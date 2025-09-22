Top 100 free agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Sep 22, 2025 13:29 GMT
Top free agents in EA FC 26
Top free agents in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 26 continues to offer Career Mode enthusiasts the thrill of scouting, signing, and building dream squads. One of the most exciting aspects of this mode is exploring the pool of free agents, the players who are available without a transfer fee and can immediately make an impact on your team. From seasoned veterans to hidden gems, the game features a diverse roster of free agents for both men’s and women’s football.

Whether you’re looking for experience to stabilize your defense or creative flair to ignite your attack, the free agent market in EA FC 26 is rich with options. This list highlights the top 100 free agents, helping managers identify players who could be game-changers for their squad without breaking the bank.

Best men’s free agents in EA FC 26

EA FC 26’s men’s free agents include a mix of experienced veterans and underrated gems. Many of these players can slot into multiple positions, making them valuable additions for Career Mode managers looking for tactical flexibility.

Name





Position





Alt. Position





Age





Overall





Potential





Nation





Weak Foot





Skill Moves





Pace





Shooting





Passing





Dribbling





Defending





Physical





M. Depay





ST





LW, CAM





31





81





81





Netherlands





3





5





79





82





79





83





30





78





R. Saïss





CB









35





79





79





Morocco





3





3





58





58





71





67





79





81





L. Malagón





GK









28





79





82





Mexico





2





1





80





78





72





83





25





82





E. Sánchez





CM





CDM





25





78





81





Mexico





3





2





74





75





77





73





75





72





H. Ziyech





RM





CAM, RW





32





78





78





Morocco





2





4





72





76





81





80





48





63





A. Vega





LW





ST, LM





27





78





78





Mexico





3





4





80





78





77





80





32





73





A. Afif





LM





CAM, ST, LW





28





78





78





Qatar





4





4





87





75





72





79





32





55





K. Piątek





ST









30





78





78





Poland





3





3





71





79





58





73





37





72





G. Berterame





ST





LW





26





78





81





Mexico





3





2





77





79





68





75





34





73





R. Alvarado





RM





LM, RW





26





78





78





Mexico





4





4





81





71





78





76





53





69





Guilherme





CDM





CM





34





77





77





Qatar





4





3





69





65





72





71





73





78





A. Djiku





CB





CDM





30





77





77





Ghana





3





2





73





44





66





68





77





80





Edmilson Junior





LW





RW, LM





30





76





76





Qatar





5





4





88





75





70





79





44





65





A. Zendejas





RM





RW, LM





27





76





76





USA





3





3





85





68





70





80





52





67





C. Rodríguez





CAM





CM





28





76





76





Mexico





3





3





77





67





73





78





66





68





D. Lainez





RM





CAM, RW





25





76





77





Mexico





2





4





80





66





70





82





52





53





C. Montes





CB









28





75





77





Mexico





3





2





57





46





60





63





74





79





T. Fruk





CAM





ST, CM





24





75





80





Croatia





5





3





72





73





77





78





53





61





M. Ruiz





CM





CAM, CDM





24





75





82





Mexico





3





3





74





65





75





75





68





68





J. Gallardo





LB





LM, LW





30





75





75





Mexico





3





3





83





67





70





75





69





75





T. Tissoudali





ST









32





74





74





Morocco





3





4





73





74





69





79





37





61





M. Mohand Mohamedi





GK









36





74





74





Morocco





3





1





72





72





68





76





48





74





