Top 100 free agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode

EA FC 26 continues to offer Career Mode enthusiasts the thrill of scouting, signing, and building dream squads. One of the most exciting aspects of this mode is exploring the pool of free agents, the players who are available without a transfer fee and can immediately make an impact on your team. From seasoned veterans to hidden gems, the game features a diverse roster of free agents for both men’s and women’s football.

Whether you’re looking for experience to stabilize your defense or creative flair to ignite your attack, the free agent market in EA FC 26 is rich with options. This list highlights the top 100 free agents, helping managers identify players who could be game-changers for their squad without breaking the bank.

Best men’s free agents in EA FC 26

EA FC 26’s men’s free agents include a mix of experienced veterans and underrated gems. Many of these players can slot into multiple positions, making them valuable additions for Career Mode managers looking for tactical flexibility.

Name







Position







Alt. Position







Age







Overall







Potential







Nation







Weak Foot







Skill Moves







Pace







Shooting







Passing







Dribbling







Defending







Physical







M. Depay







ST







LW, CAM







31







81







81







Netherlands







3







5







79







82







79







83







30







78







R. Saïss







CB







—







35







79







79







Morocco







3







3







58







58







71







67







79







81







L. Malagón







GK







—







28







79







82







Mexico







2







1







80







78







72







83







25







82







E. Sánchez







CM







CDM







25







78







81







Mexico







3







2







74







75







77







73







75







72







H. Ziyech







RM







CAM, RW







32







78







78







Morocco







2







4







72







76







81







80







48







63







A. Vega







LW







ST, LM







27







78







78







Mexico







3







4







80







78







77







80







32







73







A. Afif







LM







CAM, ST, LW







28







78







78







Qatar







4







4







87







75







72







79







32







55







K. Piątek







ST







—







30







78







78







Poland







3







3







71







79







58







73







37







72







G. Berterame







ST







LW







26







78







81







Mexico







3







2







77







79







68







75







34







73







R. Alvarado







RM







LM, RW







26







78







78







Mexico







4







4







81







71







78







76







53







69







Guilherme







CDM







CM







34







77







77







Qatar







4







3







69







65







72







71







73







78







A. Djiku







CB







CDM







30







77







77







Ghana







3







2







73







44







66







68







77







80







Edmilson Junior







LW







RW, LM







30







76







76







Qatar







5







4







88







75







70







79







44







65







A. Zendejas







RM







RW, LM







27







76







76







USA







3







3







85







68







70







80







52







67







C. Rodríguez







CAM







CM







28







76







76







Mexico







3







3







77







67







73







78







66







68







D. Lainez







RM







CAM, RW







25







76







77







Mexico







2







4







80







66







70







82







52







53







C. Montes







CB







—







28







75







77







Mexico







3







2







57







46







60







63







74







79







T. Fruk







CAM







ST, CM







24







75







80







Croatia







5







3







72







73







77







78







53







61







M. Ruiz







CM







CAM, CDM







24







75







82







Mexico







3







3







74







65







75







75







68







68







J. Gallardo







LB







LM, LW







30







75







75







Mexico







3







3







83







67







70







75







69







75







T. Tissoudali







ST







—







32







74







74







Morocco







3







4







73







74







69







79







37







61







M. Mohand Mohamedi







GK







—







36







74







74







Morocco







3







1







72







72







68







76







48







74







A. Ali







ST







RW







28







74







74







Qatar







4







2







75







74







58







68







25







72







J. Sánchez







RB







RM







27







73







74







Mexico







4







3







84







50







63







71







69







78







J. Orozco Chiquete







CB







—







23







73







83







Mexico







3







2







65







30







51







43







77







71







Z. Nagy







LM







LB, LW







32







73







73







Hungary







4







3







82







70







67







70







69







75







E. Lira







CDM







CM, CB







25







73







80







Mexico







3







2







74







58







68







68







69







74







J. Kliment







ST







—







31







72







72







Czechia







3







3







70







71







62







70







32







67







T. Lawrence







CAM







LM, CM







31







72







72







Wales







3







4







73







73







71







73







43







70







O. Nazarenko







LM







RM, LW







25







72







72







Ukraine







3







3







85







66







64







75







34







53







R. Rangel







GK







—







25







72







76







Mexico







2







1







70







71







74







78







32







75







C. Moreno







GK







—







27







72







75







Mexico







3







1







74







74







73







71







37







73







F. Jensen







CAM







CM, RM







27







72







72







Finland







3







3







75







69







70







73







55







72







S. Amallah







CAM







CM, LM, ST







28







72







72







Morocco







3







3







64







73







72







71







64







74







O. Hutsuliak







RM







ST, RW







27







72







72







Ukraine







3







3







71







72







66







73







42







71







A. Ayew







ST







—







35







72







72







Ghana







3







4







52







73







72







72







55







64







J. Sánchez Purata







CB







—







27







72







75







Mexico







2







2







53







48







51







55







72







72







Y. Attiat-Allah







LB







LM







30







71







71







Morocco







3







3







76







53







65







69







66







70







H. Al Haydos







RM







CAM, RW







34







71







71







Qatar







3







3







76







66







69







75







34







43







J. Guðmundsson







RM







CM, CAM, CDM







34







71







71







Iceland







4







3







65







72







74







71







61







67







R. Ofori







GK







—







31







71







71







Ghana







3







1







71







71







77







73







42







66







B. Mykhailichenko







LB







RB, LM







28







71







71







Ukraine







2







3







75







57







68







74







66







71







B. Khoukhi







CB







CDM







34







71







71







Qatar







3







2







60







60







57







54







71







76







K. Boudiaf







CM







CDM







34







71







71







Qatar







3







3







50







62







71







69







67







74







D. Odoi







CDM







RB, CB, RM







37







70







70







Ghana







3







3







69







60







65







71







68







74







Y. Jabrane







CDM







CM







34







70







70







Morocco







4







3







61







56







65







67







67







74







A. Hatem







CM







CDM







34







70







70







Qatar







4







3







59







67







70







68







61







70







A. Tagnaouti







GK







—







29







70







72







Morocco







2







1







70







68







67







69







38







68







I. Kaliuzhnyi







CDM







CM







27







70







73







Ukraine







3







2







66







59







63







65







67







78







Lucas Mendes







CB







—







34







70







70







Qatar







2







2







53







57







59







59







70







71





Among the above free agesnts, Memphis Depay remains a strong attacking option with his Technical and First Touch skills, perfect for breaking defensive lines. Romain Saïss is a versatile veteran who can strengthen the backline while also distributing the ball effectively. Hakim Ziyech offers creativity and shooting prowess from the wings, while Akram Afif provides pace and technical brilliance, ideal for fast counterattacks.

Best women’s free agents in EA FC 26

The women’s free agent pool is equally impressive, featuring top-tier international players who can elevate any squad. From playmakers to prolific forwards, these free agents provide immediate impact for managers in Career Mode.

