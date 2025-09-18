EA FC 26 not starting on PC error: Possible fix and reasons

EA FC 26 has finally launched, but many PC players are facing frustrating startup issues. The most common of this seems to be where the game simply refuses to launch. This is a pretty common bug which regularly occurs in FIFA 24 and EA FC 25 as well, even months after their respective releases. If you're one of the players stuck staring at your desktop instead of enjoying the pitch, you're not alone.
In this guide, we have listed a few fixes that have worked for other gamers. Do note that these aren't official, so they have a 50-50 chance of working for you.
Why is EA FC 26 crashing at launch on PC?
The most common culprit behind EA FC 26 startup issues is EA's anti-cheat system. If conflicting software (like FACEIT or kernel-level tools) are interfering with the launch, you maybe permalocked out of the game untill you fix your environment.
However, for a majority chunk of gamers, corrupted files could be the reason as well. Before trying any other fix, we recommend running a Verify Integrity on Steam or using the Repair option in the EA App.
Also, double-check your GPU drivers or Windows version and ensure yourantivirus programs aren't blocking EA FC 26 from launching by flagging game files as suspicious. Trend Micro has been known to cause this issue.
Possible fixes for EA FC not starting on PC
Here are a few known fixes for you to try:
Fix #1: Launch via EAAntiCheat.GameServiceLauncher
Some X users have reported that choosing to not launch from the EA/Steam play buttons fix the issue. You might get the game up and running on the first attempt, so these steps are worth a shot:
- Navigate to your EA FC 26 installation directory (usually C:\Program Files\EA Games\EA SPORTS FC 26\)
- Look for the file EAAntiCheat.GameServiceLauncher.exe
- Important: Close all EA processes completely before launching
- Right-click on EAAntiCheat.GameServiceLauncher.exe and select "Run as Administrator"
- Launch the game through this application
This method directly initializes the anti-cheat system, which may resolve any startup conflicts.
Fix #2: Use the Trial.exe Method
Some community members report success with a slightly different approach:
- Locate your EA FC 26 game directory
- Find the Trial.exe file (may be in the root game folder or __Installer subfolder)
- Run Trial.exe as administrator
- This should launch the game successfully
Do note the issue will be fully fixed only when EA Sports officially releases a patch. That said, FC has been known to be notorious in terms of startup issues. We urge you to actively search for any other workarounds reported on community forums as any of them could help you get the game running.