EA FC 26 not starting on PC error: Possible fix and reasons

EA FC 26 has finally launched, but many PC players are facing frustrating startup issues. The most common of this seems to be where the game simply refuses to launch. This is a pretty common bug which regularly occurs in FIFA 24 and EA FC 25 as well, even months after their respective releases. If you're one of the players stuck staring at your desktop instead of enjoying the pitch, you're not alone.

Ad

In this guide, we have listed a few fixes that have worked for other gamers. Do note that these aren't official, so they have a 50-50 chance of working for you.

Why is EA FC 26 crashing at launch on PC?

EA FC 26 has a rocky launch, like most other 2025 games (Image via Electronic Arts)

The most common culprit behind EA FC 26 startup issues is EA's anti-cheat system. If conflicting software (like FACEIT or kernel-level tools) are interfering with the launch, you maybe permalocked out of the game untill you fix your environment.

Ad

Trending

However, for a majority chunk of gamers, corrupted files could be the reason as well. Before trying any other fix, we recommend running a Verify Integrity on Steam or using the Repair option in the EA App.

Also, double-check your GPU drivers or Windows version and ensure yourantivirus programs aren't blocking EA FC 26 from launching by flagging game files as suspicious. Trend Micro has been known to cause this issue.

Possible fixes for EA FC not starting on PC

EA is yet to declare official fixes for FC 26's PC instability issues (Image via Electronic Arts)

Here are a few known fixes for you to try:

Ad

Fix #1: Launch via EAAntiCheat.GameServiceLauncher

Some X users have reported that choosing to not launch from the EA/Steam play buttons fix the issue. You might get the game up and running on the first attempt, so these steps are worth a shot:

Navigate to your EA FC 26 installation directory (usually C:\Program Files\EA Games\EA SPORTS FC 26\) Look for the file EAAntiCheat.GameServiceLauncher.exe Important: Close all EA processes completely before launching Right-click on EAAntiCheat.GameServiceLauncher.exe and select "Run as Administrator" Launch the game through this application

Ad

This method directly initializes the anti-cheat system, which may resolve any startup conflicts.

Fix #2: Use the Trial.exe Method

Some community members report success with a slightly different approach:

Locate your EA FC 26 game directory Find the Trial.exe file (may be in the root game folder or __Installer subfolder) Run Trial.exe as administrator This should launch the game successfully

Do note the issue will be fully fixed only when EA Sports officially releases a patch. That said, FC has been known to be notorious in terms of startup issues. We urge you to actively search for any other workarounds reported on community forums as any of them could help you get the game running.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More