Name tion







Alt. Position







Age







Overall







Potential







Nation







Weak Foot







Skill Moves







Pace







Shooting







Passing







Dribbling







Defending







Physical







J. Roord







CM







CAM







28







86







86







Netherlands







4







4







75







85







86







85







65







74







A. Majri







LW







CM, LM







32







84







84







France







3







5







78







76







85







88







79







75







E. Koivisto







RB







RM







30







80







80







Finland







4







3







75







61







69







71







81







77







Lucía García







RM







LM, CAM, RW







26







80







80







Spain







4







4







89







80







71







82







33







63







M. Sánchez







LM







RM, LW







29







79







79







Mexico







3







4







85







70







77







79







45







70







C. Corral







ST







CAM, CM







33







79







79







Mexico







4







4







73







82







65







84







25







59







Jéssica Silva







ST







LW







30







79







79







Portugal







4







5







82







76







72







86







33







67







D. Rose







ST







LW, RW, LM







26







78







81







Canada







3







4







89







76







73







81







36







73







Quinn







CDM







CM







29







78







78







Canada







3







3







35







46







70







68







78







70







D. Brynjarsdóttir







CM







CDM, ST







33







78







78







Iceland







3







3







59







72







71







72







79







82







J. Falk







GK







—







32







78







78







Sweden







2







1







77







77







70







78







28







78







Z. Mušović







GK







—







29







78







80







Sweden







2







1







79







82







79







75







40







77







L. Hurtig







LW







ST, LM







29







78







78







Sweden







4







4







73







78







74







78







49







74







S. Bredgaard







ST







RW







23







77







79







Denmark







3







4







67







77







65







74







56







68







S. Mayor







CAM







CM







33







77







77







Mexico







4







4







75







75







75







82







37







60







K. Robles







RB







RM







34







77







77







Mexico







2







3







56







61







70







73







79







77







K. Vilhjálmsdóttir







RM







RW, CAM







23







77







82







Iceland







3







4







81







73







75







76







51







74







E. Holmgren







GK







—







28







77







80







Sweden







3







1







77







76







69







80







50







74







C. Fiskerstrand







GK







—







29







76







78







Norway







1







1







78







74







71







78







52







75







K. Sævik







ST







RW







29







76







76







Norway







3







3







79







75







72







73







55







73







J. Andersson







LB







LM







32







76







76







Sweden







3







3







81







45







67







73







74







64







I. González







GK







—







30







76







76







Mexico







3







1







79







75







74







75







29







78







K. Nieto







CDM







CM







30







76







76







Mexico







4







3







72







63







70







76







76







60







D. Ordóñez







ST







CAM







23







76







80







Mexico







4







3







73







76







64







74







42







68







R. Jansen







RW







ST, RM







34







75







75







Netherlands







3







3







76







75







67







76







58







72







M. Larroquette







CAM







LW, RW, CM







32







75







75







Argentina







4







4







78







71







65







78







29







68







M. Janogy







ST







LW, RW







29







75







75







Sweden







3







3







80







73







65







77







44







64







Patrícia Morais







GK







—







33







75







75







Portugal







3







1







73







72







77







76







32







75







L. Davidson







ST







RW







23







75







82







Scotland







3







3







79







75







66







71







37







67







E. Stábile







LB







CDM, LM







31







74







74







Argentina







4







3







73







67







61







69







73







73







A. Koivunen







GK







—







23







74







80







Finland







2







1







74







70







68







75







32







74







S. Troelsgaard







CM







CDM







36







74







74







Denmark







3







3







65







68







66







73







69







75







S. Howard







CB







RB







31







74







74







Scotland







3







2







47







39







60







55







76







68







K. Palacios







ST







RM







29







74







74







Mexico







3







3







84







74







67







82







24







65







K. Smith







LB







LM







31







74







74







Scotland







3







3







78







34







60







62







72







57







S. Camberos







RM







RW







24







74







79







Mexico







4







3







73







69







69







75







34







61







C. Burkenroad







ST







—







31







74







74







Mexico







3







4







77







69







66







78







29







58







G. Árnadóttir







RB







RM







24







74







79







Iceland







3







2







70







40







69







66







72







70







Diana Silva







ST







—







30







74







74







Portugal







3







3







79







78







66







74







26







60







R. Öling







RM







RB, CM, RW







30







74







74







Finland







3







3







71







63







71







75







64







66







T. Enblom







GK







—







30







74







74







Sweden







3







1







76







68







68







75







34







73







T. Korpela







GK







—







39







73







73







Finland







3







1







70







73







74







72







30







73







E. Færge







CB







—







24







73







78







Denmark







3







2







60







35







54







65







73







74







F. Bonsegundo







ST







CM, CAM







31







73







73







Argentina







4







4







76







73







71







78







34







67







E. Barreras







GK







—







28







73







76







Mexico







3







1







72







72







70







73







29







74







R. Madsen







ST







LW







27







73







73







Denmark







3







3







76







73







56







70







40







61







D. Ippólito







CAM







ST, CM







23







73







79







Argentina







3







3







69







69







66







72







54







57







Ana Seiça







CB







—







24







72







77







Portugal







3







2







67







39







53







60







75







67







C. Rúnarsdóttir







GK







—







21







72







80







Iceland







3







1







70







71







69







71







48







73







Telma Encarnação







ST







—







23







72







80







Portugal







3







3







71







71







62







71







29







64





Standout free agent players include Jill Roord, whose combination of precision, technical ability, and First Touch makes her a midfield powerhouse. Amandine Majri is a dynamic winger with inventive dribbling and finishing, while Lucía García provides speed and flair on the right flank. Veteran goalkeeper Jéssica Falk and Sweden’s Zornitsa Mušović offer reliability between the posts for any team looking to solidify their defense.

This comprehensive pool of free agents in EA FC 26 Career Mode allows managers to mix experience with youth, reinforce weak areas, and craft squads that can compete immediately at any level, especially when there might be budget constraints.

