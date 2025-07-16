  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • EA FC 26 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

EA FC 26 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

By Adith Pramod
Published Jul 16, 2025 18:11 GMT
EA FC 26 system requirements revealed (Image via EA)
The EA FC 26 system requirements have been revealed (Image via EA)

EA FC 26 is officially set to release worldwide on September 26, 2025 on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Last year's title faced a fair bit of criticism for its gameplay mechanics, and as a result, it should be exciting to see what's improved with Electronic Arts' upcoming offering.

Ad

Since games of this genre aren't very graphically demanding, FC 26 should run fairly smoothly on a modest setup. This article explores its system requirements for PC.

What are the system requirements for EA FC 26?

The new EA FC title looks visually immersive (Image via EA)
The new EA FC title looks visually immersive (Image via EA)

As mentioned, EA FC 26 appears to be well-optimized, even for older systems. Apart from releasing on latest-gen consoles, it will also be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Based on the requirements listed below, the game is not demanding. Running on systems with as little as 4 GB of VRAM, it should perform exceptionally well on powerful systems.

Here are the game's requirements on PC.

Minimum system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600k
  • RAM: 8 GB RAM
  • GPU: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Ad
  • OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700
  • RAM: 12 GB RAM
  • GPU: AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 100 GB available space

Also read: All EA FC 26 pre-order bonuses leaked: Everything we know

That's about it for the system requirements of the new EA FC title on PC. The publisher promises an overhauled gameplay with the new title. Playing it on a moderately powerful system should make for an enjoyable experience, especially considering the high-res textures and visuals.

Ad

Also read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed as EA FC 26 cover star after likeness rights controversy

Follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech for more news and updates.

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications