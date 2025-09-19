EA FC 26 will be released worldwide on September 26, 2025, but the game has entered its early access phase as of September 19. The new title takes the football simulation experience to the next level, featuring stunning visuals and significant gameplay updates. However, having the right controller setup and game settings is crucial for smooth performance.
Whether you are new to the franchise or a seasoned player, having optimized settings will give you the edge and help you win more matches, regardless of whether you're playing online or Career Mode.
This guide will highlight all the settings you must tweak to get the best gameplay in the latest EA FC title.
The best EA FC 26 controller and game settings
The Competitive controller settings preset is designed to give players more direct control and faster reactions on the pitch; it's crucial for online matches where every split second counts. It turns off settings like auto shots, flair shots, etc., giving you more control over your player.
We recommend you switch to Assisted wherever necessary if you're a new player. However, if you're a more seasoned player, set it to Precision.
Here are the best controller settings for the game:
- Preset: Competitive
Shooting:
- Auto Shots: Off
- Assisted Headers: Off
- Shot Assistance: Assisted
Passing:
- Auto Flair Pass: Off
- Through Pass Assistance: Semi
- Lobbed Through Pass: Semi
- Ground Pass Assistance: Assisted
- Cross Assistance: Assisted
- Lob Pass Assistance: Assisted
- Pass Receiver Lock: Animation Start
- Precision Pass Sensitivity: Normal
Defending:
- Auto Clearances: Off
- Clearance Assistance: Directional
- Jockey: Advanced Defending
- Professional Fouls: On
- Pass Block Assistance: On
Switching:
- Auto Switching: On Air Balls and Loose Balls
- Auto Switching Move Assistance: None
- Right Stick Switching: Classic
- Right Stick Switching Reference: Player Relative
- Right Stick Switching Sensitivity: 5
- Next Player Switching: Classic
- Reaction Time Calibration: Off
- Player Lock: On
Dribbling:
- Simplified Skill Moves: Off
Goalkeeper:
- Save Assistance: Assisted
- Camera Pan Speed: Default
Controller Preferences:
- Analog Sprint: Off
- Trigger Effect: Off
- User Vibration Feedback: Off
Here are a few other settings to improve gameplay:
Camera settings
- UT Competitive Camera: Disabled
- Single Player Camera: Tele Broadcast
- Multiplayer Camera: Tele Broadcast
- Player Career Camera: Tele Broadcast
- Clubs Camera: Tactical
- Rush Camera: Rush Broadcast
- Be-A-Goalkeeper Camera: Pro
- Power Shot Zoom: On
Camera Customization:
- Custom Camera Settings: Custom
- Height: 20
- Zoom: 1
- Pro Camera Zoom: 10
Camera settings are essential in enhancing visibility and reaction time. Using the Tele Broadcast settings enables a more balanced and TV-style perspective. This view provides a clear overview of the pitch and player positioning without feeling too zoomed in or distant.
Accessibility settings
- Color Blindness: Default
- Brightness: 5
- Contrast: 5
- High Contrast Mode: On
- Main Menu Video: On
- Player Indicator Size: Large
- Player Shadows: On
- Stadium Shadows: On
- Remap Right Stick Functionality: Off
- Remap L1/R1 Buttons and L2/R2 Buttons: Off
- Subtitles: Off
Like Accessibility settings, the game's Visual settings lean towards personal preference. EA has now added pictures so you can see what each setting does or what it looks like. These settings do not affect performance, so feel free to explore and determine what suits you best.
That's about it for the best EA FC 26 controller and game settings. Approaching the game with these optimized settings allows for a more skill-based and controlled gameplay experience, helping both new and seasoned players gain a critical edge in matches.