A. Ali





ST





RW





28





74





74





Qatar





4





2





75





74





58





68





25





72





J. Sánchez





RB





RM





27





73





74





Mexico





4





3





84





50





63





71





69





78





J. Orozco Chiquete





CB









23





73





83





Mexico





3





2





65





30





51





43





77





71





Z. Nagy





LM





LB, LW





32





73





73





Hungary





4





3





82





70





67





70





69





75





E. Lira





CDM





CM, CB





25





73





80





Mexico





3





2





74





58





68





68





69





74





J. Kliment





ST









31





72





72





Czechia





3





3





70





71





62





70





32





67





T. Lawrence





CAM





LM, CM





31





72





72





Wales





3





4





73





73





71





73





43





70





O. Nazarenko





LM





RM, LW





25





72





72





Ukraine





3





3





85





66





64





75





34





53





R. Rangel





GK









25





72





76





Mexico





2





1





70





71





74





78





32





75





C. Moreno





GK









27





72





75





Mexico





3





1





74





74





73





71





37





73





F. Jensen





CAM





CM, RM





27





72





72





Finland





3





3





75





69





70





73





55





72





S. Amallah





CAM





CM, LM, ST





28





72





72





Morocco





3





3





64





73





72





71





64





74





O. Hutsuliak





RM





ST, RW





27





72





72





Ukraine





3





3





71





72





66





73





42





71





A. Ayew





ST









35





72





72





Ghana





3





4





52





73





72





72





55





64





J. Sánchez Purata





CB









27





72





75





Mexico





2





2





53





48





51





55





72





72





Y. Attiat-Allah





LB





LM





30





71





71





Morocco





3





3





76





53





65





69





66





70





H. Al Haydos





RM





CAM, RW





34





71





71





Qatar





3





3





76





66





69





75





34





43





J. Guðmundsson





RM





CM, CAM, CDM





34





71





71





Iceland





4





3





65





72





74





71





61





67





R. Ofori





GK









31





71





71





Ghana





3





1





71





71





77





73





42





66





B. Mykhailichenko





LB





RB, LM





28





71





71





Ukraine





2





3





75





57





68





74





66





71





B. Khoukhi





CB





CDM





34





71





71





Qatar





3





2





60





60





57





54





71





76





K. Boudiaf





CM





CDM





34





71





71





Qatar





3





3





50





62





71





69





67





74





D. Odoi





CDM





RB, CB, RM





37





70





70





Ghana





3





3





69





60





65





71





68





74





Y. Jabrane





CDM





CM





34





70





70





Morocco





4





3





61





56





65





67





67





74





A. Hatem





CM





CDM





34





70





70





Qatar





4





3





59





67





70





68





61





70





A. Tagnaouti





GK









29





70





72





Morocco





2





1





70





68





67





69





38





68





I. Kaliuzhnyi





CDM





CM





27





70





73





Ukraine





3





2





66





59





63





65





67





78





Lucas Mendes





CB









34





70





70





Qatar





2





2





53





57





59





59





70





71



Among the above free agesnts, Memphis Depay remains a strong attacking option with his Technical and First Touch skills, perfect for breaking defensive lines. Romain Saïss is a versatile veteran who can strengthen the backline while also distributing the ball effectively. Hakim Ziyech offers creativity and shooting prowess from the wings, while Akram Afif provides pace and technical brilliance, ideal for fast counterattacks.

Best women’s free agents in EA FC 26

The women’s free agent pool is equally impressive, featuring top-tier international players who can elevate any squad. From playmakers to prolific forwards, these free agents provide immediate impact for managers in Career Mode.

