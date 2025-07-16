EA FC 26 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

EA FC 26 is officially set to release worldwide on September 26, 2025 on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Last year's title faced a fair bit of criticism for its gameplay mechanics, and as a result, it should be exciting to see what's improved with Electronic Arts' upcoming offering.

Since games of this genre aren't very graphically demanding, FC 26 should run fairly smoothly on a modest setup. This article explores its system requirements for PC.

What are the system requirements for EA FC 26?

The new EA FC title looks visually immersive (Image via EA)

As mentioned, EA FC 26 appears to be well-optimized, even for older systems. Apart from releasing on latest-gen consoles, it will also be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Based on the requirements listed below, the game is not demanding. Running on systems with as little as 4 GB of VRAM, it should perform exceptionally well on powerful systems.

Here are the game's requirements on PC.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600k

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700

RAM: 12 GB RAM

GPU: AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

That's about it for the system requirements of the new EA FC title on PC. The publisher promises an overhauled gameplay with the new title. Playing it on a moderately powerful system should make for an enjoyable experience, especially considering the high-res textures and visuals.

