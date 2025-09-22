Top 100 free agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode

EA FC 26 continues to offer Career Mode enthusiasts the thrill of scouting, signing, and building dream squads. One of the most exciting aspects of this mode is exploring the pool of free agents, the players who are available without a transfer fee and can immediately make an impact on your team. From seasoned veterans to hidden gems, the game features a diverse roster of free agents for both men’s and women’s football.
Whether you’re looking for experience to stabilize your defense or creative flair to ignite your attack, the free agent market in EA FC 26 is rich with options. This list highlights the top 100 free agents, helping managers identify players who could be game-changers for their squad without breaking the bank.
Best men’s free agents in EA FC 26
EA FC 26’s men’s free agents include a mix of experienced veterans and underrated gems. Many of these players can slot into multiple positions, making them valuable additions for Career Mode managers looking for tactical flexibility.
Among the above free agesnts, Memphis Depay remains a strong attacking option with his Technical and First Touch skills, perfect for breaking defensive lines. Romain Saïss is a versatile veteran who can strengthen the backline while also distributing the ball effectively. Hakim Ziyech offers creativity and shooting prowess from the wings, while Akram Afif provides pace and technical brilliance, ideal for fast counterattacks.
Best women’s free agents in EA FC 26
The women’s free agent pool is equally impressive, featuring top-tier international players who can elevate any squad. From playmakers to prolific forwards, these free agents provide immediate impact for managers in Career Mode.
Name
tion
Alt. Position
Age
Overall
Potential
Nation
Weak Foot
Skill Moves
Pace
Shooting
Passing
Dribbling
Defending
Physical
J. Roord
CM
CAM
28
86
86
Netherlands
4
4
75
85
86
85
65
74
A. Majri
LW
CM, LM
32
84
84
France
3
5
78
76
85
88
79
75
E. Koivisto
RB
RM
30
80
80
Finland
4
3
75
61
69
71
81
77
Lucía García
RM
LM, CAM, RW
26
80
80
Spain
4
4
89
80
71
82
33
63
M. Sánchez
LM
RM, LW
29
79
79
Mexico
3
4
85
70
77
79
45
70
C. Corral
ST
CAM, CM
33
79
79
Mexico
4
4
73
82
65
84
25
59
Jéssica Silva
ST
LW
30
79
79
Portugal
4
5
82
76
72
86
33
67
D. Rose
ST
LW, RW, LM
26
78
81
Canada
3
4
89
76
73
81
36
73
Quinn
CDM
CM
29
78
78
Canada
3
3
35
46
70
68
78
70
D. Brynjarsdóttir
CM
CDM, ST
33
78
78
Iceland
3
3
59
72
71
72
79
82
J. Falk
GK
—
32
78
78
Sweden
2
1
77
77
70
78
28
78
Z. Mušović
GK
—
29
78
80
Sweden
2
1
79
82
79
75
40
77
L. Hurtig
LW
ST, LM
29
78
78
Sweden
4
4
73
78
74
78
49
74
S. Bredgaard
ST
RW
23
77
79
Denmark
3
4
67
77
65
74
56
68
S. Mayor
CAM
CM
33
77
77
Mexico
4
4
75
75
75
82
37
60
K. Robles
RB
RM
34
77
77
Mexico
2
3
56
61
70
73
79
77
K. Vilhjálmsdóttir
RM
RW, CAM
23
77
82
Iceland
3
4
81
73
75
76
51
74
E. Holmgren
GK
—
28
77
80
Sweden
3
1
77
76
69
80
50
74
C. Fiskerstrand
GK
—
29
76
78
Norway
1
1
78
74
71
78
52
75
K. Sævik
ST
RW
29
76
76
Norway
3
3
79
75
72
73
55
73
J. Andersson
LB
LM
32
76
76
Sweden
3
3
81
45
67
73
74
64
I. González
GK
—
30
76
76
Mexico
3
1
79
75
74
75
29
78
K. Nieto
CDM
CM
30
76
76
Mexico
4
3
72
63
70
76
76
60
D. Ordóñez
ST
CAM
23
76
80
Mexico
4
3
73
76
64
74
42
68
R. Jansen
RW
ST, RM
34
75
75
Netherlands
3
3
76
75
67
76
58
72
M. Larroquette
CAM
LW, RW, CM
32
75
75
Argentina
4
4
78
71
65
78
29
68
M. Janogy
ST
LW, RW
29
75
75
Sweden
3
3
80
73
65
77
44
64
Patrícia Morais
GK
—
33
75
75
Portugal
3
1
73
72
77
76
32
75
L. Davidson
ST
RW
23
75
82
Scotland
3
3
79
75
66
71
37
67
E. Stábile
LB
CDM, LM
31
74
74
Argentina
4
3
73
67
61
69
73
73
A. Koivunen
GK
—
23
74
80
Finland
2
1
74
70
68
75
32
74
S. Troelsgaard
CM
CDM
36
74
74
Denmark
3
3
65
68
66
73
69
75
S. Howard
CB
RB
31
74
74
Scotland
3
2
47
39
60
55
76
68
K. Palacios
ST
RM
29
74
74
Mexico
3
3
84
74
67
82
24
65
K. Smith
LB
LM
31
74
74
Scotland
3
3
78
34
60
62
72
57
S. Camberos
RM
RW
24
74
79
Mexico
4
3
73
69
69
75
34
61
C. Burkenroad
ST
—
31
74
74
Mexico
3
4
77
69
66
78
29
58
G. Árnadóttir
RB
RM
24
74
79
Iceland
3
2
70
40
69
66
72
70
Diana Silva
ST
—
30
74
74
Portugal
3
3
79
78
66
74
26
60
R. Öling
RM
RB, CM, RW
30
74
74
Finland
3
3
71
63
71
75
64
66
T. Enblom
GK
—
30
74
74
Sweden
3
1
76
68
68
75
34
73
T. Korpela
GK
—
39
73
73
Finland
3
1
70
73
74
72
30
73
E. Færge
CB
—
24
73
78
Denmark
3
2
60
35
54
65
73
74
F. Bonsegundo
ST
CM, CAM
31
73
73
Argentina
4
4
76
73
71
78
34
67
E. Barreras
GK
—
28
73
76
Mexico
3
1
72
72
70
73
29
74
R. Madsen
ST
LW
27
73
73
Denmark
3
3
76
73
56
70
40
61
D. Ippólito
CAM
ST, CM
23
73
79
Argentina
3
3
69
69
66
72
54
57
Ana Seiça
CB
—
24
72
77
Portugal
3
2
67
39
53
60
75
67
C. Rúnarsdóttir
GK
—
21
72
80
Iceland
3
1
70
71
69
71
48
73
Telma Encarnação
ST
—
23
72
80
Portugal
3
3
71
71
62
71
29
64
Standout free agent players include Jill Roord, whose combination of precision, technical ability, and First Touch makes her a midfield powerhouse. Amandine Majri is a dynamic winger with inventive dribbling and finishing, while Lucía García provides speed and flair on the right flank. Veteran goalkeeper Jéssica Falk and Sweden’s Zornitsa Mušović offer reliability between the posts for any team looking to solidify their defense.
This comprehensive pool of free agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode allows managers to mix experience with youth, reinforce weak areas, and craft squads that can compete immediately at any level, especially when there might be budget constraints.