Name

tion





Alt. Position





Age





Overall





Potential





Nation





Weak Foot





Skill Moves





Pace





Shooting





Passing





Dribbling





Defending





Physical





J. Roord





CM





CAM





28





86





86





Netherlands





4





4





75





85





86





85





65





74





A. Majri





LW





CM, LM





32





84





84





France





3





5





78





76





85





88





79





75





E. Koivisto





RB





RM





30





80





80





Finland





4





3





75





61





69





71





81





77





Lucía García





RM





LM, CAM, RW





26





80





80





Spain





4





4





89





80





71





82





33





63





M. Sánchez





LM





RM, LW





29





79





79





Mexico





3





4





85





70





77





79





45





70





C. Corral





ST





CAM, CM





33





79





79





Mexico





4





4





73





82





65





84





25





59





Jéssica Silva





ST





LW





30





79





79





Portugal





4





5





82





76





72





86





33





67





D. Rose





ST





LW, RW, LM





26





78





81





Canada





3





4





89





76





73





81





36





73





Quinn





CDM





CM





29





78





78





Canada





3





3





35





46





70





68





78





70





D. Brynjarsdóttir





CM





CDM, ST





33





78





78





Iceland





3





3





59





72





71





72





79





82





J. Falk





GK









32





78





78





Sweden





2





1





77





77





70





78





28





78





Z. Mušović





GK









29





78





80





Sweden





2





1





79





82





79





75





40





77





L. Hurtig





LW





ST, LM





29





78





78





Sweden





4





4





73





78





74





78





49





74





S. Bredgaard





ST





RW





23





77





79





Denmark





3





4





67





77





65





74





56





68





S. Mayor





CAM





CM





33





77





77





Mexico





4





4





75





75





75





82





37





60





K. Robles





RB





RM





34





77





77





Mexico





2





3





56





61





70





73





79





77





K. Vilhjálmsdóttir





RM





RW, CAM





23





77





82





Iceland





3





4





81





73





75





76





51





74





E. Holmgren





GK









28





77





80





Sweden





3





1





77





76





69





80





50





74





C. Fiskerstrand





GK









29





76





78





Norway





1





1





78





74





71





78





52





75





K. Sævik





ST





RW





29





76





76





Norway





3





3





79





75





72





73





55





73





J. Andersson





LB





LM





32





76





76





Sweden





3





3





81





45





67





73





74





64





I. González





GK









30





76





76





Mexico





3





1





79





75





74





75





29





78





K. Nieto





CDM





CM





30





76





76





Mexico





4





3





72





63





70





76





76





60





D. Ordóñez





ST





CAM





23





76





80





Mexico





4





3





73





76





64





74





42





68





R. Jansen





RW





ST, RM





34





75





75





Netherlands





3





3





76





75





67





76





58





72





M. Larroquette





CAM





LW, RW, CM





32





75





75





Argentina





4





4





78





71





65





78





29





68





M. Janogy





ST





LW, RW





29





75





75





Sweden





3





3





80





73





65





77





44





64





Patrícia Morais





GK









33





75





75





Portugal





3





1





73





72





77





76





32





75





L. Davidson





ST





RW





23





75





82





Scotland





3





3





79





75





66





71





37





67





E. Stábile





LB





CDM, LM





31





74





74





Argentina





4





3





73





67





61





69





73





73





A. Koivunen





GK









23





74





80





Finland





2





1





74





70





68





75





32





74





S. Troelsgaard





CM





CDM





36





74





74





Denmark





3





3





65





68





66





73





69





75





S. Howard





CB





RB





31





74





74





Scotland





3





2





47





39





60





55





76





68





K. Palacios





ST





RM





29





74





74





Mexico





3





3





84





74





67





82





24





65





K. Smith





LB





LM





31





74





74





Scotland





3





3





78





34





60





62





72





57





S. Camberos





RM





RW





24





74





79





Mexico





4





3





73





69





69





75





34





61





C. Burkenroad





ST









31





74





74





Mexico





3





4





77





69





66





78





29





58





G. Árnadóttir





RB





RM





24





74





79





Iceland





3





2





70





40





69





66





72





70





Diana Silva





ST









30





74





74





Portugal





3





3





79





78





66





74





26





60





R. Öling





RM





RB, CM, RW





30





74





74





Finland





3





3





71





63





71





75





64





66





T. Enblom





GK









30





74





74





Sweden





3





1





76





68





68





75





34





73





T. Korpela





GK









39





73





73





Finland





3





1





70





73





74





72





30





73





E. Færge





CB









24





73





78





Denmark





3





2





60





35





54





65





73





74





F. Bonsegundo





ST





CM, CAM





31





73





73





Argentina





4





4





76





73





71





78





34





67





E. Barreras





GK









28





73





76





Mexico





3





1





72





72





70





73





29





74





R. Madsen





ST





LW





27





73





73





Denmark





3





3





76





73





56





70





40





61





D. Ippólito





CAM





ST, CM





23





73





79





Argentina





3





3





69





69





66





72





54





57





Ana Seiça





CB









24





72





77





Portugal





3





2





67





39





53





60





75





67





C. Rúnarsdóttir





GK









21





72





80





Iceland





3





1





70





71





69





71





48





73





Telma Encarnação





ST









23





72





80





Portugal





3





3





71





71





62





71





29





64



Standout free agent players include Jill Roord, whose combination of precision, technical ability, and First Touch makes her a midfield powerhouse. Amandine Majri is a dynamic winger with inventive dribbling and finishing, while Lucía García provides speed and flair on the right flank. Veteran goalkeeper Jéssica Falk and Sweden’s Zornitsa Mušović offer reliability between the posts for any team looking to solidify their defense.

This comprehensive pool of free agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode allows managers to mix experience with youth, reinforce weak areas, and craft squads that can compete immediately at any level, especially when there might be budget constraints.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

