'd never see professionals playing on a mouse and keyboard, either. Top competitors like Anders Vejrgang (FC World Champion) and Levi de Weerd(Team Gullit) exclusively use controllers. The most popular choices are PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series controllers for their high-quality triggers and haptic motors on a budget.

Gameplay mechanics

The analog triggers on your controller smooth out movement dynamics, which is very critical in EA FC 26. Another dimension that sticks allows fine control of sprint speeds and shot power. MnK introduces a layer of difficulty here, and with the lack of muscle memory of where each key is, you are going to have a hard time against players on controllers.

Moreover, while mice allow for finer precision, most EA FC 26 gameplays will benefit more from quick movements combined with fine-grained speed modulation. Analog sticks are just better at this. Keyboards will lock you to WASD-based movements, which naturally kill reaction speeds. However, there could be certain scenarios where keyboards allow for quicker directional change as they cut the analog sticks' travel times.

While the above points are still manageable, skill moves are something MnK completely sucks at (because you can't replicate them at all!). Controllers utilize the right analog sticks and shoulder buttons for complex techniques like ELastico and stepovers. On top of that, Dynamic Dribbling is quite difficult to replicate as well.

80-90% of EA FC gamers would choose a controller over MnK, and we recommend you do the same. While if you're a master at the complex key bindings of the traditional setup, which comes with a flex of its own, controllers simply ship with too many advantages to ignore them.

The learning curve is smoother, too, helping you set up co-op with friends easily. However, do note that all of this comes at the cost of a lack of flexibility and customization options. While MnK offers 100+ quick macro setups, controllers only have so many buttons.

