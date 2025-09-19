EA FC 26 will be released worldwide on September 26, 2025, but the game has entered its early access phase as of September 19. The new title takes the football simulation experience to the next level, featuring stunning visuals and significant gameplay updates. However, having the right controller setup and game settings is crucial for smooth performance.

Ad

Whether you are new to the franchise or a seasoned player, having optimized settings will give you the edge and help you win more matches, regardless of whether you're playing online or Career Mode.

This guide will highlight all the settings you must tweak to get the best gameplay in the latest EA FC title.

The best EA FC 26 controller and game settings

The right controller settings will improve your performance in EA FC 26 (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Competitive controller settings preset is designed to give players more direct control and faster reactions on the pitch; it's crucial for online matches where every split second counts. It turns off settings like auto shots, flair shots, etc., giving you more control over your player.

Ad

Trending

We recommend you switch to Assisted wherever necessary if you're a new player. However, if you're a more seasoned player, set it to Precision.

Here are the best controller settings for the game:

Preset: Competitive

Shooting:

Auto Shots: Off

Off Assisted Headers: Off

Off Shot Assistance: Assisted

Passing:

Auto Flair Pass: Off

Off Through Pass Assistance: Semi

Semi Lobbed Through Pass: Semi

Semi Ground Pass Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Cross Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Lob Pass Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Pass Receiver Lock: Animation Start

Animation Start Precision Pass Sensitivity: Normal

Defending:

Auto Clearances: Off

Off Clearance Assistance: Directional

Directional Jockey: Advanced Defending

Advanced Defending Professional Fouls: On

On Pass Block Assistance: On

Ad

Switching:

Auto Switching: On Air Balls and Loose Balls

On Air Balls and Loose Balls Auto Switching Move Assistance: None

None Right Stick Switching: Classic

Classic Right Stick Switching Reference: Player Relative

Player Relative Right Stick Switching Sensitivity: 5

5 Next Player Switching: Classic

Classic Reaction Time Calibration: Off

Off Player Lock: On

Dribbling:

Simplified Skill Moves: Off

Goalkeeper:

Save Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Camera Pan Speed: Default

Controller Preferences:

Analog Sprint: Off

Off Trigger Effect: Off

Off User Vibration Feedback: Off

Also read: EA FC 26 not starting on PC error: Possible fix and reasons

Here are a few other settings to improve gameplay:

Ad

Camera settings

UT Competitive Camera: Disabled

Disabled Single Player Camera: Tele Broadcast

Tele Broadcast Multiplayer Camera: Tele Broadcast

Tele Broadcast Player Career Camera: Tele Broadcast

Tele Broadcast Clubs Camera: Tactical

Tactical Rush Camera: Rush Broadcast

Rush Broadcast Be-A-Goalkeeper Camera: Pro

Pro Power Shot Zoom: On

Camera Customization:

Custom Camera Settings: Custom

Custom Height: 20

20 Zoom: 1

1 Pro Camera Zoom: 10

Camera settings are essential in enhancing visibility and reaction time. Using the Tele Broadcast settings enables a more balanced and TV-style perspective. This view provides a clear overview of the pitch and player positioning without feeling too zoomed in or distant.

Ad

Accessibility settings

Color Blindness: Default

Default Brightness: 5

5 Contrast: 5

5 High Contrast Mode: On

On Main Menu Video: On

On Player Indicator Size: Large

Large Player Shadows: On

On Stadium Shadows: On

On Remap Right Stick Functionality: Off

Off Remap L1/R1 Buttons and L2/R2 Buttons: Off

Off Subtitles: Off

Like Accessibility settings, the game's Visual settings lean towards personal preference. EA has now added pictures so you can see what each setting does or what it looks like. These settings do not affect performance, so feel free to explore and determine what suits you best.

Ad

Also read: All EA FC 26 PlayStyles explained

That's about it for the best EA FC 26 controller and game settings. Approaching the game with these optimized settings allows for a more skill-based and controlled gameplay experience, helping both new and seasoned players gain a critical edge in matches.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More